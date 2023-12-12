Tickets go on sale this week…

Ready for a night of side-splitting laughter and good vibes? Legendary American comedian and actor Kevin Hart will make a highly anticipated return to the UAE next year.

Guaranteed to leave you in stitches, he’s set to bring his infectious humour and stand-up comedy show to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena in City Walk for one-night-only, on March 4, 2024.

Set your reminders… Tickets on go on sale this Thursday, December 14 at noon with prices starting from Dhs295 (upper tier) and Dhs595 (floor gold). You can get your hands on them directly via livenation.me

The former Chief Island Officer for Yas Island is no stranger to the UAE, having last performed in the capital back in February as part of his Reality Check tour.

With a knack for turning everyday experiences into uproarious anecdotes, Hart has charmed audiences with his quick wit and relatable humor. Whether he’s poking fun at his own height or sharing hilarious tales of family life, Kevin Hart has become a household name, proving that big laughs come in small packages.

More laughs…

Dubai is in for a comedic double-whammy next year as British funnyman Michael McIntyre is also returning to the city with his stand-up world tour, Macnificent. The one-night-only show is set to take place on January 13, 2024 at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena.

Meanwhile in the capital, South African comedian Trevor Noah is set to entertain the crowds at Etihad Arena on February 28, 2024.

Kevin Hart, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai. Monday, March 4, 2024. Tickets from Dhs295. livenation.me

Images: Social/Provided