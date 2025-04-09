The class of 2025 has been announced…

Last night, on the lawns of the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, we were joined by close to 600 of Abu Dhabi’s own shining stars from the dining, leisure and entertainment industries for an evening of celebration and recognition, as we unveiled the winners of the What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards 2025.

And while we don’t like to brag, it’s a pretty big deal. These awards are widely recognised as the city’s most important leisure and entertainment awards ceremony.

We honoured the city’s winning places to eat, fabulous spots to relax at and unmissable destinations that have played host to electrifying spectacles for the ages . Across a total of 37 categories, the ceremony covered everything from Abu Dhabi’s best eats, to the city’s record-smashing concerts and sporting events, plus the top spots in town for pool days, ladies’ nights, evening brunches and more.

For the majority of the categories we deferred to the wisdom of you – Abu Dhabi’s crowds — to vote for the winners, and there were also four big prize winners, chosen by us, the What’s On team. These awards went to individuals and venues deemed to have made outstanding contributions towards Abu Dhabi’s leisure and entertainment scene, adding to the reasons that make it an even better place to live in every year.

All that said, let us introduce you to the winners of the What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards 2025.

Editor’s Choice Awards

Restaurant of the Year: The Butcher and Still

Whether it’s their signature, 1200g Tomahawk chop, the 34-layer Tribune Tower chocolate cake or the pursuit of Gatsby Gold that has you booking a table here, Chef Marshall Roth and team have fast earned this restaurant a reputation as a true ‘capo’ on Abu Dhabi’s dining scene. This Prohibition-Era style steakhouse on Al Maryah Island will transport you to the Windy City a la the Roaring Twenties, in the back seat of a Town Sedan no less. And don’t forget their private dining room tucked away underground, The Hideaway, that exudes an indescribable mystique while being flawlessly hospitable from the moment your elevator doors open.

@butcherandstill

Newcomer of the Year: Strawfire by Ross Shonhan

When a restaurateur raised on a family-run farm Down Under decided to join hands with this palatial address in the UAE capital, the success of their combined vision was all but guaranteed. Less than a year since its opening, diners regularly head home after a meal at this restaurant, claiming to have had “one of the best meals” of their lives. Add in jaw-dropping interiors, seven-star regalia, the inimitable flavours of Warayaki cooking and the largest Shimenawa rope in the world, and you have a one-of-a-kind concept that’s here to stay.

@strawfireabudhabi

Chef of the Year: Hassana El Baroudi

Born and raised in Beirut, this culinary artist is known for putting a spin on traditional Lebanese flavors with her modern culinary wizardry. She was raised in a family of foodies with a grandfather who owned a renowned seaside eat, and years later, she pursued formal training at the KICA International Culinary Academy and at KICA-École Ducasse-ENSP. Today, she is the Head Chef of Abu Dhabi’s Mosaic Restaurant, and several other brands under the group’s umbrella, that’ve made their mark in the UAE capital in under a decade by being some of the tastiest, homeliest, and healthiest food you can get your hands on in Abu Dhabi. Preserving their Levantine heritage while reimagining classics from the region, this chef continues to inspire with her authentic, yet contemporary menu.

@mosaic.restaurant

Homegrown Restaurant of the Year: Desert Lotus

This homely bistro with origins in Abu Dhabi, is located in the city’s scenic Al Raha Beach area, and regularly serves up a unique fusion of tasty Thai and Japanese cuisines. While you’re invited to feast on traditional dishes like their Pad Thai and the Tom Yum soup alongside fresh sushi rolls and teppanyaki grilling, you’re also guaranteed a side of stunning sea views. But what powers the brand is the passion of Chef Bua, who founded the restaurant after an earthquake in Nepal inspired her to contribute to relief efforts by preparing meals. Whether it’s the caring vibe of this homegrown eat, or interactive experiences such as live teppanyaki and sushi-making classes that keep the crowds flowing in, we’re proud to announce them as What’s On’s Homegrown Restaurant for 2025.

@desertlotus_restaurant

Restaurants

Fine Dining Restaurants

Favourite Fine Dining All-Day Dining Restaurant: Giornotte, Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal

This beloved all-day dining concept is located within The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, in the city’s Khor Al Maqta’a area. It’s designed to resemble a classic Italian villa, and features include an outdoor brick patio and a wooden deck overlooking the hotel’s lush gardens. With winning additions such as the Chef’s Brunch and live entertainment, this one seldom misses the radar of a gastronomy enthusiast in the capital.

