Sheikh Hamdan has good taste in restaurants…

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai is regularly spotted out and about around the city showing his support for local businesses. He recently visited fine-dining steakhouse The Cullinan in the newest luxury hotel in Dubai, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab. The restaurant posted on their Instagram saying “The Cullinan was honoured to host His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum @faz3. It was a true privilege to serve him, and we warmly welcome him to return at any time.”

Sheikh Hamdan has been spotted at lots of restaurants around the emirate. He is active on his instagram, posting updates on his life, his family and also updating his followers on various initiatives happening in the emirate.

Set against a refined, nautical-inspired interior, The Cullinan combines gourmet steaks, seafood, and seasonal produce, served with the expertise of a wine and meat sommelier. Oh, and you’ll have those fine marina views, too.