Classical music fans, take note. InClassica International Music Festival 2025 returns to Dubai next month, taking place from April 6 to 21, taking place at Dubai Opera. The two-week festival will bring together an incredible lineup of world-renowned perfumers who have classical music running through their veins.

As with previous editions, expect a packed line-up of astonishing young talent and the world’s most established and famous musicians.

The music festival opens with a performance by Roman Kim – the winner of International Violin Competition, Valsesia Musica. Kim shot to fame in 2012 when he astonished music lovers across the world with his ability to play all four parts of Bach’s Air on a single violin. (Seriously, you have to watch this video on YouTube). On the night, he won’t be alone, as he will join forces with Franz Schubert Filharmonia and American conductor, Sergey Smbatyan.

For music fans who prefer hearing the tickling of ivories, Mikhail Pletnev who is regarded among the finest living pianists, will be performing on multiple night during the music festival. The first will be on April 9, where he will be joining the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra. On April 12, he will join Swedish violinist Daniel Lozakovich (pictured above), conducting the Franz Schubert Filharmonia. Lozakovich was chosen to play at the reopening of the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral of Paris – an event culture fans across the whole world had their eyes on, so there’s zero doubt about his musical greatness.

On April 19, Pletnev will perform for a third time, presenting a solo recital delighting audiences with a selection of works that spans the best of the classical music world. But this won’t be the last time you hear from him, as he will once again join Lozakovich on stage on the grand finale on April 21 to close the music festival. It’s a night music lovers won’t forget, as it will be filled with melodious tunes from two of the biggest names in the contemporary music world.

Other award-winning performers include acclaimed Italian violinist Giuseppe Gibboni and the renowned Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, marking their first appearance at the music festival on April 7. On April 8, expect classical favourites performed by Franz Schubert Filharmonia alongside the distinguished French cellist Edgar Moreau, led by Spanish conductor Tomàs Grau. We will also be graced by the music of one of the foremost violinists of our time, Gil Shaham on April 14, and on April 17, the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra will perform under Andrea Battistoni presenting a symphonic concert.

Tickets are already on sale on dubaiopera.com and prices to see any of the shows start from Dhs199. Tickets for the shows are nearly selling out, so book the ones you want to see quick.

InClassica International Music Festival, Dubai Opera, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, April 6 to 21, from Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @dubaiopera

Images: Getty Images