@ritzcarltonabudhabi

High Commended Fine Dining All-Day Dining Restaurant: Slaw and More

High Commended Fine Dining All-Day Dining Restaurant: Artisan Kitchen

Favourite Fine Dining Asian Restaurant: NURI Grill & Bar

This sleek Korean steakhouse is one of Yas Bay’s finest, with an enjoyable restaurant and bar experience that pack in both stunning interiors (including a suspended moon), and a superb alfresco setting overlooking Yas Bay. Don’t miss their big show, the sizzling live barbecue demo, that could potentially only be outdone by a session with the gang in their private karaoke rooms.

@nurigrillbar

Highly Commended Fine Dining Asian Restaurant: Shang Palace

Highly Commended Fine Dining Asian Restaurant: Sontaya Abu Dhabi

Favourite Fine Dining Italian Restaurant: Villa Toscana, St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Relax in the simplicity of this Tuscan villa-style restaurant at the regal St. Regis Abu Dhabi, which serves regional, hand-crafted specialities inspired by Tuscany. With thick wooden beam ceilings, rustic chandeliers, classic tableware and terracotta floors, you won’t just be dining here, you’ll be holidaying in Emilia-Romagna.

@stregisabudhabi

Highly Commended Fine Dining Italian Restaurant: TOTO

Highly Commended Fine Dining Italian Restaurant: Mare Mare

Favourite Fine Dining European Restaurant: Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard

Bord Eau gets the concept of a culinary voyage right – equal parts fuss-free, and culinary class. The Michelin-starred eat recently reopened to Abu Dhabi’s public after a brief closure, and is now home to an exquisite culinary journey comprising French delights such as artichoke soup with parmesan and truffle, pan-fried scallops with Sturia vintage caviar, and Chilean seabass, to name just a few.

@bordeaubynicolasisnard

Highly Commended Fine Dining European Restaurant: SAL at Jumeirah Saadiyat Island

Highly Commended Fine Dining European Restaurant: Jose by Pizarro

Favourite Fine Dining Middle Eastern Restaurant: Mazaj Bab Al Bahr

Mazaj’s celebration of refined traditional craftsmanship, quite literally begins at the door, with the impressive antique theme continuing throughout the interior, amounting to a substantial gallery of objet d’art from the golden age of artisanal craft. With strategically-placed botanical elements, and a menu of Mediterranean marvels, this is the spot to head to in Abu Dhabi when you’re craving great food with majestic views of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

@fairmontbabalbahr

Highly Commended Fine Dining Middle Eastern Restaurant: Bushra by Buddha-Bar

Highly Commended Fine Dining Middle Eastern Restaurant: Batroun Aal Bahr by Celebrity Restaurant

Food Concepts

Favourite Afternoon Tea: Level 45 at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Located on the 45th floor of the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Level 45 serves up a luxe afternoon tea experience while offering sweeping views of the capital city. So it comes as no surprise that Abu Dhabi voted this afternoon tea as the best in the capital.

@level45.conradetihadtowers

Highly Commended Afternoon Tea: Crystal Lounge at St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Highly Commended Afternoon Tea: Lobby Lounge at Shangri-La, Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi

Favourite Cafe: Beverly Café

If you’ve ever wandered around Yas Mall soaking in all of its classy concepts, chances are you’ll have seen this one, too. While the brand was established in 1889, it arrived in the UAE capital much more recently, and has fast earned itself a reputation as one of Abu Dhabi’s favourite spots when you’re after quality coffee and a great menu of eats.

@beverlycafe.ae

Highly Commended Cafe: Love Vibe Cafe

Highly Commended Cafe: Ritual Cafe & Studio

Favourite Breakfast: Graphos Social Kitchen

When you think of the most important meal of the day, it’s hard not to think of Graphos Social Kitchen in Abu Dhabi. Steps away from the poolside at the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, it features 10 live cooking stations, allowing you to taste a diverse range of international cuisines. Sushi, mezze, freshly baked bread varieties, it’s all here.

@graphossocialkitchen

Highly Commended Breakfast: Cafe Palmier

Highly Commended Breakfast: 90 Centigrade

Favourite Business Lunch: Bushra by Buddha-Bar

One of the Trilogy by Buddha-Bar’s popular concepts in the capital, this home of mouthwatering Levantine cuisine Yas Bay, serves up a scrumptious two-course business lunch in a gorgeous setting by the water, five days a week.

