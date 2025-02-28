Your next ride could be above the traffic…

Flying taxis are officially on their way to Abu Dhabi, with the first test flights set to take off in the coming months. Archer, the US-based eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) manufacturer, has confirmed plans to launch its Midnight aircraft in the capital this year, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA). The goal? To get passengers in the air before the end of 2025, cutting long commutes down to just minutes. Here’s all you need to know about flying taxis.

When will flying taxis launch in Abu Dhabi?

Archer and Abu Dhabi Aviation have signed an agreement to roll out a fleet of Midnight aircraft, with plans to begin test flights soon. If all goes to plan, the first passenger flights will follow later this year. To prepare for launch, Archer is working with ADA on everything from pilot training to flight operations. The company will also provide technical teams and booking infrastructure to support the rollout.

How much will a flying taxi cost?

Flying above the city won’t come cheap – at least for now. A trip between Dubai and Abu Dhabi is expected to cost between Dhs800 and Dhs1,500, while shorter routes within Dubai could start at Dhs350.

What makes Midnight different?

Designed for short-haul urban travel, the Midnight aircraft can carry four passengers plus a pilot and complete rapid back-to-back flights with minimal charging time. It’s built to replace long car journeys, turning a 60-90 minute drive into a 10-30 minute flight.

What’s next for flying taxis in the UAE?

Archer is leading the way in Abu Dhabi, but Dubai isn’t far behind. Joby, another eVTOL manufacturer, is working to launch a similar service, with the city’s first vertiport already announced near Dubai International Airport (DXB). For now, all eyes are on Abu Dhabi as it prepares to take urban transport to new heights.

