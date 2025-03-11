Stay dry…

It’s raining in Dubai. We hate stating the obvious, but across Duai (and the UAE) we have been experiences rain, and even lightening. If you prefer to stay dry, here is a handy list of indoor activities in Dubai to escape the rain.

Here are 59 great indoor activities in Dubai to avoid the rain

3D World Selfie Museum Dubai

Get snap-happy at Dubai’s largest 3D trick art museum. There are tons of different artworks that, when you pose for a picture with them, create a cool optical illusion. Go with phone batteries fully charged as these snaps will be a star on your ‘Gram. Purchase tickets here.

3D World Selfie Museum Dubai, Behind Mashreq Bank, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Quoz 4, Dubai, open daily 10am to 8pm, Dhs65 per child and Dhs89 per adult, Tel: (0)50 987 6511. @3dworlddxb

Adventure Island

Located on Bahar Plaza on the JBR, you and your gang will have a go at some laser fun and for the first time in the UAE, Pixel will see you leaping around (either in co-op or versus challenges) to collect points to avoid the dreaded red blocks. There are different combos and timing packages available, so pick what suits your energy levels best. Check it out here.

Adventure Island, Bahar Plaza Level 1, JBR, Mon to Thu midday to 10pm, Fri to Sun, midday to midnight. adventureisland.ae

Air Maniax

Here’s one of those fun indoor activities in Dubai for both kids and adults. Air Maniax is Dubai’s largest indoor inflatable park which you can find in Arabian Centre Dubai and Al Quoz. You can get your thrills in this totally inflatable arena, enjoy a donut ride, a warrior run and more. There’s also a special toddler zone. And you know you just have to try out Meltdown where you avoid being struck by the cushioned rotating arm – fun for you, and for the people watching you. Book here.

Air Maniax, 16/Street, Al Quoz Dubai, prices start from Dhs90, Tel: (04) 438 8981. airmaniax.com

Arte Museum

Arte Museum by the masterminds at digital media design company, d’strict is already renowned around the world. And you can find the magical multi-sensory experience here in Dubaiat Dubai Mall. Armed with a fully-charged phone, make your way around 13 immersive spaces ending your journey at the tea bar which also comes with a pretty floral immersive experience. Ticket prices are Dhs149 per adult (over 18s) and Dhs69 per child (ages four to 17) when purchased online here. It includes admission and the tea bar experience.

Arte Museum Dubai, Dubai Mall, Level 2, Dubai, 10am to 11pm, tickets priced at Dhs149 per person (online booking), @artemuseum_dubai

AYA

Hitting up an immersive entertainment park sure sounds like a neat way to pass a few cool and totally rain-free hours – and if you’re a social media star, you already know about Aya Universe. If not, now’s a great time to get acquainted. From the moment you enter this sprawling 40,000 square-foot space in Wafi City Mall, you’re surrounded by high-tech sound, lights and graphics with 12 zones that together comprise the Aya universe, each telling a different story. It’s a visual, kaleidoscopic, fully airconditioned spectacle. It will cost you Dhs135 per person and there’s a family pack for four which is Dhs399. Book here.

Aya Universe, Wafi City Mall, Sun to Thur 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to midnight, Dhs135 per person. Tel: (0)4 542 0300. @ayauniverse__

BattleKart

For those of you who feel the need for speed, head to BattleKart for a dose of electric karting, video games and augmented reality. You’ll get to drive around different circuits and try different game modes which are all projected directly onto the floor allowing you to interact with the scenery and other players. From Sun to Friday, the first game is Dhs160, the second game Dhs130 and the third game Dhs100. On Saturday, it’s Dhs200 for the first game, then Dhs170, and then Dhs130. Book here.

BattleKart, Dubai Investment Park, Dubai, Tel: (0)58 588 0116, battlekart.com

Boo Boo Land

Boo Boo Land is the largest indoor children’s entertainment centre in Dubai. This new emporium of all things family fun at The Dubai Mall is sure to have your little ones in awe. It is set to be a fun, colourful haven of entertainment and education for children of all ages. Across the 25,000 square feet space, there’s over 30 attractions spread across four different zones. Read more here.

