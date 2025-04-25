Sponsored: Local favourites, lifestyle perks, and a whole lot of karak…

There’s a new neighbourhood hangout in town – and it’s bringing community vibes, good food, and convenient shopping to Nad Al Sheba. Say hello to the freshly launched Nad Al Sheba Mall, the perfect place to sip, shop, train, and chill – all just around the corner.

Tucked right in the heart of Nad Al Sheba, this new retail and leisure hub is more than just a shopping destination. With over 100 stores, a wellness zone, paddle courts, and even beauty salons, it’s your one-stop spot for everything from your morning karak run to late-night catch-ups.

Whether you’re craving a cheeky Salt burger, a warm cookie from Home Bakery, or looking to get your fitness fix at the gym and pool, Nad Al Sheba Mall has it covered. There’s even a Spinneys supermarket for your grocery essentials, plus beauty salons for a quick pampering session.

Foodies will love the curated mix of dining options that celebrate homegrown favourites, while style hunters can browse everything from athleticwear at Adidas to local fashion gems. And for those looking to rally the crew, paddle courts and a wellness hub offer the perfect reason to meet up and break a sweat – or just hang out.

From family-friendly vibes to fitness sessions and feel-good food, Nad Al Sheba Mall brings the best of the city’s lifestyle directly to its residents. It’s not just a mall – it’s a neighbourhood gathering place that makes everyday life a bit more exciting.

Your new local has arrived. Time to make yourself at home.

Nad Al Sheba Mall, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, Mon to Thurs, 10am to 10pm, Fri to Sat, 10am to 12am, @nadalsheba.mall

Images: Supplied