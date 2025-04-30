Sponsored: Your luxury pool escape…

Looking for the ultimate daycation in Dubai? Head to WET Deck at W Dubai – The Palm, where sun, fun, and luxury come together. With a Day Pass offering stunning views, a refreshing pool, and delicious drinks, it’s the perfect spot for both lively adults-only getaways and relaxed family days. Savour exceptional service and a stylish ambiance, all at incredible value.

Choose between WET Deck, the playground just for adults to have some fun, where DJs spin fresh beats daily, or WET, the family-friendly pool and beach area perfect for a relaxed day in the sun with the little ones. With a fully redeemable day pass on food and beverages, guests can sip and savour from a delicious menu featuring mouth-watering eats like tempura prawns, asian beef salad or a banoffee sundae, and refreshing drinks, perhaps an ice-cold pint or a glass of champagne.

For those wanting to turn up the luxury, WET Deck also offers a range of cabana experiences, including private cabanas complete with Jacuzzis for the ultimate poolside indulgence. It’s relaxation, redefined.

Prices:

Day Pass: Dhs250 (weekdays), Dhs350 (weekends & public holidays) – fully redeemable on food and beverages.

Luxury Cabanas: Starting from Dhs800 at WET Deck.

Whether you’re lounging by the pool, enjoying signature bites, or vibing to the daily DJ sets, WET Deck delivers a full day of entertainment and luxury. Every Tuesday, from 12pm to 4pm, the ladies get treated to a day especially for them. For only Dhs199 for ladies and Dhs299 for gents you’ll get unlimited beverages and a dish from the weekly changing Ladies Day Menu, such as tuna poke bowl, or beetroot orange and quinoa salad.

WET Deck, W Dubai – The Palm, daily, (adults only) Mon to Thurs, 10am to 7pm, Fri to Sun, 10am to 9pm, WET & Beach (family area) 8am to 7pm, Tel: (0) 4 245 5555, @wetdeckdubai www.wetdeckdubai.com

Images: Supplied