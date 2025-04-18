The RTA is making Easter festivities easier in Dubai…

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that it will be offering free bus services over Easter weekend to facilitate celebrations for visitors.

From April 18 to 20, from 8am to 8pm, free shuttle buses will operate between Energy Metro Station and the Church Complexes in Jebel Ali. Those attending festivities in Oud Metha can reach their destination by taking a short walk from the Oud Metha Metro Station.

The initiative has been announced in line with the UAE’s efforts to promote coexistence, tolerance and diversity, and foster a spirit of togetherness in the community. The authority is committed to engaging with the diverse communities that call Dubai their home, and aims to make the city a great place to live for all.

If you’re celebrating Easter in Dubai this weekend, these buses are a great way to beat the expected traffic around the religious sites. If you’re still looking for inspiration for plans to make, we have some guides that may help you out.

Check out our list of foodie deals here for all the lunches, brunches and dinners to be had this Easter weekend. Read here to find out some creative ways you can spend Easter, if you’re looking to get stuck into some art and culture.