@bushra_abudhabi

Highly Commended Business Lunch: Cafe 302, Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana

Highly Commended Business Lunch: Flamingo Room by tashas

Favourite Pub Grub: Belgian Cafe at Radisson Blu Hotel Yas Island

Yas Island’s Belgian Café at the Radisson Blu packs in expertly crafted creations while also featuring timeless classics. In true sports pub fashion, it also screens games from a host of major international events, and is known for being home to one of the capital’s best happy hours.

@radissonbluyas

Highly Commended Pub Grub: McCafferty’s Irish Pub

Highly Commended Pub Grub: Cooper’s Bar & Restaurant

Favourite Pizza/Burger: Pizza di Rocco

Simply put, they serve some of the best pies in the capital. Abu Dhabi has voted for their favourite pizza, and this is it for the second consecutive. Why? For one, their crispy, artisanal pizzas, made by hand and baked in their Neapolitan cupola-style oven. The deliciousness is available for delivery across Abu Dhabi, and they also cater. Plans for your next big party just got made.

@pizzadirocco

Highly Commended Pizza/Burger: Antonia

Highly Commended Pizza/Burger: Five Guys

Favourite Independent Brunch: Barbossa

Dive into an extraordinary journey of flavours with Barbossa’s brilliant offerings, which include a popular business lunch, a ladies’ night that’s become one of the capital’s favourite, and of course, their brunch. Their flavour-packed fusion of Latin American flair and L.A.-style sophistication is paired with a laid-back vibe that’s the ideal spot for a weekend party.

@barbossa_auh

Highly Commended Independent Brunch: La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi

Highly Commended Independent Brunch: Paradiso Abu Dhabi

Favourite Hotel Brunch: Chef’s Brunch, Giornotte

When it’s a brunch at one of the capital’s grandest addresses, it doesn’t get too much better than the supremely-popular Chef’s Brunch at Giornotte, at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal. It’s one of those dining experiences during which the chefs drop by your table to deliver a few of their own culinary creations, making for a personal and interactive one. The capital’s spoken, and this is their favourite hotel brunch.

@ritzcarltonabudhabi

Highly Commended Hotel Brunch: Sofra bld, Shangri-La, Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi

Highly Commended Hotel Brunch: Terrace on the Corniche, St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Favourite Indian Restaurant: Zeera by Buddha-Bar

Did we say Trilogy by Buddha-Bar already? For those craving Indian fare in the capital in a classy setting, you don’t need to look much further than Zeera by Buddha-Bar, at Yas Bay’s iconic Pier. With bold, authentic flavours, this upscale eat brings a modern take to traditional Indian cuisine, and you’ll want to take your time appreciating the ambiance. Abu Dhabi’s favourite Indian restaurant, folks.

@zeera_abudhabi

Highly Commended Indian Restaurant: Punjab Grill

Highly Commended Indian Restaurant: Rangoli

Favourite Seafood Restaurant: Catch at St. Regis

One of the capital’s premier seafood eats, Catch at St. Regis puts out an incredible spread whether it’s at their brunch, during festive season, or on their neat business lunch menu. With a focus on high-quality seafood, you’ll feel the luxury throughout your time at this renowned restaurant by the amazing Abu Dhabi corniche.

@catchatstregis

Highly Commended Seafood Restaurant: Ryba

Highly Commended Seafood Restaurant: Fishmarket, InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Favourite Steakhouse: The Director’s Club

It’s always showtime at this steakhouse on Yas, where everything from heartwarming roasts to Tomahawk showmanship to cosy interiors to an impressive wine list ensure a memorable steakhouse experience. Make sure you get a shot of yourself in the director’s chair before you sit down to savour a stunning spread here.

@thewbabudhabi

Highly Commended Steakhouse: Oak Room

Highly Commended Steakhouse: Entrecote Cafe de Paris

Casual Restaurants

Favourite Casual All-Day Dining Restaurant: Love Vibe Cafe

One for the ‘gram, this Khalifa City cafe is as much about social connection as it is about its menu of delectable food and drink. Feel the love vibe in this community-centric concept that draws you in with a playful, yet elegant theme.

