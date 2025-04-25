Buonasera, Dubai…

The buzz around the newly opened Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab has been non-stop since day one, and when I finally made it there, I instantly got the hype. Rightfully so – the hotel is stunning, and every bit of the excitement is well deserved. Then I walked into Rialto. Italian dining, at its best, has that cosy, timeless feel – and Rialto nails that perfectly. It’s got the warmth, the comfort, and the authenticity you’d expect from a true Italian restaurant.

The vibe

Old-school Italian charm with a modern edge – that’s the vibe at Rialto. At the helm is Chef Roberto Rispoli, a Pompeii-born culinary talent with Michelin-starred experience, bringing the flavours of Northern Italy to Dubai. Expect a menu rooted in tradition but with a contemporary twist, all served up in a space that oozes vintage glamour – chic yet warm, stylish yet inviting.

The food

We started with the Crudo menu

Crudo di Ricciola – Yellowtail crudo with kalamansi and lemon (Dhs120). Fresh, bright, and citrusy – exactly what you want to wake up your palate.

Tartare di Tonno e Caviale – Yellowtail tuna tartare with caviar (Dhs280). Easily a favourite.

Then onto Antipasti, where we had

Arancini alla Zafferano, Tartare di Manzo – Saffron arancini with beef tartare (Dhs85).

Tartare di Pomodoro (Dhs100). Simple yet delicious – definitely a must-try.

Carpaccio al Pomodoro e Burrata Fritta – Tomato carpaccio with fried burrata (Dhs120). So perfectly creamy on the inside and crispy on the outside.

For pasta, it was hard to choose, but we went with

Fettuccine alla Bolognese – Wagyu beef fettuccine with tomato (Dhs140). Exactly what you’d expect – comfort food at its finest.

Il Raviolo di Rialto – Ricotta cheese, butter, and sake raviolo (Dhs120). Might just be my favourite from the pasta menu.

For mains, we had

Branzino al Guazzetto con Patate – Seabass fillet with potatoes, tomatoes, and basil (Dhs180). So flavourful, filling, yet surprisingly light.

And of course, we ended with dessert with

Tiramisu. Because an Italian meal without tiramisu? Unacceptable.

Verdict

Rialto ticks all the boxes – the vibe, the food, the experience. If you’re after quality Italian food with an ambiance that actually feels Italian, this is a spot worth trying. And if you love having plenty of pasta options (because, really, who doesn’t?), then Rialto should definitely be high on your list.

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Umm Suqeim 3. Tel: 800 323232. @rialtodubai

Images: Supplied