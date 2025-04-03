Taking creativity to new heights (literally)…

If you love to get creative, you most likely have been to a paint and grape here in Dubai. Well, this new painting session will take things to a whole new level, a sky-high one.

Fosc.Art has teamed up with The Dubai Balloon for a really cool collab packing those who sign up for an evening of creativity followed by breathtaking skyline views from one of Dubai’s soaring attractions.

The session begins at 4pm where you will enjoy a relaxing drink and a painting session led by Fosc Art. The masterpiece you will be creating? A stunning, colourful Dubai skyline scene.

Don’t know where to start? Don’t worry, whether you’re a pro with the paintbrushes and know your colour combinations or if you haven’t held a brush since middle school, you’re invited to attend and will be guided by the helpful team. And they really know their stuff. All you have to do is come with a fun and brave can-do attitude.

Post your painting session, you will be able to hop on board the Dubai Balloon which will lift your spirits further by taking you on a ride to the sky.

Need a refresher on the Dubai Balloon? The Dubai Balloon is an attraction that launched back in 2023, and takes passengers up to 300 metres high, offering impressive views across the city. Its prime location in Palm Jumeirah means that you’ll be able to see as far out as Burj Khalifa and beyond on a clear day.

The best news? You will take to the sky at sundown, so expect to see the Dubai sky painted with gorgeous yellow, orange, and golden hues.

Its doughnut-shaped platform means you can walk around to get the best views of the city and the sea. The flight duration isn’t too long, so make the most of your trip. Once it’s done, the tethered rope will gently pull the balloon back down to ground level.

At the moment, this is a one-time-only event taking place on Saturday, April 19 from 4pm. So you don’t want to miss out. Go with your partner for a fun and different date experience, with your friends, or even your whole family for a lovely bonding experience.

But, if this is what you’re thinking, this colourful experience is going to put a huge dent in your wallet; it really won’t. The whole experience will cost you just Dhs300 per adult, and Dhs160 per child. In addition to your Art and Fly experience, you will also get to enjoy a cool beverage.

Bookings can be made here.

Fosc.Art x The Dubai Balloon, Atlantis the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, April 19, 4pm, Dhs300 per adult, Dhs160 per child. Tel: (0)50 877 0426. @fosc.art @thedubaiballoon

Images: Supplied and Unsplash