This one is special…

If you know house music, you know Solomun, a name that needs no introduction. And when Solomun steps behind the decks, you already know what’s coming – deep, melodic sounds and the kind of atmosphere that only a Pacha event does well. Next Friday, May 2, the maestro himself is taking over Pacha ICONS at Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE JBR.

The sound

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diynamic Music (@diynamicmusic)



From Pacha Ibiza to the world’s biggest festivals, Solomun has been shaping house music for years, earning titles like best DJ, best producer, and best melodic house DJ along the way. He’s behind some of the most hypnotic tracks in the scene, and his sets are known for their depth and energy. Solomun doesn’t rush. His sets build, shift, and pull you in; deep, melodic, and packed with emotion. It’s a journey, and you’ll feel every beat.

The space

Pacha ICONS is bringing Ibiza’s energy to Dubai, and Playa Pacha is the perfect setting. Open-air dancefloor, a serious sound system, and a backdrop that makes every drop hit harder. Add in Pacha’s 50 years of party expertise, a master behind the decks, a space built for music lovers, and just the right music in the right place, and you already know this one’s going to be special.

Don’t miss it

A night like this doesn’t come around twice, so stay tuned and be the first to know when tickets become available dubai.platinumlist.net

Also read

Mochakk is playing a set in Dubai this weekend

Unmissable music events in the UAE this April

Pacha ICONS at Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Friday, May 2, tickets starting at Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @playapachadubai

Images: Supplied