38 Sheikh Hamdan-approved restaurants in Dubai

Dubai’s Crown Prince is well versed in the city’s dining scene…

From high-end steakhouses to seaside Greek restaurants, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai is regularly spotted out and about. Here, you’ll find 38 restaurants that have been given the Dubai Crown Prince, fondly known as Fazza, seal of approval. We’ll have what he’s having…

NEW: Ninive

Within a month of visiting Gigi Rigolatto at J1 Beach, Sheikh Hamdan has returned, this time choosing to dine at opulent Middle Eastern restaurant, Ninive. The seafront iteration of the popular Middle Eastern restaurant is the third outpost of Ninive in the city, and as well as a pool and beach experience, it’s got an aesthetically rich restaurant spread across two floors. Sharing a snap of Sheikh Hamdan with Ninive’s Brand Director Dragan, the venue said it was an ‘honour’ to welcome Dubai’s Crown Prince.

@ninivebeachdubai

NEW: Berenjak

A standout destination for Iranian cuisine, known for its elevated take on homemade classics, Berenjak Dubai has become a favorite among diners seeking an authentic experience. And clearly the news of its A* dishes had reached Sheikh Hamdan’s camp, as he was recently spotted at the restaurant.

@berenjakuae

NEW: Gigi

Sheikh Hamdan’s most recent Dubai dining out experience saw him visit J1 hotspot Gigi on Monday December 9, 2024. The Dubai Crown Prince happily posed for a photograph with the Rikas Hospitality team behind the restaurant, who described his visit as a ‘privilege’ when sharing the snap to Instagram. Hailing from St Tropez, Gigi is an ode to divine Italian beach houses, serving up a menu of refined Italian classics in a beautiful alfresco setting.

@gigi_beach_dubai

NEW: Kinoya

The supper-club-turned-ramen-restaurant, which was crowned Restaurant of the Year at the What’s On Dubai Awards 2024, was the lunch restaurant of choice for Sheikh Hamdan in September. The restaurant shared a photo on Instagram, describing Fazza’s visit as an ‘honour’. The photo saw Sheikh Hamdan happily pose with Kinoya founder and chef Neha Mishra and general manager Adrian Chow outside of the intimate restaurant, tucked inside Onyx Tower in The Greens.

@kinoya.ae

11 Woodfire

Dubai’s Crown Prince visited 11 Woodfire, early in January 2022. The open-fire restaurant, which opened on the first of the same month, has quickly caught the attention of Dubai’s foodie crowd, as it’s headed up by acclaimed chef and restauranteur, Akmal Anuar. Sheikh Hamdan popped by to check out the new space, which thanked the Crown Prince for his visit on its Instagram page.

@11woodfire

Alaya

Sheikh Hamdan is a huge fan of Chef Izu Ani and in September of 2022, he visited Alaya, the new Eastern Mediterranean restaurant in DIFC featuring Middle Eastern influences. Chef Izu joined forces with Evgeny Kuzin to create this concept which promises to deliver a ‘tale of culinary travel from the Oriental Coast of the Mediterranean Sea to the bustling markets of the Middle East’.

@alayadubai

Alhajarain

Sheikh Hamdan and his friends love an adventure and many a time frequent the popular exclave of Dubai, Hatta. On one occasion, he paid a visit to Alhajarain in Hatta Heritage Village to tuck into a great meal with his mates.

Alhajarain, Heritage Village, Hatta, Dubai, open daily 8am to 11pm, Tel: (0)50 696 0331, @alhajarain

Alici

With its faultless Italian seafood, stunning interiors, and view-blessed terrace, Alici is one of our favourite restaurants in Dubai – so much so that it won Newcomer of the year at the What’s On Awards 2019. And it appears we’re not alone, with Sheikh Hamdan frequenting the Bluewaters Island gem.

Alici, Bluewaters Island, daily noon to 3.30pm and 7pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 275 2577. @alicidubai

Avli by Tashas

Sleek Greek restaurant Avli by Tashas is a regular haunt for HH Sheikh Hamdan. The Crown Prince of Dubai has been seen in this stunning DIFC dining room on more than a few occasions.

