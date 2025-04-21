The groove is about to get real…

If you haven’t heard of Mochakk yet, now’s the time. The Brazilian DJ and producer (aka Pedro Maia) is bringing his signature tech-house beats to Pacha ICONS at Five Lux JBR this Friday, April 25, and it’s set to be a proper party.

What’s going down

Mochakk is not just another DJ. He knows exactly how to keep a room moving. You’ve heard hits like Jealous, his remixes of Groove Armada’s Superstylin, and Diplo’s Express Yourself, and you know the kind of energy he brings. The artist’s got a connection with the crowd that feels on point, making every set feel like something you don’t want to miss. With Gerd Janson and Fabrice joining the lineup, expect a night that’ll keep you moving.

The sound

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOCHAKK (@mochakk)



Expect deep grooves, raw rhythm – driven by pulse, layered with groove. It’s a night to move to the beat, and with Mochakk at the helm, you’re not going to stop.

Ticket details

Dancefloor tickets are priced at Dhs150, and Dhs250 with a drink included. Feeling extra? VIP tickets are Dhs500, fully redeemable, and include a complimentary hotel stay. VIP table bookings are also available for those who want to go all in.

Also read

DJ Sama Abdulhadi is coming to Dubai this April

Solomun headlines Pacha ICONS this May: A night you can’t miss

Why you should be there

Mochakk’s been making waves in the electronic scene, and his Dubai debut is bound to be something special. If you’re down for a night of non-stop dancing, good vibes, and serious tunes, this is the one.

Playa Pacha, Five Luxe JBR, The Walk, Friday, April 25. dubai.platinumlist.net

Images: Supplied/Instagram