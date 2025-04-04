The sound of April – live, loud, and unmissable…

April is a playlist come to life, with unmissable music events in the UAE lighting up stages across the country. Global icons, underground legends, and rising stars – each bringing their own sound, energy, and crowd. Whether it’s a massive arena show, a beachside set, or a late-night gig in the city, music events in the UAE this April are all about live music at its best. Here are 12 unmissable music events in the UAE this April.

Dubai

Bedouin

When: April 4, 2025

Where: Be Beach

If you’re into musical storytelling, Bedouin will be the highlight of your weekend. The DJ duo (Tamer Malki and Rami Abousabe) are known for their signature sound, combining Middle Eastern influences with deep, euphoric sets, earning them their spot at events like Coachella and Burning Man. Bedouin are more than just DJs, they are producers, musicians, singers, songwriters, and multi-instrumentalists, and they’ve mastered a distinctive and timeless sound that has connected with crowds from all corners of the world. This Friday, they’re bringing that magic to Be Beach for a night. Rolbac and Alex Twin are on warm-up duties, so expect a proper build-up before the main event.

Bedouin, Be Beach, Dubai Marina, Friday, April 4, 7pm onwards, tickets starting at Dhs195, tables from Dhs5,000, lounge tables from Dhs8,000. Tel: (0) 54 751 1119. Tickets are available at dubai.platinumlist.net. For reservations, contact reservations@bebeachdxb.com. www.bebeachdxb. @bebeachdxb

Fideles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fideles (@fideles_music)

When: April 5, 2025

Where: Be Beach

The party doesn’t stop after Bedouin. Round off your weekend with Fideles, the Italian duo who’ve carved out a space in the underground scene with releases on Afterlife, Innervisions, and more. Their sets are a perfect balance – deep, melodic, and packed with groovy energy. Ryan Woods and Alex Twin will be warming things up before Fideles take over, closing out the weekend on a high.

@bebeachdxb Fideles, Be Beach, Dubai Marina, Saturday, April 5, 7pm onwards, tickets starting at Dhs150, tables from Dhs4,000, lounge/sofa table reservations starting at Dhs6,000. Tel: (0) 54 751 1119. Tickets are available at dubai.platinumlist.net . For reservations, contact reservations@bebeachdxb.com . www.bebeachdxb.

Adriatique

When: April 5, 2025

Where: Terra Solis Dubai

Tomorrowland brings Swiss electronic duo Adriatique to Terra Solis Dubai on April 5 for a night of deep, hypnotic beats in the heart of the city. Expect an immersive soundscape where melodic techno meets the raw beauty of the dunes. For those looking to make the most of it, overnight stays are available to extend the experience beyond the music. Exclusive pre-sale access is now open – secure your spot now before it’s gone.

Book via terrasolisdubai.com

InClassica International Music Festival 2025

When: April 6 to 21, 2025

Where: Dubai Opera

InClassica International Music Festival 2025 returns to Dubai next month, taking place from April 6 to 21, taking place at Dubai Opera. The two-week festival will bring together an incredible lineup of world-renowned perfumers who have classical music running through their veins. As with previous editions, expect a packed line-up of astonishing young talent and the world’s most established and famous musicians. Tickets are already on sale on dubaiopera.com and prices to see any of the shows start from Dhs199. Tickets for the shows are nearly selling out, so book the ones you want to see quick. Read more here.

InClassica International Music Festival, Dubai Opera, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, April 6 to 21, from Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @dubaiopera

Damage

When: April 11

Where: Bla Bla Dubai

One of the UK’s most iconic R&B groups, Damage is heading to Dubai for a one-night-only performance at Bla Bla Dubai. The group made their debut back in 1995 offering smooth harmonies, catchy melodies, with a blend of R&B to feed our souls. Their most popular tunes are (but not limited to) Forever, After the Love Has Gone, and If You’re Thinking About Me. They even did an R&B/Soul cover of Eric Clapton’s You Look Wonderful Tonight. Expect pure nostalgia when these and more unforgettable tunes fill the night at The Tent. Do note, the venue is strictly limited to 21+. Ticket prices starting at Dhs245 and you can get your tickets here.

Bla Bla Dubai, The Beach at JBR, Dubai, prices from Dhs245. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. blabladubai.ae

CamelPhat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMELPHAT (@camelphatmusic)

When: April 11

Where: Five Luxe JBR

Grammy-nominated duo CamelPhat are heading to Dubai this April bringing their hypnotic house music to Five Luxe JBR. You will know them for their popular hits Cola – a tune so good it was recommended by Noel Gallagher of rock band Oasis, Breathe, Spektrum and For a Feeling. On the night, they will be joined by Adam Ten and Sam Oui. Arrive early if you want to hit the dance floor. Tickets start from Dhs150.