@lovevibecafe

Highly Commended Casual All-Day Dining Restaurant: Society Abu Dhabi

Highly Commended Casual All-Day Dining Restaurant: Roots Bar & Kitchen

Favourite Casual Asian Restaurant: Madang Korean Restaurant

In their own words, this is where the soulful aroma of Korean cuisine mingles with the with the cosy embrace of timeless decor – and it’s hard to disagree. Savour an authentic taste of Seoul at Abu Dhabi’s Favourite Casual Asian Restaurant, where traditional tunes and Hanok-style dining rooms add to the authenticity of it all.

Highly Commended Casual Asian Restaurant: Waves, The Club Abu Dhabi

Highly Commended Casual Asian Restaurant: Pho Mo

Favourite Casual European Restaurant: Oii Restaurant and Cafe

Al Qana is a whole another set of shimmering restaurants in the capital, where Oii brings Mediterranean-inspired dining to the capital’s hungry diners. With a diverse menu inspired by the cuisines of Southern Europe, enjoy the flavours of Portugal, Italy, Greece and Spain here.

@oiiabudhabi

Highly Commended Casual European Restaurant: Alba Terrace

Highly Commended Casual European Restaurant: ERGON Deli & Cafe

Favourite Casual Italian Restaurant: Antonia

Does this name really need an introduction? Abu Dhabi’s voted for their favourite Casual Italian Restaurant, and Antonia takes top spot this year. With their flagship Mamsha Al Saadiyat trattoria, a store in Al Zeina and most recently, Antonia Chic at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Antonia is all about authentic Italian food and flavours.

@antonia

Highly Commended Casual Italian Restaurant: Porto Gina

Highly Commended Casual Italian Restaurant: Meridien Plaza

Favourite Casual Middle Eastern Restaurant: Mosaic (Al Muroor)

Famous in Abu Dhabi foodie circles for signature mezze dishes, mixed grills and a chicken musakhan that’s the stuff of neatly wrapped legend, Mosaic’s menu is all about authentic, taste-led, Lebanese passion food.

@mosaic.restaurant

Highly Commended Casual Middle Eastern Restaurant: Kamoon

Highly Commended Casual Middle Eastern Restaurant: Jawaher Restaurant

Nightlife

Favourite Bar: Siddharta by Buddha-Bar

The Trilogy by Buddha-Bar’s rooftop lounge, this is where you need to head on Yas for a great Abu Dhabi sunset, or for those laid back hangs with the gang. With sweeping views of Yas Bay and a soon-to-arrive beach, tuck into a menu that features a fusion of Mediterranean and Asian flavors, presented in a tapas-style format, paired with an impressive cocktail selection.

@siddhartalounge_abudhabi

Highly Commended Bar: COYA Abu Dhabi

Highly Commended Bar: Ma Buckley’s

Favourite Sports Bar: Belgian Cafe, InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Head over to Belgian Café at the InterContinental Abu Dhabi for a taste of Brussels in the heart of Abu Dhabi. From steaming mussel pots, hearty Belgian fries with creamy mayo, and a selection of exclusive Belgian hops, it provides a classic European pub experience as you enjoy your favourite game on the big screen.

@interconad

Highly Commended Sports Bar: McGettigan’s, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

Highly Commended Sports Bar: Stock Burger Co.

Favourite Evening Brunch: Dino’s Bistro Italiano

While their business lunch is a perennial favourite with the business crowd in Abu Dhabi’s ADNEC area, it’s easy to see why the capital loves this eat. Tucked away inside the Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, Dino’s is a stone’s throw away from the Exhibition Centre and serves all the authentic Italian delights at their exciting evening brunch. Winners.

@dinosbistroitaliano

Highly Commended Evening Brunch: Atlon Bar & Bistro

Highly Commended Evening Brunch: Teatro, Park Rotana Abu Dhabi

Favourite Ladies’ Night: TIKI Pacifico Dining & Lounge

Head to this Polynesian Polynesian-themed dining and lounge situated on stilts above Abu Dhabi’s Al Bandar Marina, when you want to take a break from the hustle of the city. A true escape, this memorable venue blends an island-inspired ambiance with panoramic views of Yas Island and the Arabian Gulf.

