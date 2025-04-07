Things to do in Dubai this week: sorted…

Looking for some things to do in Dubai this week? There’s plenty, from a cool networking event to a one-off six-hand dinner by popular chefs, a classical music festival, and more…

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, April 7

Out of office: BRB

In need of a quick lunch without compromising on flavour? Head to Certo at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City. Here you can enjoy a super pocket-friendly business lunch for Dhs39 (yes, really) or indulge in two courses for Dhs89 or three for Dhs99. Business lunch runs from 12pm to 3.15pm. Reserve on 04 366 9187 or email certo.mediacity.dubai@radissonblu.com

Certo, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, business lunch Mon to Fri 12pm to 3.15pm, Tel: (0)4 366 9187. radissonhotels.com

A Burj Al Arab special

For one night only, Michelin-starred Al Muntaha at Jumeirah Burj Al Arab is bringing together the talents of Chef Saverio Sbaragli, Row on 45’s Chef Jason Atherton, and Trèsind Studio’s Chef Himanshu Saini for an exclusive six-hands dinner. Experience each chef’s unique style and expertise as they come together for a meticulously curated nine-course menu. Each chef will present three dishes on the menu, including a dessert. Your evening will be further elevated with Al Muntaha’s curated wine list. If you just want to enjoy food, it’s Dhs1,600 per person, or you can add on a wine pairing for Dhs1,200.

Al Muntaha, Burj Al Arab, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai, six-hands dinner on April 7, Tel: (800) 323 232. @almuntaha.dubai

Tuesday, April 8

Unwind at Girl & The Goose

Had a long day (week, or month, or yeeear)? Head to Girl & The Goose from 4pm for Tranquilo Hour. You can sit back and relax with friends over a glass of grape for just Dhs25, or a whole bottle for Dhs109. Prefer cocktails or house sips? It’s just Dhs33. And of course, if you’re hungry, there are starters for Dhs25, chalupas for Dhs33, and fresh ceviche for Dhs43.

Tranquilo Hour, Girl & The Goose, Anantara Downtown, Dubai, daily, 4pm to 7pm, Tel: (0) 52 772 9888, @girl.and.the.goose

Tea time at The Lana

Sweet and savoury treats, tea prepared by certified sommeliers, and music from a grand piano – this is what you can expect from the afternoon tea at The Lana. You will be able to tuck into sandwiches such as smoked Scottish salmon, truffle egg, scones with Devon clotted cream, laminated coffee brioche, and more. With temperatures rising, you can pair your meal with refreshing iced tea or homemade lemonade prepared tableside. To top off your experience, you will get to enjoy stunning views of Downtown Dubai.

The Lana, Marasi Dr, Business Bay, Dubai, available daily from 1pm to 6pm, from Dhs600, Tel: (0)4 541 7755. dorchestercollection.com

Wednesday, April 9

Girl’s night!

Looking to spend time with the gals without burning a hole in your pocket? Head to Trader Vic’s at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. The new midweek deal at the Palm is calling out for ladies to enjoy two hours of unlimited selected drinks plus a 20 per cent discount on mains for just Dhs99. The cool two-hour deal runs from 7pm to 11pm.

Trader Vics, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, Dubai, every Wed, two-hour deal from 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 230 0050. tradervicspalm.com

Networking time

Want to meet new people? Head to The Elephants Club at Novotel Dubai Al Barsha on Wednesday. The networking night will see you expanding your contact list while enjoying five premium cocktails and two delectable sides for just Dhs250. Running from 8pm to 11pm, you are sure to run into industry professionals, seal deals, or maybe just make new friends. Win-win. Book your spot via Whatsapp on 054 996 3324.

The Elephants Club, Novotel Dubai Al Barsha, Al Barsha, Dubai, every Wed 8pm to 11pm. Book via Whatsapp 054 996 3324. @flyingelephant.ae

Thursday, April 10

Sticks and Soy

Iris Meydan has an all-new sushi experience running every Thursday where guests can enjoy one of three mouth-watering menus. There’s the Chopsticks menu at Dhs110 featuring seven dishes, Silver Sticks at Dhs175 with nine dishes, or the Gold Sticks menu at Dhs210 with a selection of 11 dishes. Expect crispy rice salmon, scallop crudo, crab gunkan, and avocado hand roll in addition to Iris signatures, crudo (The Iris Way) and Iris Special Nigiri. For an extra special touch, add-ons start from Dhs40. Reserve on 04 334 3355 or email reservations@irisdubai.com.

Iris Meydan, Meydan Grandstand, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, every Thurs from 7pm, Tel: (0)4 334 3355. @irisdubai

InClassica International Music Festival 2025

InClassica International Music Festival 2025 has returned, taking place from April 6 to 21 at Dubai Opera. The two-week festival will bring together an incredible lineup of world-renowned perfumers who have classical music running through their veins. As with previous editions, expect a packed line-up of astonishing young talent and the world’s most established and famous musicians. Tickets are already on sale on dubaiopera.com, and prices to see any of the shows start from Dhs199. Tickets for the shows are nearly selling out, so book the ones you want to see quickly. Read more here.

InClassica International Music Festival, Dubai Opera, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, April 6 to 21, from Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @dubaiopera