Boo Boo Laand, China Town, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai. Mon to Thurs 10am to 12am and Fri to Sun 10am to 1am. booboolaand.com

Bounce INC

Bounce at X-Park Dubai is not only insane fun, but it’s a serious workout, too. The super-sized trampoline park is filled with obstacle courses, dodgeball, zip line, climbing walls, speed slide, slam dunk area and, of course, trampolines galore. Book here.

Bounce Trampoline Park, 4B Street, Al Quoz, Dubai, Mon to Sat 10am to 9pm and Sun 10am to 8pm, prices start from Dhs90. Tel: (0)4 321 1400. bounce.ae

BOUNCE-X

BOUNCE-X is brought to you by the same people as Bounce Trampoline Park (above). This concept is the world’s first ‘freestyle terrain park’, complete with two storeys of trampolines, parkour elements and ninja courses. The 5,000 square metre space is described as a ‘giant adrenaline playground’ and will be filled with exciting challenges, superhero-style freestyle features and brand-new obstacles. Book here.

BOUNCE-X, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai, daily 11am to 8pm, from Dhs90 for one hour. bounce.ae

Boxica

This is possibly one of Team What’s On favourite workout. Boxica, is your go-to to torch those calories. With programs like boxing and HIIT, ride, sweat, strength training, and more, you will be in top shape, and… probably let out a lot of anger.

Boxica, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, Tel: (0)55 483 8361, boxica.ae

Brass Monkey

Love arcades? Brass Monkey is one of those indoor activities in Dubai you have to try with mates. Downstairs you’ll find the bowling alley and old arcade games while on the upper level, there are billiard tables, and a dedicated game room with more arcade games including Pac-Man to take you on a nostalgia trip. Sorry, little ones, this spot is only for the big kids above the age of 21.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 582 7277. @brassmonkeysocial

chaos karts

If you’re looking for a fun activity to do with your friends this weekend look no further than Chaos Karts. Located in an old warehouse opposite Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, this immersive augmented reality go-karting experience is suitable for adults and children ages nine and above. Race along Rainbow Road and virtual trackscapes with your friends, collecting gems, virtual power-ups, and unleashing virtual weapons to slow your competitors down. It’s just like playing Mario Kart in real life. It’s Dhs112 for a standard ticket. Read more here.

Al Quoz, next to Al Serkal Avenue, Mon to Wed and Sun 10 am to 10 pm, Fri to Sat 10am to midnight, from Dhs140. chaoskarts.ae

Chinatown Dubai Mall

Chinatowns across the world – from New York to London – have served as hubs of community, love and culture. And when walking these streets, one thing is abundantly clear: the area’s restaurants are a key part of what keeps the heartbeat of Chinatown pulsing. Here in Dubai’s Dubai Mall, there are plenty of delicious restaurants to tuck into – perfect to warm your soul during the rain.

Chinatown Dubai Mall, opposite Dubai Ice Rink, daily 10am to midnight. thedubaimall.com

CRN Art Design

Want to try your hands at pottery? CRN Art Design offers two pottery techniques for two age groups. The hand-building workshops (45-minute sessions) are good for children ages six and up and will include the basics of ceramics where they will learn to create new pieces using different hand-building techniques. The older kids, ages eight to 14, will get to try their hands at both hand-building and the wheel during the 90-minute session. For children younger than this, there is a toddler and parent class where you can bond with your little one while having fun playing with clay. Want to have a go at pottery as a family? These are one-hour family sessions using basic hand-building techniques. Read more and book here.

CRN Art Design, Al Wasl Warehouse, Al Quoz Industrial Area 4, Dubai, prices vary, open daily 10am to 9pm, Tel: (0)50 235 07 37, crnartdesign.com

Danube Sports World

Looking to get (or stay) fit? Torch those stubborn extra pounds at Danube Sports World. The indoor sports centre has everything from padel, badminton, tennis, foosball, and more. Prices vary depending on the sport, and its quite popular, so plan with mates and book in advance. Check it out here.

Al Habtoor City, Al Meydan Road, from Dhs100, Tel: (800) 3636. danubesportsworld.com

Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo

Home to thousands of aquatic animals, comprising over 140 species, the Dubai Aquarium is a popular spot among residents and tourists alike. Over 400 sharks and rays live in the 10 million litre tank, including Sand Tiger Sharks, Giant Groupers, and a host of other marine species. Visitors have the chance to get up, close and personal with the creatures including feeding them and swimming with them. Book here.

Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Tel: (800) 3822 46255. thedubaiaquarium.com

Dubai Butterfly Garden

For a nature-rich experience, head to Dubai Butterfly Garden where you can explore the world’s largest covered butterfly garden. It’s home to more than 15,000 beautifully winged creatures representing more than 50 species in different shapes and sizes. It’s a learning experience too as you will get to witness the butterfly cycle and gain insight into its metamorphosis process. It’s Dhs60 per adult and Dhs55 per child. Book here.

Dubai Butterfly Garden, Al Barsha South 3, Dubailand Area (beside Dubai Miracle Garden), Dubai, open daily 9am to 6pm, Tel: (0)4 422 8902, dubaibutterflygarden.com

Dubai Frame

The Dubai Frame is just one of many of Dubai’s stunning attractions and is designed to look like… well, a frame. On the mezzanine floor, you will see a multimedia exhibition showcasing Dubai’s transformation after which you can witness a view of both stunning Old Dubai and New Dubai. Before you leave, you will pass through a swirl tunnel showing off what Dubai will look like in the future with special audio and visual effects. This is a nice pocket-friendly attraction and costs just Dhs50 per adult, and for children aged three to 12, it’s Dhs20. Book here.

Dubai Frame, Za’abeel Park, Dubai, Dhs50 per adult, Dhs20 per child, Tel: (800) 900. dubaiframe.ae Dubai Ice Rink If you don’t mind a chilly atmosphere, this is another cool indoor activity in Dubai to try. At Dubai Ice Rink, you can swoop and glide (well, try to) with their daily sessions for all levels. Private lessons are also available if you want to upgrade your skills. Dubai Ice Rink, The Dubai Mall, Dubai, prices start from Dhs90. Tel: (800) 38224 6255. dubaiicerink.com Deep Dive Dubai Not exactly an indoor activity that will leave you dry but Deep Dive Dubai is a cool record-breaking indoor attraction in Dubai you have to try. It’s the world’s deepest pool measuring 60.02 metres deep. That’s the equivalent of 11 giraffes. What do you do inside? Well, you can explore a whole sunken city with graffitied alleyways, an apartment, a library, board games, an arcade zone and even a fancy car all available for aquatic perusal. It is open to those 10 years and above, and there’s no maximum age limit. Have more questions? You may find your answers here. Prices start from Dhs400. Discover the programs here. There’s even a snorkling option for non-swimmers. Deep Dive Dubai, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, daily 9am to 6pm, Tel: (0)4 501 9444. deepdivedubai.com Etihad Museum You’ve probably passed by the Etihad Museum a number of times, but it is worth a visit. Inside, you will learn more about how this wonderful country came to be. The Etihad Museum documents the founding story of the UAE and is most appropriately located next to the Union House, where the signing of the treaty establishing the UAE took place in 1971. Keeping up with the theme of history, the structure is designed in the shape of a manuscript, with seven columns built into the museum to resemble the pens used to sign the original declaration. Tickets for adults cost Dhs25 and for students it’s Dhs10. It’s a lovely dose of history and heritage combined. Etihad Museum, Jumeirah, daily, 10am to 8pm, Tel: (800) 33222, @etihadmuseum Fun City Dubai Fun City Dubai is the perfect place to let the little ones blow off steam. The indoor amusement venue is filled with colourful soft play areas, ball pits, exciting activities, rides, video games, and more. In other words: It’s almost impossible for the little ones to get bored. There are several branches across Dubai. View all the price packages here. Fun City Dubai, Mercato Mall, Oasis Mall, Motor City, Century Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, or Arabian Center.. funcity.ae

Game Over

Band together with friends and try to crack these escape room games at Game Over. Located in Nakheel Mall, the space boasts 12 escape rooms, 11 virtual escape games and a board game café with over 50 options to choose from. There are a bunch of genres to choose from, be it adventure, mystery, horror, fantasy and more. Check out all the rooms here for the ultimate bonding activity.

Game Over, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Thurs, 10am to 10.30pm, Fri and Sat, 10am to 12am, Dhs140, Tel: (0) 4 577 3289, @game_over_dubai

Glitch Arabia

This indoor active game park in Al Ghurair Centre in Deira has more than 30 action-packed attractions, including an indoor roller glider, the venue makes for a perfect destination for kids and adults alike. There are VR adventures that take you on a 360-degree shooting spree, a ninja warrior course, a dynamic free gaming area offering pool football, a bowling alley, and an indoor roller glider. Read more here and check out the various price packages here.

