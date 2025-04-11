Download it now…

You can’t really call yourself a Dubai foodie if you haven’t dined at a RIKAS Hospitality Group restaurant. They are the team behind some of the most iconic dining destinations in Dubai, each bringing a different experience to the culinary scene.

Regular, more experienced diners are well aware of how busy these restaurants can be, and book well in advance to secure their coveted tables.

As with every other table reservation – calling or emailing the restaurant can be quite tasking, especially given our busy schedules. However, RIKAS Hospitality Group has made the process a lot easier, with the launch of their very own app: RIKAS app.

The RIKAS app is an all-new digital tool that will make it a whole lot easier for guests to make their bookings. Through the app, the hospitality group stated that the RIKAS journey is elevated ‘from the very first interaction – even before guests set foot in any of its venues.’

The app will allow guests to explore the RIKAS portfolio, access information about each of the venues, and get reservations booked with ease. So, whether you’re a new or a loyal customer – this is the app for you. In case you’re wondering, yes – you will be able to make real-time availability checks.

The app will also give those who sign up priority access to exclusive events across all RIKAS venues. If there’s a new ladies night launching at Gigi Rigolatto, a drinks’ deal at Mimi Kakushi, or an unmissable event at Twiggy – you will be one of the first to know.

The loyalty and rewards program will allow you to earn exclusive perks, priority reservations, and special offers. It also offers referral and sponsorship credits, allowing users to share benefits with friends and family. Score!

At the moment, the app can be downloaded only for iPhone users on apps.apple.com