Book via playapachadubai.com

ANTS Ibiza

When: April 12, 2025

Where: Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience

Dubai’s nightlife is no stranger to big names, but this one hits different. ANTS, the underground powerhouse from Ibiza, is making its debut at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience on Saturday, April 12, and if you know ANTS, you already know what’s coming – deep, underground sound and techno, insane production, and a crowd that’s here purely for the music. Here’s why ANTS at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience is one of the unmissable music events in the UAE this April. Expect mind-blowing visuals, pounding basslines, electronic music in an open-air setting that’ll make every drop hit harder, and an atmosphere designed for those who live and breathe house and techno. Since launching last year, Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience has been delivering some of the best nights out in the city, with presale tickets flying out in record time. If history is anything to go by, this won’t just be a night out, it’ll be one for the books, so don’t sleep on this – secure your spot now.

Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, Dubai Marina, Saturday, April 12. Tel: (0)58 888 8756. Sign up for first access to tickets and VIP tables at ushuaiadubai.com

The Script

When: April 12, 2025

Where: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

This year, McGettigan’s is hosting a ‘Late Late Paddy’s Party’ and has invited The Script to celebrate the event. Taking place on April 12 at everyone’s favourite alfresco live music hub, Media City Amphitheatre, the Late Late Paddy’s Party will feature a full, sun-soaked day of live music, food trucks, pop-up bars, and a county-sized serving of signature McGettigan’s craic. The 12-hour, grass-top festival will also see The Coronas performing for the crowds. Early bird tickets are live now and priced at just Dhs249, available from mcgettigans.com. Read more here.

Mcgettigans’ x Late Paddy’s Party, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Dubai Media City, midday to midnight, from Dhs249. mcgettigans.com

Mind Against

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mind Against (@mindagainst)

When: April 16, 2025

Where: Terra Solis

Italian-born, Berlin-based DJ Duo Mind Against expertly blend IDM, house and techno beats and you can hear their bangers live when they perform under the stars at Terra Solis on April 16. The high energy performers will be joined by rising star, Maxi Meraki and Lebanese DJ Ziad Ghosn as you party the night away amongst the desert dunes. Tickets start from Dhs150.

Book via terrasolisdubai.com

Michael Learns To Rock

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Learns To Rock (@michaellearnstorock)

When: April 27, 2025

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Michael Learns To Rock takes the Coca-Cola Arena stage in Dubai for the first time in April. Formed in 1988, the iconic Danish band has captured hearts across the world with their tunes, including Sleeping Child, 25 Minutes, Paint My Love, and other timeless hits. Want to relive the magic? Make sure you grab your tickets here.

Michael Learns To Rock, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, April 27, from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

Abu Dhabi

Club Social

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usher (@usher)

When: April 18 – 20, 2025

Where: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

For a weekend packed with nostalgic anthems and indie bangers, Club Social Abu Dhabi is the place to be. Scheduled for April 18-20, 2025, the festival at Etihad Park will feature performances from the likes of Usher, Snow Patrol, and The Kooks. This celebration of feel-good music is sure to transport you back in time, blending pop, rock, and indie hits. With a mix of live music, creative activations, and more, Club Social is the perfect festival for music lovers and nostalgia seekers alike.

Club Social, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 18 to 20, tickets available January 2025 from Dhs295. clubsocial.ae

Bred

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas)

When: April 23 – 27, 2025

Where: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

BRED Abu Dhabi is back, and it’s about to take over Yas Island from April 23-27 with a whole week of music, culture, streetwear, and everything in between. This year, the festival is centered around an all-star line-up, but it’s Nas who’s making the biggest splash. He’s one of the most influential artists in hip-hop, and he’s taking centre stage on Friday, April 25. Nas in Abu Dhabi is going to be a masterclass in storytelling, beats, and everything that makes Nas a living legend, and we’re here for it. Nas won’t be the only one bringing heat to the stage. The opening night on Thursday, April 24 will feature Egypt’s Cairokee, a band known for their electric rock vibes, and Lebanese indie rockers Adonis. It’s a perfect mix of regional talent setting the tone for the festival. And the buzz doesn’t stop there – Canadian artist PARTYNEXTDOOR will also join the line-up on Saturday, April 26. Expect a smooth blend of his signature R&B and electronic beats to keep the vibes rolling. Tickets are already on sale with general admission starting at Dhs245, and for those who want to get a little closer to the action, Golden Circle tickets are going for Dhs545. The full line-up is still being revealed, so stay tuned.

Bred Festival Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. bredabudhabi.com

OFFLIMITS

When: April 26, 2025

Where: Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

OFFLIMITS 2025 is turning up the heat. Joining Ed Sheeran on April 26 at Etihad Park are the Kaiser Chiefs, bringing indie rock anthems like Ruby and I Predict a Riot to Abu Dhabi. With their electrifying energy and timeless hits, the Leeds-born band is set to light up the stage alongside Sheeran’s epic two-hour set. More artists will be announced soon.

OFFLIMITS Festival, Etihad Park, Yas Island, April 26, 2025, from Dhs495. platinumlist.net

Images: Supplied/Instagram