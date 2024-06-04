Let your creative juices flow…

There’s nothing quite as relaxing as putting a brush to the canvas and watching a new masterpiece come to life. Sadly, not all of us are creatively gifted, so we need a helping hand from time to time.

Paint and grape is essentially an art class, just like the ones we had in school but with the bonus of a couple of glasses of wine and bites included.

Here are 5 paint and grape classes to try in Dubai:

ARTfem

ARTfem hosts paint and grape nights in Dubai and Abu Dhabi with the ARTfem team to guide you. It is priced at Dhs399 per person. All materials will be supplied to help you create your masterpiece, plus food and drinks. Head to their website here to find out when the next session is and book your slot in advance.

artfemdxb.com

FoscART

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FoscART (@fosc.art)

This paint and grape is much more than just a, well… paint and grape session. FoscART teams up with fun venues such as TopGolf Dubai, Oche Fountain Views, and other venues in Dubai to pair your art session with some games. Your three-hour session includes two hours of painting followed by one hour of games. As with all workshops, all the art supplies are provided and if you haven’t finished your piece, the team can help finish it for you so you can enjoy game time. FoscART even runs a breakfast paint and grape session at ULA Dubai. It’s also a great way to meet new fun people. You can check out their schedule here. Prices start from Dhs125.

Neon Brush

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Okay, so this isn’t exactly a paint and ‘grape’ workshop, but you will get soft drinks, and trust us, it’s a fun painting experience. Formerly called Paint in the Dark, this workshop takes place under black light (essentially, painting in the dark) with neon paint. No outlines on the canvas here, so the entire painting is your very own creation. Feel free to pull up an image or just attack the canvas with your brush and watch your masterpiece come to life. You can read more here and book your sessions here. The 90-minute session will cost you Dhs160 for one soft drink or Dhs175 for two soft drinks.

neonbrushexperience.com

Sip N Paint DXB

Paint along to afrobeats, old school R&B, hip hop, dancehall and amapiano tunes at this Afro art workshop with Ruth. All painting supplies and the canvas is provided, and the class requires no experience. It is priced at Dhs199. Besides learning to draw, you will also get on your feet and dance to afrobeats. Food and drinks are not included but can be purchased at the venue on the day. Book here.

sipnpaintdxb.ae

We Love Art

Be it abstract, a Banksy, or a painting with gold, you can flex your creativity with the team at We Love Art. For Dhs390, you’ll get two glasses of bubbly or four non-alcoholic drinks, three hours of painting, and all of the art supplies needed to create your masterpiece. We Love Art hosts various paint and grape sessions across Dubai including Phileas Fogg’s, Montgomerie Golf Academy, and more. Check out their schedule here and book.

weloveart.com

Images: Instagram