If you’re an Abu Dhabi resident and in the habit of hanging laundry or carpets on your balcony or window, you’ll want to take note of this new announcement.

The UAE capital’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) announced earlier this week via X that drying your laundry or hanging up rugs on balconies or windows that face public roads can lead to fines amounting to as much as Dhs2,000 for repeated offences. The announcement comes as part of the city’s vision to maintain the city’s beauty and aesthetic. If it’s your first offence, it could cost you Dhs500, but that number could move up to Dhs1,000 for a second time, doubling to Dhs2,000 for multiple violations.

That said, indoor drying racks are available only a click away – and will cost you a lot less.

Just over a month ago, fines were also announced by the DMT for motorists who left their vehicles abandoned and unwashed.