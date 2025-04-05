The Dubai World Cup 2025 is due to start later than planned…

If you’re heading to the Dubai World Cup 2025 that’s on today, there is some important information you need to know. There has been a slight scheduling change for the event that’s on today Saturday, April 5th. The event is a highlight in the sporting and social calendar, where sporting excellence, fashion , entertainment, and fine dining mingle together, making it one of the UAE’s unmissable annual social events.

The gates will now open at 2.30pm, which is a little later than the 1pm time that was first announced and noted on tickets. Sheikh Rashed Bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Racing Club stated: “Ensuring the safety and wellbeing of horses, jockeys and guests is our top priority, the decision has been made to adjust the start time of the Dubai World Cup Day. We remain fully committed to delivering an exceptional event filled with thrilling horseracing, world class hospitality and a truly magical atmosphere befitting the Dubai World Cup.”

The key timings are:

Gates open: 2.30pm

First race: 4.35pm

Dubai World Cup race: 9.30pm

If you’re heading to the races, RTA have encouraged guests to use public transport to get there to ease traffic. Giddy up…