GLITCH Arabia, Al Ghurair Centre, Deira, open 10am to 10pm Sun to Thurs and 10am to 12am Fri and Sat, @glitcharabia

House of Hype

House of Hype is one-of-a-kind wonderverse bringsing a whole new level of entertainment and fun to Dubai. Inside, epect a short, a blend of beauty, surprises, games and a whole lot of crazy fun. The attraction is open to everyone, whether you’re a creator, a fashionista, a foodie, or a gamer. Everyone can come together to enjoy the epic adventures spanning the different worlds and colourful characters. There’s no limit to the excitement as you explore each corner with jaw-dropping spectacles. You will be able to purchase tickets on house-of-hype.com

House of Hype, Dubai Mall – Chinatown, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, @houseofhype

ifly Dubai

Ever wondered what it’s like to skydive but are just too afraid to jump out of a plane? Then make your way to iFLY. You’ll be taken up 4 meters in the air where you’ll go against gravity, held up like you’re free-falling. Book here.

Ifly Dubai, Third Floor, Play Nation Area, City Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 231 6292. iflyme.com

Infinite Ski

Booked that ski holiday but just missing one vital ingredient – knowing how to actually ski? Infinite Ski is the first-of-its-kind dry-ski slope in the UAE, based in Al Quoz where you can learn to do just that. You’ll ski or snowboard on a revolving belt, which simulates a real ski slope and you can adjust the gradient as you go. It’s perfect for those learning the ropes or for perfecting your existing snow skills. It’s priced at Dhs110 for a single session. Book here.

Infinite Ski, 26th Street, Al Quoz Industrial Area 4, Dubai, prices from Dhs120, Tel: (0)4 235 3408. @infiniteski

Jameel Arts Centre

There’s a beautiful white building that sits at the south edge of Jaddaf Waterfront. Within the building are unassuming light-filled rooms, bordered by white walls and punctuated by little gardens. These are the hard facts that describe Jameel Arts Centre but they fail to do justice to a gallery space that has become a staple of showcasing contemporary arts in the Middle East. Explore its beauty – and a special solo exhibition by Japanese artist Tsuyoshi Hisakado this summer – for free, then make a discerned stop at Green Michelin Star restaurant Teible for some stunning dishes that celebrate local produce.

Jameel Arts Centre, Jaddaf Waterfront, Tues and Fri closed, free. Tel: (0)4 873 9800. @jameelartscentre

Kidzania

Designed for children ages four to 16, Kidzania in Dubai Mall is a 7,000-square-metre city of fun with over 40 activities for children to tackle. Inside, children can tackle real-life scenarios, role-play different jobs and even earn special ‘Kidzania’ currency. Book here.

Kidzania, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Tel: (800) 3822 46255. kidzania.ae

La Perle by Dragone

La Perle is a must-see show for theatre and stunt show fans. The 90-minute show has been conceptualised by Franco Dragone, who is behind huge world-renowned productions like Le Rêve in Las Vegas and The House of Dancing Water in Macau. During the performance, acrobats and athletes dive from 25 metres into the changeable aqua stage filled with 2.7 million litres of water and fly around the theatre at 15 kilometres per hour. Check out the different offers and packages here.

La Perle by Dragone, Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. 6.30pm or 9.30pm daily, Tel: (0)4 437 0123. laperle.com

Loco Bear

Taking over a sprawling 70,000-square-foot space in Al Quoz 2, Loco Bear is an adventure hub of all things thrills and skills. There’s something for all ages including a first-of-its-kind slime universe for little ones, a soft play zone perfect for wearing out kids, a trampoline space, challenging wall climbs, a roller glider, bowling and so much more. Check out the prices and offers here.

Loco Bear, Al Quoz 2, Dubai, open daily until midnight. Tel: (0)54 266 9359. @goloco.dxb

Limba

Limba is your one-stop shop for getting hands-on with your gang and coming away with a cute keepsake. The studio provides you with a plain ceramic, and you have a few designs to choose from. Get artsy and paint away while you sip on drinks, chat and get to know each other. Prices vary.

