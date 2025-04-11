Sponsored:It’s in collaboration with Campari…

Dubai’s cocktail scene is set to reach a whole new level with the launch of the Negroni Lounge at Barfly by Buddha-Bar. Opening on April 18, this unique concept is dedicated entirely to the Negroni, one of the world’s most celebrated, and delicious, aperitif cocktails.

As the first lounge of its kind in the Middle East, the Negroni Lounge takes guests to Italy and immerses them in its renowned aperitivo culture. This elegant addition to Barfly’s offerings promises to be a must-visit destination for cocktail connoisseurs and stylish socialites, so pretty much everyone in Dubai.

Sophistication oozes from the lounge itself, featuring a chic, moody setting inspired by Campari’s signature red. Guests can enjoy an authentic Milanese experience, where expert mixologists craft a menu completely dedicated to the Negroni and its creative variations. The cocktail menu is curated by world-renowned bar expert Francesco Galdi, who oversees the operations and beverage for Buddha-Bar International.

The menu, curated in collaboration with Campari, showcases both classic Negronis and innovative twists on the drink, so no matter your taste, there’s something for everyone. Each drink is expertly prepared, highlighting the balance and complexity that has made the Negroni a timeless favourite in so many tastes.

Beyond serving delicious drinks, the lounge will also host special events, including live performances and mixology masterclasses. Chef Gustavo from Barfly by Buddha-Bar complemented the world-class drinks offering with unique bites and dishes to turn your night into an experience to remember. This exclusive new drinking spot elevates Dubai’s nightlife scene, blending elegance with a passion for fine cocktails.

The Negroni Lounge is more than just a new addition to Dubai’s dining options, the Negroni Lounge is an extension of Barfly’s signature experience and already premium reputation. It just adds another layer of sophistication to Barfly by Buddha Bar’s offering.

Opening soon, on April 18, the lounge is open every Thursday to Saturday from 7pm to 2am. Whether you’re a Negroni enthusiast or simply seeking a stylish spot to try out, this place is not to be missed.

Raise your glass and toast your Negroni, or twist, to a new era of cocktail culture in Dubai.

@BarflyDubai