The viral Dubai chocolate has been trending for months, if not years now and if you don’t know what it is, we’ll assume you’re living under a rock. The Dubai chocolate first went viral on social media platform, Tiktok and was wanted all over the world. Boutique confectionary company Fix was the first to benefit from the demand, selling out of their pistachio and kanafa chocolate every single day. It has also lead to other companies doing their own versions.

Financial Times has reported that now because of the demand for the chocolate all over the world, there is now a short supply of pistachio nuts that’s one of the ingredients. They reported that there was already a pistachio shortage in the world due to a poor harvest last year in the US, which is the world’s largest nut exporter, and now there’s even less because of the Dubai chocolate demand and the chocolatiers buying up all the nuts.

FT also reported that Iran, the world’s second-largest producer of nuts has also reported that the country has exported 40 per cent more pistachios to the UAE in the six months from October 2024 to March 2025 than it did over the full 12 months before that.