Avli by Tashas, Four Seasons DIFC, Gate Village, DIFC, daily 12pm to 3pm, 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 356 0008. avlibytashas

BeYou Cafe

Sheikh Hamdan loves his coffee, and everyone who is a fan of the Crown Prince knows this well. He regulars shows off his hit of caffeine, or the coffee-making process on his Instagram stories and on one occasion, Sheikh Hamdan posted a simple picture of a takeaway coffee cup from BeYou Cafe which was reposted by the speciality café.

BeYou Cafe, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, @beyoucafe

Bordomavi

This seafood restaurant beached on the shores of the Jumeirah Fishing Harbour in November 2023. From the iconic minds at 3fils – Bordo Mavi is the perfect place to head to this weekend for a chilled vibe. Overlooking the expanse of the ocean, dive into a menu that is fresh and draws inspiration directly from the ocean. Sheikh Hamdan visited a few mere weeks after it opened its doors, which means we all should also pay a visit.

Bordo Mavi, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, daily from 12pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 341 3844 @bordomavi.ae

Bungalo34

The newly opened and Greek-inspired restaurant by the beach welcomed His Highness for lunch. Bungalo34, the newest addition to the prestigious Tasha’s Group, mentioned Sheikh Hamdan in their post and commented that they were delighted and honoured to host him.

Bungalo34, Nikki Beach Resort and Spa, Pearl Jumeirah, open daily 9am to 11.30pm and 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 238 1780 bungalo34.com @bungalo34

BB Social Dining

Sheikh Hamdan has been spotted dining at BB Social Dining on a number of occasions. During his first foray, the Crown Prince shared some tempting pics to Instagram of the BB bao, cauliflower popcorn, crispy sprouts, and edamame hummus.

Gate Village 8, DIFC, Dubai, Sat to Wed noon to midnight, Thu and Fri noon to 1am. Tel: (0)4 407 4444. @bbdifc

Carine

It seems the Crown Prince is clearly a fan of this Dubai chef, with Izu Ani’s Carine, at the Emirates Golf Club also on Sheikh Hamdan’s hit list. Expect a French-Mediterranean accent to the menu, with delicious breakfasts on weekends.

Carine, Emirates Golf Club, Sun to Thu noon to 3pm, 7pm to 10.30pm, Fri and Sat 9am to 3pm and 7pm to 11.30pm. @carine.ae

Caviar Kaspia

Sheikh Hamdan paid a visit to the Caviar Kaspia Dubai back in October 2021, when it had barely been open a week. The original Caviar Kaspia, found in Paris, is a favourite amongst A-list celebrities, including Rihanna, Katy Perry, and the Kardashians. In a photo posted to the restaurant’s Instagram page, the Crown Prince could be seen holding one of the restaurant’s signature Matryoshka Doll-shaped chest, which houses the restaurant’s caviar, which was gifted to him by the team.

Caviar Kaspia Dubai, Gate Village 2, DIFC, Saturday to Wednesday 12pm to 1am, Thu and Fri 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 243 5633. @caviarkaspiadxb

Clay

In May 2022, His Highness paid a visit to one of our favourites too. Clay, a Nikkei dining experience, welcomed Sheikh Hamdan and posted to their Instagram that they were “honoured and privileged to have HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visit us.” The floor-to-ceiling restaurant boasts an intricate menu that serves ceviche, sushi, and beyond.

Clay, Bluewaters Island, open Sun to Thu 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 422 5600 @clay_dubai

CznBurak

The Turkish-Middle Eastern restaurant is owned by its namesake, celebrity Chef CznBurak, who has amassed a huge following on TikTok and Instagram for his culinary videos. The chef himself cooked for Sheikh Hamdan when he visited on December 25 2021.

CznBurak Dubai, Boulevard Point, Downtown Dubai, open daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)58 108 1800. @cznburakdubai

Gaia

It’s no secret that the royal family loves chef Izu Ani’s restaurants, but if frequency is anything to go by, we think Gaia might be the one they like the most. Both HH Sheikh Mohammed and HH Sheikh Hamdan have been many times, spotted tucking into an array of Izu’s signature Greek-Mediterranean dishes.

Gaia, Gate Village 4, DIFC, Dubai, daily 12pm to 3pm and 7pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 241 4242. @gaia__dxb

Katsuya

Japanese eatery Katsuya opened at the end of last year in the Hyde Hotel Dubai. The Crown Prince visited on Wednesday, February 9 2022 to enjoy a dine dishes created by Head Chef Pavel Nigai. The eclectic new restaurant serves up unique rolls, specialty sushi and sashimi platters, perfectly steamed dumplings, and robata grilled meats.