Limba Ceramics Cafe, Mirdif Avenue Mall, Dubai, Tel: (0) 50 120 9005, @limbastudio

Mohammed bin Rashid Library

Love reading? The eye-catching Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, the biggest library in the Arab world is the place to be. Inside, you will find a general library space, a young adult’s library, a (colourful) children’s library, a library dedicated to maps and atlases, a media and art library, a business library, an Emirates library, and more. Inside, you will also find a space showcasing an impressive collection of rare and old books in Treasure of the Library. Stay tuned to their social media for events such as movie screenings, workshops, and more.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 222 2025. @mbrlae

Museum of Candy

This sweet new attractions is a colourful, immersive and interactive experience spread over 15 rooms. The first-of-its kind museum fuses facts and fun, inviting visitors to unleash their inner child as they go from room to room. A cotton candy bath, a gummy bear pool and a thrill and chill ice cream room are just a handful of the Instagrammable highlights. And what would a candy museum be without being able to sample some sweet treats?

Museum of Candy, Umm Hurair Street, 10am to 11pm Mon to Thurs, 10am to 12am Fri to Sun, opening soon. @museumofcandy

Museum of the Future

One of the most recognisable landmarks in Dubai, the stunning Museum of the Future is divided into seven levels with each giving a glimpse into what the world will look like 50 years from now. Both little ones and adults will have ample to interact with and learn. And for some quiet time, be sure to spend some time at the meditation centre on the Al Waha level, where visitors can lie down under a dome projecting light and water ripples. It’s a cathartic and calming experience.

Museum of the Future, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily 10am to 9.30pm, Dhs159 per person. @museumofthefuture

Neon Galaxy

This playworld is located inside theme-park packed Dubai Parks and Resorts. The neon space-themed play area is a multi-level indoor adventure park perfect for children and teens. Expect ninja courses, rope climbing, a ball pit, and a wipe-out challenge. Prices start from Dhs60 for one hour. There’s even an indoor cafe where families can sit back and relax.

Neon Galaxy, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai, open daily from 11am, Tel: (800) 262 9464, dubaiparksandresorts.com/en/neongalaxy

OliOli Dubai

Popular experiential children’s museum OliOli is a great place for little ones to be. Factual and fun, OliOli is an interactive museum with eight galleries for little ones to get stuck into. Each gallery is themed on a different subject such as ‘forts and dens’ and ‘future park’. It’s loved by kids, and for very good reasons. Book here.

OliOli, Al Quoz 1, Dubai, open daily – timings vary, Dhs169 standard ticket, Tel:(0)4 702 7300. olioli.ae

Oo La Lab

Surround yourself with enticing fragrances at the ‘Chemistry of Bukhoor’ perfumery workshop hosted by Oo La Lab. This sensorial experience invites guests to create a custom bukhoor scent that speaks to their personality. The two-hour class features traditional Arabian scents, oils and oud that you can take home. Classes are priced at Dhs400.

Oo La Lab, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Tel: (0)52 361 2813, prices at uae.oola-lab.com

Play DXB

Another great activity for the warmer months is Play Dxb (originally called VR Park), the virtual reality attraction at The Dubai Mall. The park contains a number of experiences with different thrill levels. You can ‘dune bash’ in the desert, soar high in a classic swing ride, see what is it like to be propelled down the side of the Burj Khalifa and much more.

Play DXB, Level 2, The Dubai Mall, Dubai, 10am to 12m daily, Dhs250. vrparkdubai.com

Precision Football

Precision Football in Ibn Battuta has UEFA-qualified coaches, indoor and outdoor smart pitches, tech-driven training zones, a restaurant, padel courts, and more. Led by former Brighton & Hove Albion professional player and UEFA coach, Sonny Cobbs, Precision Football aims to develop the skills of players in the region and inspire the next generation. From events and birthday parties to one-to-one coaching and pitch rental, it’s a great place to have fun, exercise, and hone your ball skills. Book your pitch here.

Precision Football, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai, Tel:(0)58 820 6756, precisionfootball.com

Ready Set Go

Dubai’s largest soft play area, Ready Set Go, is a jungle theme for the little ones to go wild. The centre has a soft play area, role play town, and jump park as well as a café for parents to sit back and relax. For children below 90cm, it’s Dhs75; for children above 90cm, it’s Dhs150 for a whole day of fun. Each child must be accompanied with an adult. Get your tickets here.

