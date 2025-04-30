You May want to check this list out…

Month number cinco is here, as is a brand new weekend. On that note, here are 8 things to do in Abu Dhabi.

Friday, May 2

Laugh it up with Kevin Hart

Former Chief Island Officer, Kevin Hart makes his return to Yas Island this Friday, bringing his comedic genius and unique style of stand-up to the Etihad Arena once again. The Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian is also a very successful actor, and is one of the biggest names in Hollywood thanks to his starring roles in films including Central Intelligence, Jumanji and The Secret Life of Pets. He’s just as famous for his equation with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on social media.

Tickets start from Dhs295 and are available via etihadarena.ae

Talk business at La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi

La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi’s business lunch menu is one to watch out for, with seasonal ingredients and fresh products from Europe that land on your plate right here in the capital. Choose from the Le Petit Menu at Dhs135, a quick two-course option with one starter and a main course, or the more indulgent Le Grand Menu, which features two starters, a main, and a delicious dessert. Each table is also served a mixed-leaf salad with an iconic tomato set, allowing guests to customise their tomato salad to complement their meal.

La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Mon to Fri noon to 3.30pm, Dhs135 Le Petit Menu, Dhs180 Le Grand Menu. Tel: (0)2 692 9600, @lpmabudhabi

Grab dinner at the all-new Mezzaluna

Bringing its 40-year legacy of signature Italian dishes to Abu Dhabi is New York-born Mezzaluna, whose delicious flavours and warm ambiance arrived at Yas Mall only months ago. Ingredients such as San Marzano tomatoes and fresh buffalo mozzarella with milk sourced from southern Italy ensure this is a menu you must check out at the first opportunity. Take in the stunning interiors while you’re at it.

Mezzaluna, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 10am to 11pm. @mezzaluna.ae

Saturday, May 3

Treat your senses at an all-new evening brunch

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar’s grand new sensory brunch is a reimagined Saturday evening experience, where classy dining meets immersive entertainment. With iconic views of Yas Bay, enjoy a curated menu with signature cocktails and lively performances.

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays 7pm to 11pm, Dhs259 soft, Dhs359 house, Dhs459 sparkling. @siddhartalounge_abudhabi

It’s time to SAMBA

Abu Dhabi diners can now enjoy the signature SUSHISAMBA experience during the day, with lunch served from 12.30pm to 3.30pm every Saturday. Located at Podium 1 of Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, the restaurant offers an escape into flavour, culture, and creativity. You can expect a menu that includes crowd-favourites such as the Wagyu Dhabi Roll, Black Cod, and the SAMBA ceviche platter, alongside crispy yellowtail taquitos and a striking array of sushi rolls and sashimi. That’s only the beginning, head down to find out more.

SUSHISAMBA Abu Dhabi, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Tel: (0)2 811 5882. @sushisambaabudhabi

And for those Italian flavours, it’s Paradiso

We’re taking you on a flavour-packed trip around the globe today, aren’t we? Mediterranean vibes with Italian flair await at trendy Paradiso, with dishes such as buttery grilled king prawns, truffle pizza or agnolotti bursting with a creamy mix of ricotta and pumpkins. Save room for the grand finale – a scrumptious pannacotta adorned with Madagascar vanilla, apricots and caramelised almonds.

Yas Bay Waterfront, Sat and Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs450 sparkling. Tel: (0)50 437 2869. @paradisoabudhabi

Sunday, May 4

Check out an exhibition at Louvre Abu Dhabi

If you haven’t caught Kings and Queens of Africa: Forms and Figures of Power at Louvre Abu Dhabi yet, there’s good news, folks: the exhibition is now available to visit until June 8. Experience this groundbreaking exploration of African artistic heritage in a first of its kind exhibition that presents over 350 exceptional artworks from the 11th to the 21st centuries.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, until June 8, Dhs65. louvreabudhabi.ae

There’s an Eclipse this weekend…

…I’m talking about the lovely rooftop poolside bar of the Four Seasons Abu Dhabi. Enjoy the sunset while you sip on beverages and tuck into creative bar bites with gorgeous views of Al Maryah Island and Abu Dhabi, as you celebrate the weekend in style.

Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, noon to 11.30pm. @fsabudhabi