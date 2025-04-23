Things are moving forward…

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has approved the design of the first heliport for flying taxis. Today they accepted the design for the UAE’s first hybrid heliport at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal at Zayed Port as reported by Khaleej Times.

The hybrid heliport is designed to accommodate both traditional helicopters and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft which is the aircraft that will be used for flying taxis in the UAE.

This first site was chosen due to its busy location at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal at Zayed Port, which welcome more than 650,000 visitors every year, due to it being a hub for cruises in the region.

This hybrid heliport is the first in the UAE that both traditional helicopters and electric vertical will be able to take-off and land.

Developed in strategic collaboration with AD Ports Group, Falcon Aviation Services and Archer Aviation, the hybrid heliport represents a transformative step toward air transport across the emirate. Test flights of the flying taxis are set to take off in the coming months. Archer, the US-based eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) manufacturer, has confirmed plans to launch its Midnight aircraft in the capital this year, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA).

Images: Khaleej Times