Ready Set Go, Al Quoz 3, Al Quoz, Dubai, Mon to Thurs 10am to 8pm, Fri 10am to 10pm, Sat 9am to 10pm, Sun 9am to 9pm, Tel:(0)4 229 9989. @readysetgodubai

Ribambelle

Meet Rimbambelle, one of the many new kids on the block of fun. This ultimate indoor playground paradise on Bluewaters Island offers a spot of fun for both little ones and adults. Kids will be able to enjoy the soft play area, while parents will be able to enjoy a cocktail while their little ones play nearby. The stylish jungle-inspired wonderland boasts plenty to keep the children entertained including slides, ball pits, and play zones, as well as interactive games and entertainment for the whole family. The venue also runs regular events, from cooking workshops to arts and crafts, which can be booked online in advance. Read more here.

ribambelle.dubai Rimbambelle, The Wharf, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. open daily 10am to 10pm. ribambelle.ae

Rock Republic Dubai

Rock Republic Dubai is the biggest bouldering-only gym in the UAE and is a great date idea if you and your partner are into fitness and fun. It’s indoors, so no one will suffer, and it’s a great way to learn a skill, try something new, push some boundaries. You can help each other out if you’re struggling and it’s a true bonding experience. Find out more via the website here.

Rock Republic Dubai, DIP, Dubai, Mon to Fri, 3.30pm to 10pm, Sat and Sun, 9am to 6.30pm, Tel: (0)4 546 2978, @rockrepublicdubai

RollDXB

Remember the ol’ skates? You can relive your fun childhood memories at homegrown RollDXB. The space is created by roller skating fanatics, but is open to skaters of all abilities. The goal – besides not falling, is to just have a good time. Book here.

Roll DXB, Shed 3 Marina Cubes Street – Dubai Maritime City, Port Rashid, Dubai, Sun to Wed 2.30pm to 10pm, Thurs 2.30pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 10am to 1am, Tel: (800) 6868, @rolldxb

Sagra Italian Pastifico

Want to make your paste and eat it, too? Take a pasta-making workshop at Sagra Italian Pastifico. It’s a cute pasta restaurant but there’s also a space where you can take the pasta-making workshop. The workshop is two hours long and will help you learn how to make delicious fresh pasta all on your own. Led by a professional, you will be taught how to make your pasta dough before you wheel it through the pasta maker. Lastly (and the most important part) you will get to take it home where you can cook it just the way you like it. Book your spot here.

Sagra Italian Pastifico, Road 3, Jumeirah, Dhs250 per person sagrairalianpastifico.com

Ski Dubai

Think icy indoor activities in Dubai don’t exist. Think again. Ski Dubai is arguably the coolest attraction in the city spanning 22,500 square meters in the Mall of the Emirates. Home to loads of activities, including a ski slope for skiers and snowboarders, a Snow Park’, Zorb balls, penguin encounters and more. Ski school is available to help you learn the basics. Afterwards, warm up with a hot chocolate at the Avalanche Café. Costs vary on your choice of activity. Check out the prices here.

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (600) 599 905, skidxb.com

Sky Zone

This activity park at Ibn Battuta Mall has everything you could need to blow off steam without being outdoors. With a Wipe Out zone, warrior courses, zip line, climbing wall, dodgeball court, trampoline park, toddler zone and giant warped walls, this 35,000 square-foot centre is a cool place to be.

Sky Zone, Persia Court, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai, prices start from Dhs149. Tel: (800) 759 9663. skyzone.ae

The Green Planet

It’s hard not to be impressed by nature in this indoor tropical rainforest that’s home to over 3,000 plants and animals. Experiences include encounters with a sloth, an anteater, an armadillo and birds and more. The whole family will love it.

The Green Planet, City Walk, Dubai, daily 10am to 6pm. Tel: (0)4 317 3999. thegreenplanetdubai.com

The Smash Room

Feeling a bit stressed out? One of our favourite indoor activities in Dubai includes a visit to The Smash Room where you can smash out all of your frustrations in a safe space. The room is filled with old furniture, TVs, laptops, and mannequins, and you get to choose your weapon and show those objects who’s boss. It’s Dhs69 if you want to bring something of your own to smash, else prices start from Dhs199 (adults). Book here. If you’re too busy to head to Al Quoz, see below.

