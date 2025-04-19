It has an 80,000 song list…

If you’ve had enough of singing in the shower, and want to head somewhere more serious, and more fun, Replay is coming to Dubai. It’s set to launch in Q2, is the first and only karaoke lounge to offer the highest collection of songs in over 20 languages with state-of-the-art karaoke systems.

Replay will be landing in JBR soon, it will be nestled within an already buzzing venue that is to be revealed soon. There will be up to 80,000 songs in over 20 languages, each seamlessly programmed into ultramodern karaoke systems. Aspiring singers visiting this exciting new indoor karaoke bar in Dubai are promised hours of unlimited fun – the perfect spot to keep the party going post-brunch or to just enjoy quality time with the crew.

Replay will be home to over seven different themed private rooms, each one named after an iconic musician, with a capacity to host six to 15 people. There’s of course a dedicated bar, a DJ booth, and an open plan lounge to simply soak in the vibes when you’re finished your performance. This karaoke bar in Dubai is not one to be missed.

Prices are set to start from Dhs45 per person per hour for two or more hours, or if guests want a short and sweet session, rooms can be booked for Dhs55 per person for one hour. Whether it’s the latest chart-topping hits you want to belt out or embody main character energy with hits of the past, Replay is guaranteed to have a tune for every taste…

Indoor experiences are the best for the Dubai summer, SENSAS recently opened in Dubai too and is a fun and challenging experience for everyone. More info here.

Watch this space for all the details coming soon…