Social Distrikt has now opened in Dubai Mall Fountain Views and it’s about to be the ultimate urban food and entertainment hub. Spanning 42,000 square feet, it pairs diverse food options with fun and immersive entertainment.

Founded by hospitality group, Limestone Lab, who are known for creating innovative social and dining concepts, Social Distrikt has 22 premium food options plus an arcade and a bar, and multiple immersive gaming zones. The selection of food is from all around the world and includes La Barra (Peruvian tapas), Alba (fine dining Japanese-Korean fusion), Saigon (Vietnamese kitchen), and Double Like Burger & Lobster (gourmet burger and lobster dishes), Choco Fondue (chocolate based desserts), meet my sweet (authentic arabic sweets).

Social Distrikt also has a duck-pin bowling alley, arcade games and will host an evolving lineup of community events, from comedy nights to music acts. It sounds like the newest place to be in Downtown Dubai.

Social Distrikt comes after the opening of SLRP in Dubai Mall too, a ramen-lovers favourite.