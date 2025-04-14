Not just a pretty plate…

There’s something about ‘chic’ that doesn’t have to shout – confident, but quiet. It’s in the way gold accents catch the light softly, the kind of elegance that doesn’t need to demand attention. That’s Kira. Walking in, you instantly feel the serene luxury of it all – nothing too loud, but everything just right. The design speaks for itself, with subtle touches of gold and clean lines that set the tone.

The Vibe

Everything inside and out is insanely pretty, and I can’t say it enough. The interior, the lighting, the energy, the details. As we walked in, it felt like stepping into a work of art. Kira is what happens when luxury meets design. Inside, the colour palette stays calm – think neutral creams and warm stone tones – with just enough gold detailing to catch the light. Then we sat at our table, and Burj Al Arab was right there, sitting pretty as our view? No biggie. Just icon status every time.

The food

We kicked things off with a few standouts from the raw bar – namely the Salmon Crudo with shiso and hazelnut vinaigrette (Dhs105), which was delicate and citrusy, and the Warm Prawns & Caviar (Dhs145), served in a rich, umami-packed ume brown butter. The Escargots (Dhs105/195) were a classic done right, while the Tuna Tartar & Caviar on crispy potato (Dhs295) brought that perfect luxe-meets-crunch balance. From the sushi, we tried the Spider Crab Gunkan topped with smoked caviar (Dhs95), and both the Spicy Tuna with jalapeño, yuzu tobiko and spicy mayo (Dhs105), and the Spicy Salmon with cucumber and sesame (Dhs90) – each one full of flavour.

Then came the Truffle Wagyu Gyoza (Dhs155), silky and rich, with just the right hit of truffle from the ponzu. From the kushiyaki, the Black Cod (Dhs115) was grilled to perfection. For main course, the Lobster Linguine (Dhs550) was easily the best lobster pasta we’ve ever had, with cherry tomato sauce and shiso ponzu butter that coated every bite perfectly. And finally, the Japanese Wagyu Beef Kushiyaki (500g for Dhs750) which was, without exaggeration, one of the best steaks we’ve ever had – tender, flavourful, and perfectly cooked.

We wrapped things up with the Kokuto Crème Caramel with Granny Smith Mille-Feuille (Dhs85) – sweet and silky – and the indulgent Hazelnut Coulant with Vanilla Ice Cream (Dhs105), which nailed that rich-meets-light balance we all want at the end of a meal.

Verdict

Kira gets it right on both fronts: the setting and the food. It’s gold – literally and figuratively – and easily one of the most beautiful venues we’ve been to. With food this good, it’s not just a pretty face – it’s here to stay.

KIRA Restaurant, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Hotel. Tel: (0)4 328 1665. @kirarestaurant

Images: Supplied