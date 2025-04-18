A dusty breeze sweeps through…

As the UAE weather keeps us on our toes, today’s forecast across the UAE is bringing a mix of windy, dusty weather conditions, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issuing an orange alert for rough seas and strong winds. If you’re heading out today, expect gusts of wind reaching up to 40 km/h, especially in the northern and eastern areas. The dust and sand kicked up by the winds will make the skies look a little hazy. Here’s what you can expect from the UAE weather today.

Winds and dust

From 2pm today until 2pm tomorrow (Friday, April 18), northwesterly winds will pick up, blowing dust and sand across the country. Winds will range from moderate to fresh, with speeds hitting between 15-30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h in some places. The winds will be particularly noticeable in the northern and eastern parts of the UAE, so if you’re near the coast or heading out to the desert, be prepared for some dusty conditions.

Sea conditions

The seas will be rough today, especially in the Oman Sea, where waves could reach up to 6 feet. The NCM has warned that the waves will remain strong until 8:30pm tonight. The Arabian Gulf will also see some rough patches.

Temperature updates

Temperatures today will be a bit of a rollercoaster. In the internal areas, the heat could climb to around 39°C. Meanwhile, in cities like Abu Dhabi and Dubai, temperatures will be a little more manageable. Abu Dhabi will see a high of 30°C, dipping to 24°C at night, while Dubai will reach a high of 31°C and a low of 23°C.

Looking ahead

While today’s weather will stay partly cloudy and dusty, conditions will clear up tomorrow, but there’s a chance of some humidity tonight and into Saturday morning, especially in northern internal areas. The wind speeds should start to ease, but keep an eye on the skies as the weekend approaches.