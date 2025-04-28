This is exciting…

The renowned Jumeirah group, a global leader in luxury hospitality and behind some of the most stunning hotels in Dubai, including the new Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, has announced plans to build a new hotel in Dubai and it sounds like a stunning one. The new Jumeirah Asora Bay which will be a hotel and residences, will embody the luxury of the Jumeirah brand but with an elevated design vision. The hotel is planned for construction on the peninsula of La Mer South in Dubai and scheduled to open in 2029.

It will feature 130 rooms and suites and 20 villas and will focus on more of a boutique style. The residences will include 29 residences including four-to-six-bedroom apartments, one seven-bedroom penthouse and six ocean villas with uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s skyline.

In March, Jumeirah opened their new hotel Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab and it has already become one of the most talked-about properties in Dubai. It completes the oceanic-inspired trilogy on the Jumeirah beachfront alongside Jumeirah Beach Hotel and Burj Al Arab. There are 300 rooms and 86 suites, with 15 dining options, so you’ll have plenty to choose from. There’s also a stunning TALISE Spa. On the spa menu, you will find bespoke treatments and holistic therapies, all expertly designed to restore balance and promote well-being. The spa spans three floors, boasting treatment rooms – each with its own private terrace, a 20-meter indoor pool, a fitness studio, gym and female-only spaces.

