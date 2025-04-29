Try this before it gets too hot…

Floating yoga, floating breathwork and floating Pilates classes are all new trends to land into Dubai in the last few months and we’re not mad about it. Is it a wellness trend that’s here to stay? We’re not sure but while it’s here we’re going to join all the floating classes in Dubai while we can. The night swims are coming soon too…

Address Beach Resort

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

The Address Beach Resort on JBR has a floating Yoga and Pilates inspired class by Super Sup Fit at the world’s highest outdoor infinity pool. The classes are available twice a month for AED 377 per person, including exclusive 2-hour pool access so you can take a dip to cool off after too. The next classes are May 1, 15 and 29 and there’s another on June 5 too.

Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dhs377 per person includes class and two hours of pool access, @addressbeachresort

AURA Skypool

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

AURA Skypool and Breasy are teaming up to do a really cool floating breathwork class in the world’s highest 360-degree sky pool. Lie on your inflatable mattress, put on your noise cancelling headphones and regulate your nervous system with this class. The first session was on April 27, and there are more to be announced for floating classes in Dubai. It’s 90 minutes long, from 8pm to 10pm and it costs Dhs400. And breathe…

AURA Skypool, The Palm Tower, Dubai, 8pm to 10:30pm, Dhs400, @auraskypool.dubai

Beyond Wellness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyond Wellness (@beyondwellnessdxb)



Beyond Wellness is a 360 mind, body and spirit experience. It was founded by Sophia and Rachel, who have a combined experience of 40 years in the corporate and wellness sector. Beyond Wellness’ experiences blend traditional approaches with the most contemporary, scientific modalities, incorporating ‘life + business’ coaching and mind science learning. They also host luxury wellness retreats in UAE, Bali and Maldives, working with corporates and individuals to achieve optimum health, happiness and vitality. Beyond Wellness host a variety of floating wellness workshops throughout the next month in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The dates are as follows:

One Za’abeel – May 6, 13, 20, 27 and June 3

One&Only Royal Mirage – May 19, June 2 and 23

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai – May 29

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASH EDELMAN IFBB PRO | MINDSET COACH (@consciously_ash)

FIVE Palm Jumeirah have also teamed up with Breasy for some amazing breathwork classes. It’s in the private outdoor spa pool so you won’t have anyone to disturb you, not that you would hear them with your noise cancelling headphones and eye mask on to block out the world. The instructor will guide you through the steps so even if you’re a beginner, you’re in safe hands. You’ll also do an icebath too.

FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Thursdays at 7pm, Dhs240 per person, @fivepalmjumeirah