For the true techno lovers…

If you’re into techno, you know Sama Abdulhadi. She’s not just a DJ; she’s a Palestinian artist whose music carries the soul of her homeland while making her mark on the global stage. Every beat she drops is infused with the energy, passion, and resistance that define her roots. On stage, her energy is out of this world – everyone in the crowd feels the passion she pours into her sets. The intensity and emotion she brings prove that music isn’t just sound, it’s a universal language that connects and speaks to everyone. For artists like Sama, music embodies resistance, expression, connection, and love. It’s deeper than sound – a testament to how music can transcend borders and speak directly to the heart.

Signature sound

Sama describes her style as “Berlin techno, but perceived in a Lebanese way,” with insane basslines and sharp drums that create an intense, immersive atmosphere. This April, Dubai’s techno crowd gets to experience Sama Abdulhadi live. On Saturday, April 26, she takes over The Hive at Soho Garden Meydan.

Also happening that night

Your ticket gets you double the energy – Rampue brings his signature sound to The Garden, while Sama takes over The Hive. Two epic sets. One night. One venue.

About Sama Abdulhadi

Sama’s journey began in Ramallah, where she was immersed in hip-hop and rap. Her passion for music led her to Beirut’s underground scene, where she discovered techno – a pivotal moment that set her on this path. She later earned a degree in audio engineering and music production from SAE Institute in London, sharpening the edge that defines her sound today.

Her breakthrough came with a 2018 Boiler Room set in Ramallah, with over 13 million views, spotlighting her ability to connect deeply with audiences. Since then, Sama has performed at renowned festivals and clubs worldwide, including Coachella, Glastonbury, and Fusion Festival.

All the details

Where: Soho Garden DXB, Racecourse Grandstand – Al Meydan Rd, Nad Al Sheba 1

When: Saturday, April 26

Tickets: Dhs150, available on dubai.platinumlist.net

Images: Instagram