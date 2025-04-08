It’s Easy Love for Sigala in Dubai…

There are some amazing music acts being announced in the UAE, and there’s another being added to the amazing lineup. Sigala is coming to Dubai on Friday, May 2 for one night only. The legendary DJ is taking over Barasti Beach and will transform the shoreline into a festival of feel-good energy, blending Balearic vibes with non-stop euphoria. With smash hits like Easy Love, Came Here for Love, and Sweet Lovin’, Sigala, born Bruce Fielder, took his stage name from a family surname.

His philosophy is simple: “Music is all about making people feel good,” and that’s exactly what this night is about—pure, hands-in-the-air happiness!

The night in Barasti will be inspired by the legendary Café Mambo Ibiza, the event starts with chill sunset grooves, leading into high-energy sets from KC Lights and Barasti’s resident DJ. As the night unfolds, Sigala will take the stage, delivering his signature mix of house beats, singalong anthems, and that unstoppable summer festival vibe.

Doors open at 6pm, and general admission starts at Dhs75, offering access to the beachfront experience. For those looking to elevate their night, the brunch package at Dhs295 includes three hours of unlimited drinks and a delicious bite from 9pm to midnight. For the best seats in the house, VIP tables are available too with premium views, personalised service, and an exclusive party experience. Book tickets here.

Barasti Beach, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, May 2, doors 6pm, general admission Dhs75, brunch package Dhs295. Tel: +971 (0)56 992 2847 @barastibeach