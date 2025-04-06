Oh, to have a spare Dhs25 million…

Dubai’s property market is booming, from professional investors to first-time buyers. If you’re considering buying a property in Dubai in the near or distant future, it’s beneficial to know what kind of properties you can get for your money. What’s On spoke to Gil van Gelder, Director of Residential Brokerage at Espace and got all the information on what your money can get you the Dubai property market. For this piece – we’re showing you the ultra-luxury properties in Dubai that are above Dhs25 million so you can get some inspiration or just have a cheeky nose at some gorgeous villas. Keep an eye out for our next pieces with different price points…

Take a look through the gallery of Dubai property…

Hattan

Located in The Lakes, and established in 1997, Hattan is commonly known as one of Dubai’s first major family-friendly and suburban communities, and features an expansive park surrounding the community, multiple lakes, and access to multiple community malls, a country club, sits right beside the Emirates Golf Course, and schools. With easy highway connectivity and convenience, many sellers are now revamping their properties within the community to match up to current market standards with standard pricing starting at Dhs16.9 million and going upwards for upgraded units to Dhs30 million plus.

Beachfront Luxury Villas and Branded Residences – Palm Jumeirah

Palm Jumeirah is Dubai’s iconic man-made island, known for its luxury waterfront living. Home to high-end villas, apartments, and world-class hotels, it offers stunning beach views, private shorelines, and a lively dining and entertainment scene. With easy access to the city, it’s one of the most exclusive and sought-after communities in Dubai. Here, there are beachfront luxury villas and branded residences, starting at Dhs35 million

Jumeirah Islands One of Dubai’s most prestigious lake-side communities, this community is made up of man-made islands, each featuring luxury villas surrounded by lakes and greenery. Known for its peaceful, resort-style living, it offers spacious homes, private gardens, and stunning water views. With a clubhouse, fitness facilities, and easy access to Dubai’s key areas, it’s a private yet well-connected neighbourhood for those seeking an exclusive lifestyle. Starting at AED 16.5M for standard homes, you can start looking at upgraded units with premium interiors and renovations starting at AED 25M+.