@katsuyahydedubai

Kyma

Dubai’s coolest new beach club, Kyma, is a beautiful boho spot on Palm West Beach. Despite being only a few months old, Kyma has already welcomed Sheikh Hamdan, with the brand sharing a photo of the team with Faz on Instagram, captioning the post that it was a ‘privilege and pleasure’ to serve Sheikh Hamdan.

Kyma, Palm West Beach, daily, 10am to sunset pool, 12pm to 1am restaurant. Tel: (0)4 666 5999, kymabeach.ae

L’Amo Bistro Del Mare

Shortly after opening, the beautiful Italian seafood-inspired L’Amo Bistro Del Mare welcomed Sheikh Hamdan for an elegant lunch at Dubai Harbour. Taking to Instagram in May 2022 to share the snap, the new restaurant said they were ‘delighted’ to welcome the Crown Prince for lunch.

L’Amo Bistro Del Mare, Dubai Harbour, 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 11.30pm Mon to Fri, 12pm to 11.30pm Sat and Sun. Tel: (0)4 278 4800, lamorestaurant.com

Ristorante Loren

In early 2023, Sheikh Hamdan paid a visit to this stunning rooftop Italian restaurant located along Palm West Beach. The restaurant took to Instagram, posting a photo with the caption, “Ristorante Loren is extremely honoured to have recently hosted His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. It was our privilege to be able to serve him and welcome him back anytime.”

Loren, The Club, Palm West Beach, The Palm, Dubai. Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday 12pm to 1am. Tel:(0)4 557 8293. lorenristorantedubai.com @ristorante.loren

La Maison Ani

Are we surprised that another one of Chef Izu’s spectacular restaurants has made this list? Sheikh Hamdan visited this chic French restaurant in May 2022. La Maison Ani encompasses all aspects of daily French living and it comes as no shock that Dubai’s Crown Prince paid the restaurant a visit shortly after its opening.

La Maison Ani, open Sun to Fri 9.30am to midnight, Sat 10am to midnight. Tel; (0)4 456 1989 @lamaisonanibychefizu

La Niña

This new addition to the DIFC dining circuit hasn’t been open long, but on Thursday January 12, Sheikh Hamdan was among the first to check it out. La Niña is known for its incredible Mediterranean interiors and cuisine. A photo was posted to La Niña’s Instagram page with the caption “Honored to welcome His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, at La Niña.”

La Niña, DIFC, ICD Brookfield, open daily from midday to 4pm and 7.30 to 1am. Tel: (0)50 889 8336 @laninadubai

Madeleine et Marcel

Gorgeous new boutique patisserie Madeleine et Marcel welcomed Sheikh Hamdan recently. The venue, which can be found in Jumeirah Emirates Towers, serves up a selection of delectable sweet treats, coffees, and juices.

Madeleine et Marcel, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, 8.30am to 8.30pm daily. @madeleine.et.marcel

Mimi Kakushi

Mimi Kakushi transports you to 1920s Osaka, a glamorous homage to the avant-garde oriental era, with a sultry amalgamation of big round leather booths and a cool jazz soundtrack playing in the background. On the menu, sharing plates of signature dishes such as sashimi, sushi, tempura, and gyoza. Sheikh Hamdan chose the UAE’s 50th National Day to pay this swanky spot a visit.

Moonrise

Chef Solomann, awarded the What’s On Chef of The Year 2023 at the What’s On Dubai Awards had the pleasure of hosting HH Sheikh Hamdan for what seemed to be a magical afternoon. Moonrise is a small but mighty Omakse restaurant that can be found atop Eden House, a luxurious residential building. Sheikh Hamdan visited on Monday, March 13.

Moon-rise.xyz /@moonrise.xyz

Nammos

Just like the Mykonos original, the Dubai outpost of Nammos is a magnet for the A-list. Sheikh Hamdan was one of the first through the door when the supremely chic Greek restaurant opened in December 2019.

Nammos Dubai, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, daily 12.30pm to 12.30am. Tel: (058) 1210000. @nammos.dubai

Opso

This modern Greek restaurant in The Dubai Mall is a favourite of Sheikh Hamdan’s. We’re not sure if it’s the contemporary Greek menu or the fountain views that he enjoys most, but both are pretty spectacular.