The Smash Room, Umm Suqeim Street, Al Quoz Industrial 4, prices start from Dhs69. Tel: (0)58 198 2323. thesmashroom.com

Street Maniax

At Street Maniax, you’ll find everything from trampoline parkour to ninja courses, cable way, jump tower, walk the wall, and so more. Unlike its sister, Air Maniax which is designed for all ages from toddlers to adults, Street Maniax has been designed with older kids and adults in mind. There are multiple ticket options to choose from, from a one-hour jump access to a full-day pass. Head here to see all the options and to book.

Street Maniax, 19/Al Khail Street, Al Quoz 3, Dubai, prices start from Dhs130, Tel: (04) 348 8981. airmaniax.com

Swingers

The highly anticipated Swingers Dubai is finally open for budding (crazy) golfers. Swingers is a globally celebrated and adored immersive crazy golf experience with experiences in London, Vegas, New York and WashingtonDC, and for the last few months it has been preparing to open its Dubai branch on Bluewaters Island, at the foot of Ain Dubai, the first one in the Middle East. Swingers Dubai is spread over an impressive 22,000 square feet and two floor. It boasts three crazy golf courses, with different vibes in each. Check out the Hot Air Balloon, the Waterwheel and the Clocktower courses each with fun moving obstacles, and stunning decor and friendly competition. And of course, to keep you well fuelled to enjoy all the entertainment, tuck into gourmet street food at the venue. View all the packages here, and read more here.

Swingers Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, starting from Dhs80 Tel: (0)4 557 6309, @swingers_uae

thejamjar

Alserkal Avenue is popular for several reasons: homegrown cafes and restaurants, art galleries and exhibitions, and so much more. It’s also home to thejamjar – a community arts space that hosts creative workshops for both adults and children. You can have a go at it yourself and rent a painting kit and unleash your creativity. Book your spot here.

TheJamJar, Alserkal Avenue, Unit H74, Al Quoz, Dubai, workshop timings and costs vary, Tel: (04) 341 7303. thejamjardubai.com

TEPFactor

What’s On award-winning TEP Factor requires both physical strength and a mental can-do attitude to get through a series of challenging obstructions to escape before time runs out. There are four categories designed to test your patience, fitness, logic, and skill. Think slippery spinning poles, rotating inflatables, swinging balls and more. You will need a team of two to six players. Check out the details and book here.

Bahar Plaza, JBR, Dubai, Mon to Thurs 12pm to 10pm, Fri to Sun 12am to 12pm, Tel: (0)56 404 0802. tepfactor.ae

The Lost Chambers

At The Lost Chambers at Atlantis the Palm, you will explore a number of amazing marine life in 14 chambers that form the shape of an octagon. The biggest is a stunning 11 million-litre aquarium which is home to over 65,000 fascinating marine animals. You can even include a behind-the-scenes tour to complete your experience. If you are a UAE resident, you can avail of a discount so ensure you keep your Emirates ID handy. Book here.

Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 426 1040. atlantisthepalm.com

The Storm Coaster

The Storm Coaster is a thrilling, first-of-its-kind indoor coaster combining a vertical drop and an immersive pre-ride experience. The aptly named coaster places guests in the exciting world of storm chasing. What’s storm chasing? Well, it’s the pursuit of any severe weather phenomenon such as hurricanes, tornadoes, thunderstorms, etc. Daredevils will be lifted high above the Dubai skyline and then will be plunged into the heart of an epic mega-storm using real-world footage with cinematic special effects. Do note, riders need to be at least 130cm in height to hop onboard. Book here.

The Storm Coaster, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Hills, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 10am to 11pm and Fri and Sat 10am to 12am, Tel: (0)4 448 5033, @dubaihillsmall

Theatre of Digital Art

The Theatre of Digital Art offers a sit-down experience as artworks come to life in front of your eyes and surround you. ToDA, as it is most commonly known, is located at Souk Madinat Jumeirah and is a must-visit whether you love art or not. There are shows featuring the greats such as Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet and more, and for the first time, there is a show focusing on the one and only Frida Kahlo. The theatre also hosts jazz nights, meditation programs and more. Check the website for the latest show offerings and timings.

Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat, Dubai, prices vary, Tel: (0)4 277 4044, toda.ae