It will test all of your senses…

3 of 12

SENSAS, the fully immersive, multi-sensory adventure has opened in Dubai. An indoor activity that challenges the way you experience the world. SENSAS was originally launched in France and is now captivating audiences across the globe, with it’s newest location opened in Dubai. SENSAS invites guests to disconnect from the ordinary and dive into a thrilling, 2-hour journey that puts all five senses to the test. If you’re looking for activities in Dubai, this will be a great one to pass the time.

Perfect for friends, families, and teams of all kinds, SENSAS Dubai is designed as a group experience where participants explore a series of immersive workshops, often in complete darkness. Teams can be from 4 to 15 people. Each challenge focuses on a single sense and pushes participants to rely on intuition, teamwork, and trust to complete tasks that are equal parts fun and unexpected. From solving puzzles by only touch, to tasting mysterious flavours and manoeuvering through a laser room, teams collect sensory tokens that contribute to a charitable cause supporting people of determination, adding meaning to the adventure. Get tickets here.

SENSAS Dubai, 24 19D Street Goshi City Warehouse 4, Al Quoz Industrial Area 3, open daily, 2-hour experience, age 7+, from Dhs130, @sensas_uae