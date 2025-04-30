Take note, UAE fuel prices have been announced…

If you drive a vehicle, take note that the UAE fuel prices for May 2025 will both increase and decrease… Yep you heard it right.

From May 1, 2025, Super 98 will cost Dhs2.58, a slight increase from Dhs2.57 per litre in April 2025. Additionally, Special 95 will also go up and be priced at Dhs2.47 per litre, an increase from Dhs2.46 in April 2025.

As for diesel, the price in May 2025 will be Dhs2.52, down from Dhs2.63 per litre in April 2025.

Here are the petrol prices in the UAE for Super 98 from January 2024 to April 2025:

2025 UAE fuel prices

January: Dhs2.61

February: Dhs2.74

March: Dhs 2.73

April: Dhs 2.57

May: 2.58

2024

January: Dhs2.82

February: Dhs2.88

March: Dhs3.03

April: Dhs3.15

May: Dhs3.34

June: Dhs3.14

July: Dhs2.99

August: Dhs3.05

September: Dhs2.90

October: Dhs2.66

November: Dhs2.74

December: Dhs2.61

All prices include the five per cent VAT.

The UAE’s Ministry of Energy first began setting the fuel prices based on average global prices in August 2015. Prior to that, the price of petrol in the UAE was subsidised by the government, which shielded consumers from global fluctuations in the cost of petrol.

Image: Unsplash