Opso, Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, daily 9am to 1am. Tel: (0)54 424 4999. @opsodubai

Pinza

Just because it isn’t fine dining, doesn’t mean that it isn’t delish. Sheikh Hamdan in January of 2022 ordered a feast for himself and friends from a the homegrown pizza joint, Pinza. Serving up delicious twists on the classic and humble dough-based dish, Pinza is delightful and available for delivery all around Dubai. A picture was shared to Pinza’s Instagram page with the caption “We are eternally grateful to be a homegrown company in this wonderful country. We appreciate your support always.”

Pinza, available for delivery around Dubai and dine in at Gate Avenue, DIFC. @itspinza

Rivas Restaurant

Iranian Rivas Restaurant at The Mall Jumeirah has seen a number of celebrity visiting, but on the top of that list is Sheikh Hamdan. The restaurant reposted a photo of the Crown Prince’s visit with the words, ‘It’s a day that will remain etched in our memories’. (Aww..)

Rivas Restaurant, opposite Burj Al Arab, inside The Mall, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 391 8466, @rivas_restaurant

Roka

Zuma’s little sibling Roka opened in the stunning ME Dubai hotel in early 2020. It didn’t take long for HH Sheikh Hamdan to explore the modern Japanese menu for himself.

Roka, Me Dubai, The Opus, Business Bay, Sat to Wed noon to 4pm and 6.30pm to midnight, Thu and Fri noon to 4pm and 6.30pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 439 7171. @rokadubaiofficial

Sal

Looking like it’s been plucked straight from the shores of the French Riviera, Sal is the new chic restaurant at Burj Al Arab. Sheikh Hamdan shared a meal here with his friend, Maj, sharing French-Mediterranean seafood dishes on the terrace.

Sal, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah, daily 10am to 7pm, from Dhs800. Tel: (0)4 301 7600. @sal_burjalarab SushiSamba Sheikh Hamdan and his close friend Cristiano Ronaldo delighted unsuspecting diners at the sky-high restaurant SushiSamba Dubai, which is found on the 51st floor of St. Regis Dubai, The Palm. There, they took a stroll around the venue – and were no doubt impressed by those spectacular views. SushiSamba Dubai, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, lunch, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Sat and Sun 1pm to 3pm, dinner, daily 6pm to 2am. @sushisambadubai Taverna Greek Kitchen You might have heard a few forks clatter onto the tables on November 16, 2021 from delighted onlookers at Taverna Greek Kitchen, located at Souk Madinat Jumeirah. The Crown Prince, affectionately known as ‘Fazza’, dropped into the gorgeous waterfront restaurant for lunch with friends and family. Taverna serves up beautifully authentic Greek food in a rustic yet elegant setting. Taverna Greek Kitchen is open from 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 589 5665. tavernagreek.ae

The Maine Land Brasserie

The Maine has long been a Dubai favourite for exemplary seafood and steaks, and its upscale iteration in Business Bay is no exception. Sheikh Hamdan and his entourage visited the swanky steakhouse in the ME by Melia Hotel, dining on platters of perfectly cooked meats and side dishes of Brussels sprouts and asparagus.

The Maine Land Brasserie, ME by Melia Hotel, Business Bay, Sat to Tue, noon to 11.30pm, Wed to Fri, noon to 12.30am. Tel: (0)4 577 6680. @themainedxb

TakaHisa

The Michelin Guide restaurant welcomed His Highness to enjoy their exquisite Japanese food in March of 2022, where they thanked Sheikh Hamdan for visiting the restaurant and stated that they look forward to seeing him soon. The Japanese, located in the now Banyan Tree on Blue Waters is known for its extravagance and fine attention to Japanese tradition.

TakaHisa, Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters Island, open daily 3pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 556 6688 @takahisa_dubai

Twiggy by La Cantine

Twiggy by La Cantine invites its guests to step into the Mediterranean, and none other than Sheikh Hamdan did just that in late November 2021. Located on the edge of Dubai Creek at the Park Hyatt Dubai, Twiggy brags a beach club with a stunning French-Mediterranean restaurant. On the menu is an array of exotic drinks and delicious bites that will take your lunch or dinner to a whole new level.

@twiggydubai

Images: Socials