@tiki.pacifico

Highly Commended Ladies’ Night: White Abu Dhabi

Highly Commended Ladies’ Night: Siddharta by Buddha-Bar

Favourite Sundowner Spot: The Overlook

Another of the capital’s beloved rooftop bars, The Overlook at The WB Abu Dhabi gives you a bird’s eye view of all the action on Yas Island, only a floor above one of the capital’s favourite steakhouses (see above). A great spot for a mid-week break, post-brunch drink or a casual gathering, this is a fantastic spot to catch that gorgeous Abu Dhabi sunset at.

@thewbabudhabi

Highly Commended Sundowner Spot: Art Lounge, Louvre Abu Dhabi

Highly Commended Sundowner Spot: Brick Rooftop Kitchen & Bar

Entertainment

Favourite Sporting Event: Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Why? Because it’s the ultimate celebration of all things entertainment in the UAE capital (and beyond). From roaring engines to trackside entertainment to record-smashing post race shows, the Abu Dhabi GP weekend is a peerless entertainment spectacle, and they took home the winner’s plaque last night to nobody’s surprise.

@abudhabigp

Highly Commended Sporting Event: Abu Dhabi Showdown Week 2024 – UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway by DCT Abu Dhabi

Highly Commended Sporting Event: NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ, by DCT Abu Dhabi and Ethara

Favourite Concert, Festival, or Family Show: Live Nation Presents: Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour

The show series that Abu Dhabi kicked off 2025 with. Four incredible evenings under the stars, with the stars, as thousands upon thousands of amazed fans sang along to a songbook of evergreen hits with Chris Martin & Co. This was all the rage, and is a show that will stay on the record books for a long, long, time. Worthy winners.

@livenationme

Highly Commended Concert, Festival or Family Show: Saadiyat Nights – DCT Abu Dhabi

Highly Commended Concert, Festival or Family Show: Team Looney Tunes – Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Favourite Attraction: The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi

This is the largest aquarium in the Middle East, and across ten zones including a red sea wreck, atlantic caves, and one that showcases marine life from volcanic oceanic regions, you’ll be spellbound at everything you can see here. It is an incredibly immersive experience that introduces you to over 46,000 animals from over 300 species.

@thenationalaq

Highly Commended Attraction: Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi – Ferrari World Esports Arena

Highly Commended Attraction: Al Forsan International Sports Resort

Leisure

Favourite Beach Hotel: Jumeirah Saadiyat Island

One the shores of the region’s top ranked beach destination, Jumeirah Saadiyat Island is a striking structure that personifies luxury from the moment you pull up to the valet out front. While their 294 luxury-splashed rooms, suites and villas are impressive in themselves, the hotel is also home to award-winning hospitality concepts including SAL, White, Tean and More. The ultimate beach escape.

@jumeirahsaadiyatisland

Highly Commended Beach Hotel: Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Highly Commended Beach Hotel: St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi

Favourite Pool and Beach Day: Saadiyat Beach Club

This exclusive beachfront destination, also on Saadiyat Island, offers a luxurious and serene environment for relaxation and leisure along a pristine stretch of the Arabian Gulf, combining natural beauty with world-class facilities. Highlights include a 650-square metre indoor infinity pool, a boho-style beach bar, and an array of thrilling eats.

@saadiyatbeachclub

Highly Commended Pool and Beach Day: Cafe del Mar Abu Dhabi

Highly Commended Pool and Beach Day: West Bay Abu Dhabi Beach Club

Favourite Luxury Staycation: Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

Sprouting from the majestic dunes of the Abu Dhabi desert, this hotel is a tranquil retreat from city living and showcases traditional Arabian hospitality in a way few others do. With a catalogue of activities that will keep the family entertained throughout your stay to a host of fascinating dining concepts, this is Abu Dhabi’s Favourite Luxury Staycation.

@alwathbahotel

Highly Commended Luxury Staycation: Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat

Highly Commended Luxury Staycation: Royal M Hotel by Gewan Abu Dhabi

Favourite Spa: The Spa at Jumeirah Saadiyat Island

This 29,000 square ft. wellness hub on Saadiyat has everything from 15 private treatment rooms to state-of-the-art wellness solutions such as a Hammam, Himalayan salt room, ice fountain, hydrotherapy pool, cool plunge pool, sauna and much more. The fact it’s housed at the regal Jumeirah Saadiyat Island takes things up another notch.

@jumeirahsaadiyatisland

Highly Commended Spa: Conrad Spa

Highly Commended Spa: The Spa at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort