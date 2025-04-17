These are officially the best restaurants, hotels, chefs, events, cafes and spas in Dubai…

Dubai’s hospitality and entertainment scene really is the envy of the world right now – and for good reason. The pace of its development, the strength and depth of homegrown ingenuity, and the critical mass of its creative core – draws in globally recognised talent and the biggest names in the business, just so they too can get a seat at the grand table. All of it together, puts Dubai in a league of its own.

And because it’s our job to show off and celebrate the best of What’s On in this city, each year we host our annual What’s On Awards Dubai, where you get to decide who takes home the winner’s trophies and bragging rights. On April 16, in a glittering awards ceremony, we crowned your favourite dining, leisure and lifestyle outlets across the city, across a huge 38 categories. Together, you churned out a record-breaking ballot tally, with more than 100,000 votes registered in a rigorous three-month period.

We couldn’t let you have all the fun though, as there are four awards chosen exclusively by What’s On – these are Restaurant of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Chef of the Year, and Homegrown Restaurant of the Year. We won’t keep you in suspense a moment longer, here are your winners for 2025…

Editors’ Choice

What’s On Restaurant of the Year: FZN Dubai, Atlantis, The Palm

There wasn’t much thinking time required for this one. It is by almost all objective measures – the best new restaurant in Dubai. From the Mercurial mind of Bjorn Frantzen, this modular, multi-course European-Japanese refined dining extravaganza involves some earthshatteringly innovative gastronomic techniques, and a level of service choreography that at times defies credulity. It might not be a homegrown concept, but it raises the bar for Dubai’s restaurant community, and adds a significant boost to its reputation on the world food map. It is a truly astonishing achievement, and that’s still probably underselling it.

@restaurantfzn

What’s On Newcomer of the Year: Gigi Dubai

This venue is a concept imported from the sunkissed shores of St. Tropez. It was just one of the high-end, globally-recognised brands that opened at J1 Beach this past year. But its exquisitely rendered bohemian allure, expertly crafted menu, and Rikas Group guided stewardship – meant that it immediately stood apart from its peers. The beach club is busy every single day and night of the week, and has become the place to go for anyone wanting to see, be seen, and catch a glimpse of celebrities of the scene. Few restaurants can dare to dream of the immediate impact enjoyed by this beachfront stunner, and fewer still could realise that dream in such a competitive stretch of real estate.

@gigi_beach_dubai

What’s On Chef of the Year: Salam Daqqaq of Sufret Maryam

The chef behind Bait Maryam and the recently opened Sufret Maryam, is a culainry artist and beloved custodian of Middle Eastern cuisine. Her two restaurants aim to deliver the experience of visiting a warm family home – with homages to Palestinian heritage proudly displayed and menu inclusions that are based on real human connections from the chef’s storied life. Her worthiness of this accolade comes not just from her skill, consistency and vision as a chef – but from how she makes the food she serves more than just the sum of its ingredients.

@sufretmaryam

What’s On Homegrown Restaurant of the Year: Moonrise

Helmed by a Dubai-raised, self-taught Syrian Chef – this restaurant is a masterclass in palate-top story telling, and a heartfelt ode to growing up in the UAE. The frequently updated 12-course menu is dished out omakase-style to a select group of 12 guests, twice nightly, from its bijou penthouse location at Eden House. It features deeply nostalgic flavour-first techniques, some of the most creative sauces and presentation modalities in the city, and truly outstanding, often regionally sourced produce. This Chef Solemann Haddad concept is Dubai through and through, and a powerful ambassador for taking the local cuisine scene to the global stage.

@moonrise.xyz

Fine Dining Restaurants

Favourite Fine Dining Asian Restaurant: Jun’s

It’s undeniable that chef and restaurateur Kelvin Cheung, along with his restaurant Jun’s in Downtown Dubai, has significantly impacted the city’s food scene. The modern fine dining menu serves as a testament to chef Kelvin’s culinary evolution, drawing inspiration from his childhood memories and his extensive culinary career spanning across various countries, including China, Canada, India, and America. And the dessert menu deserves just as much recognition as the rest. Highlights include the boba creme brûlée and our personal favourite, the kaya, featuring pandan, sago, sesame ball, coconut sponge, and kaya cream.

Highly Commended Fine Dining Asian Restaurant: Ronin, FIVE Luxe

Highly Commended Fine Dining Asian Restaurant: SHI Restaurant & Lounge

Favourite Fine Dining Buffet Brunch: Al Qasr Brunch, Jumeirah Al Qasr

A regal feast and no mistake. The brunch benefits from the combined kitchen talents of the hotel’s outstanding culinary portfolio. It’s the perfect paragon of the virtiginous heights of Dubai’s top tier, all-truffle-no-kerfuffle buffet brunching. One for every Dubai foodie’s bucket list.

@alqasrbrunch

Highly Commended Fine Dining Buffet Brunch: London Social Garden Brunch at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

Highly Commended Fine Dining Buffet Brunch: Traiteur Brunch, Park Hyatt Dubai

Favourite Fine Dining Indian Restaurant: Kinara By Vikas Khanna, JA Lake View Hotel

Your pick for Fine Dining Indian Restaurant had to fight off multiple Michelin-starred menus to secure its win. But we can see why you chose it. Serving a studied reimagining of classic South Asian cuisine, Kinara is a restaurant worth writing home about.

@kinaradxb

Highly Commended Fine Dining Indian Restaurant: Little Miss India, Fairmont The Palm

Highly Commended Fine Dining Indian Restaurant: Tresind Studio

Favourite Fine Dining Italian Restaurant: The Artisan

To win this category, it’s not enough to serve a consistently high standard of authentic cuisine night after night. The people want to see a master at work, sharing rare delicacies and emboldening classics. That’s what you get at The Artisan, truly a restaurant worthy of its name.

@theartisandubai

Highly Commended Fine Dining Italian Restaurant: Chic Nonna

Highly Commended Fine Dining Italian Restaurant: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro Dubai

Favourite Fine Dining Japanese Restaurant: Salvaje Dubai

An exquisitely appointed Japanese restaurant that fits so suggly within Dubai’s Opera district that you could pin a silk parasol on it and call it Madame Butterfly. An incredible cocktail menu, a flawless frame of Osakan-tier mains and interiors that are absolute show-stoppers. Salvaje sits justly in the Emperor’s throne for your Favourite Japanese Restaurant.

@salvaje.dubai

Highly Commended Fine Dining Japanese Restaurant: Akira Back Dubai, W Dubai – The Palm

Highly Commended Fine Dining Japanese Restaurant: Sushisamba Dubai

Favourite Fine Dining Latin American Restaurant: La Niña Dubai

Combining the culinary superpowers of Iberian and Latin American cuisines – La Niña is a tempest in a margarita glass. With a magical collection of mains, and tapas-style sharing plates, the DIFC Titan also boasts a world-class weekend brunch, as well as one of the best value business lunches in the market. Bravo, La Niña, bravo.

@laninadubai

Highly Commended Fine Dining Latin American Restaurant: Coya Dubai

Highly Commended Fine Dining Latin American Restaurant: Sucre Dubai

Favourite Fine Dining Mediterranean Restaurant: Spica Dubai

Found at Marine Beach Resort and Spa Hotel, along a stunning stretch of Jumeirah’s coastline, Spica’s setting is prime real estate for the senses. Eyes are drawn to twinkling lights in the distance and the soft caress of shoreline drift, whilst the evening’s soundtrack shifts from sultry vocals to DJ-driven crescendos. So, whether you’re unwinding with a post-work aperitif or celebrating life with an elaborate feast, Spica has mastered the art of setting ambience to suit the mood, always luxurious whilst forever remaining accessible.

@spica.dxb

Highly Commended Fine Dining Mediterranean Restaurant: Estiatorio Milos Dubai, Atlantis The Royal

Highly Commended Fine Dining Mediterranean Restaurant: Tatel Dubai

Favourite Fine Dining Middle Eastern Restaurant: Ninive Bab Al Shams

The latest chapter in Ninive’s 1,001 Arabian Nights saga, finds a natural paramour in the desert gate bliss of Bab Al Shams. This new ambassador of Middle Eastern hospitality sits open to the elements and the raw romance of Dubai’s storied dunes. It’s a sophisticated, majestically adorned celebration of the finer points of our regional cuisine – and an authentic stamp on any palate with a taste for adventure.

@ninivebabalshams

Highly Commended Fine Dining Middle Eastern Restaurant: Alaya Dubai

Highly Commended Fine Dining Middle Eastern Restaurant: Amaseena Dubai, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai

Restaurants (fine/casual hybrid)

Favourite Restaurant – Northern Emirates: Mekong, Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah Resort

Ras Al Khaimah’s culinary crown goes to Mekong – an elegant waterside spot where Southeast Asian flavours take the lead. With its al fresco terrace and warm yet polished interiors, it’s the kind of place where dinner feels like a quiet escape. Dishes span Thailand, Vietnam, and China, all rooted in traditional techniques with a contemporary spin. The result? A confident showcase of spice, balance, and depth – and one that’s earned serious culinary acclaim.

Highly Commended Restaurant – Northern Emirates: Orient Restaurant, Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah

Highly Commended Restaurant – Northern Emirates: Spice Grill

Favourite Brunch – À La Carte: Tasca by José Avillez, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

This beautiful restaurant has earned itself a legion of fans for its Portuguese dishes and stunning rooftop setting. The restaurant itself overlooks a beautiful infinity pool and out across the sea and iconic Dubai skyline. A meal here will have you feeling like you’re dining at a chic beach club in the Mediterranean somewhere.

mandarinoriental.com

Highly Commended Brunch – À La Carte: Demon Duck, Banyan Tree Dubai

Highly Commended Brunch – À La Carte: The Maine Oyster Bar and Grill

Favourite All-Day Dining Restaurant: Huqqabaz Dubai

This isn’t your typical Turkish spot. Huqqabaz brings Anatolian soul with a bold, modern twist – where the grills are always fired up, and the atmosphere hums with laid-back energy. The menu blends tradition with a contemporary edge, from smoky kebabs to crowd-favourite pide, all served in a space that feels part lounge, part dining room, complemented by a shisha lounge and vibrant atmosphere. Open 24/7, it’s a go-to spot for both casual gatherings and late-night cravings. It’s loud, it’s lively, and it knows exactly what it’s doing.

Highly Commended All-Day Dining Restaurant: Kitchen6, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

Highly Commended All-Day Dining Restaurant: Trove Restaurant

Favourite Brasserie: Rare Brasserie & Bar

City Walk has no shortage of eye-catching venues, but RARE stands out for all the right reasons. Design-wise, it fuses Art Deco elegance with downtown New York cool – an aesthetic mirrored in the menu. On the table, it’s a mix of well-executed classics, standout steaks, and smoky notes from the wood-fired grill. Behind the counter, artistry is alive with a lineup of refined cocktails and timeless classics. RARE effortlessly nails both ambiance and flavour.

Highly Commended Brasserie: CQ French Brasserie

Highly Commended Brasserie: The Maine Land Brasserie

Favourite French Restaurant: Couqley Downtown

Effortlessly French and always buzzing, Couqley Downtown nails the sweet spot between comfort and elegance. With its signature bistro bites, affordable wines, and casually chic vibe, it’s become the go-to spot for everything from date nights to group dinners. The al fresco terrace is a bonus, but it’s the food – simple and well-executed – that keeps us coming back.

Highly Commended French Restaurant: Drift Beach, One&Only Royal Mirage

Highly Commended French Restaurant: La Dame de Pic, One&Only One Za’abeel

Favourite Seafood Restaurant: The Maine Oyster Bar and Grill

A fail safe spot for lunch or dinner every single day of the week, The Maine is a sensational seafood spot and recurring What’s On Award winner. This cool brasserie was an immediate hit when it burst onto the city’s dining scene thanks to the cool décor, great service, and frankly mind-blowing lobster rolls. Despite now being seven years old, it’s still at the top of its game.

themaine.ae

Highly Commended Seafood Restaurant: Aprons and Hammers

Highly Commended Seafood Restaurant: Ibn Albahr Restaurant

Favourite Steakhouse: Porterhouse Bar & Grill, Sofitel Dubai The Palm

Steak, done to perfection. Porterhouse is a standout in the city’s dining scene, known for its top-tier cuts and refined atmosphere. But it’s not just about the meat – the menu also features seafood and creative sides, bringing more the table. full-on flavour, exceptional service, and a setting that speaks sophistication – this is steakhouse dining at its finest.

Highly Commended Steakhouse: Leña Dubai

Highly Commended Steakhouse: Smoki Moto Dubai, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

Casual Restaurants

Favourite Casual Asian Restaurant: ZETA Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort

If you are looking to impress, this is your spot. Address Beach Resort’s ZETA Seventy Seven overlooks the incredible Ain Dubai and is adjacent to one of the world’s tallest outdoor infinity pools. Whether you are after a couple of cocktails or digging into a delicious meal, ZETA Seventy Seven will be a night you won’t ever forget.

@zetaseventyseven

Highly Commended Casual Asian Restaurant: Andaliman, One&Only One Za’abeel

Highly Commended Casual Asian Restaurant: Vietnamese Foodies

Favourite Casual Brunch – Buffet: Wanderlust, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

True to its name, Wanderlust celebrates global cuisine, offering a refined round-the-world taste tour itinerary. The famous JW Marriott Marquis brunch, benefits from the culinary clout of the wider hotel and remains hugely popular with residents and tourists alike. Your afternoon of lazy gourmet grazing is complimented by the sounds of a live DJ, who is tasked with ensuring the vibe stays dialled up to 11.

@wanderlustbrunchdxb

Highly Commended Casual Brunch – Buffet: Amalfi Brunch at Vero, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

Highly Commended Casual Brunch – Buffet: SoulCaliCool Brunch at Soul St., FIVE Jumeirah Village

Favourite Casual Indian Restaurant: Rohini By Little Miss India, Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers

The restaurant based in Mövenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers in Cluster A is the sister brand to Little Miss India in Fairmont The Palm. Your vote for value proposition Indian Restaurant in 2024, Rohini is all about putting a creative spin on Indian culinary culture, whilst retaining all the fire, spice and kaleidoscopic furore of the traditional core.

@rohinibylmi

Highly Commended Casual Indian Restaurant: Indya By Vineet, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa

Highly Commended Casual Indian Restaurant: Rang

Favourite Casual Italian Restaurant: Arrogante Dubai

The ethos of Arrogante is to keep the fare and the experience wholly authentic. No insane fusions, no crazy combinations, just good old, authentic Italian food. This is a premium casual restaurant – a new brand of laidback spots that you can choose from for your weekend dinner dates or spontaneous mid-week lunches.

@arrogantedubai

Highly Commended Casual Italian Restaurant: Fi’lia, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences

Highly Commended Casual Italian Restaurant: Luigia Dubai

Favourite Casual Japanese Restaurant: Kinoya Restaurant

Kinoya exploded onto the notoriously sticky ramen circuit of Dubai, applauded for its authentic Japanese noodle soup among other delights, IS hosted in a space with traditional Shoji paper walls that feels every bit the Tokoyo izakaya. Kinoya was recently ranked in third place on the MENA 50 Best Restaurants list, was featured in the Bib Gourmand (good food at affordable prices) section of the Michelin Guide and has since opened inside the luxury department store Harrods of London.

kinoya.ae

Highly Commended Casual Japanese Restaurant: Izakaya, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

Highly Commended Casual Japanese Restaurant: Kata

Favourite Casual Latin American Restaurant: Frevo, Fairmont The Palm

From Rio with love – when you’re craving those real Latin flavours and kaleidoscopic carnival charms, Fairmont The Palm’s Brazilian restraurant, Frevo should always be on your revelling radar.

@frevorestaurant

Highly Commended Casual Latin American Restaurant: Fusion Ceviche

Highly Commended Casual Latin American Restaurant: Lila Wood-Fired Taqueria

Favourite Casual Mediterranean Restaurant: Lana Lusa

From the restaurant group that brought us Mimi Kakushi, Twiggy and La Cantine du Faubourg – food, decor and laidback feels combine at the glorious Lana Lusa restaurant in Dubai. The restaurant is firmly rooted in its Portuguese heritage, so you can expect the Mediterranean cuisine to truly shine.

@lanalusadxb

Highly Commended Casual Mediterranean Restaurant: OIA Greek Restaurant & Pool Lounge, JA Ocean View Hotel

Highly Commended Casual Mediterranean Restaurant: Taverna

Favourite Casual Middle Eastern Restaurant: Huqqabaz Garden

HuQQabaz Garden is the hidden gem based in the Mall of the Emirates that offers a serene retreat from the bustling city of Dubai. This unique oasis is where modern luxury meets Mediterranean charm and it’s perfect whether you want to catch up with your friends over breakfast, or it’s date night with your significant other.

@huqqabazgardendubai

Highly Commended Casual Middle Eastern Restaurant: Em Sherif Cafe

Highly Commended Casual Middle Eastern Restaurant: Samakjë Dubai

Food concepts

Favourite Breakfast: BohoX

Not just a deeply attractive venue, BohoX’s Instagrammability goes bone deep with a rich and diverse international menu, monster-sized-croissants and coffee, as well as dreamy desserts. It’s also adorably pooch-forward, picking up last year’s award Favoruite Pet-Friendly Restaurant.

@thebohox

Highly Commended Breakfast: Mina Brasserie , Four Seasons Hotel DIFC

Highly Commended Breakfast: Zouzou Dubai

Favourite Afternoon Tea: Balloons at the Palace, Jumeirah Al Qasr

This elevated afternoon tea experience is sure to take your afternoon tea to a whole new level. The tethered air balloons are sure to nab a spot on the ‘Gram and a memory you’ll treasure for quite some time to come. It’s definitely one for the bucket list.

@jumeirahalqasr

Highly Commended Afternoon Tea: Mashrabiya Lounge, Fairmont The Palm

Highly Commended Afternoon Tea: Noor Lounge, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

Favourite Business Lunch: CÉ LA VI Dubai

Soaring 220 metres above sea level, Cé La Vi is a Michelin-guide Asian restaurant and one of Dubai’s highest rooftops. Designed by award-winning Chef Howard Ko, CÉ LA VI’s epic business lunch set menu offers a fantastic feast while you soak up stunning views of the Dubai skyline.

@celavidubai

Highly Commended Business Lunch: Eugène Eugène

Highly Commended Business Lunch: Nobu Dubai

Favourite Café: Risen

This homegrown cafe and bakery pride itself on sustainable and locally sourced ingredients. Their breads come in gluten-free, vegan and low-GI options. Their pastry boutique menu includes items such as twice-baked almond croissants (one, please), viennoiseries galore including cinnamon and raisin swirls, and apple crumble danishes. Yum.

@risendubai

Highly Commended Café: The Coffee Club

Highly Commended Café: Unwind Café

Favourite Pub Grub: UBK, Mövenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers

When all you want are refreshing drinks and bar bites, a chill time with mates, English pub garden vibes under the air-con, UBK should be the first spot to spring to mind. The canopy styled interiors add a cute touch to the experience.

@ubkdubai

Highly Commended Pub Grub: The Croft, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites

Highly Commended Pub Grub: Toad in the Hole, Topgolf Dubai

Favourite Burger: The Meat Avenue

Meat Avenue is part delicatessen, part restaurant, and if you’re currently unacquainted with the marvels of Meat Avenue, consider this your invite to ringside seats. Their US-sourced Angus filling supplies a roundhouse wallop of almost dry-aged flavour right to your pleasure centres. There’s a reason why everyone loves an underdog story. And we’re more than happy to back this dog to have its day.

@themeatavenue

Highly Commended Burger: Slaw

Highly Commended Burger: Smokd Eatery

Favourite Pet-Friendly Restaurant: Tap & Grill, Jumeirah Golf Estates

Tap & Grill is the pet-friendly dining jewel in the crown of Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf & Country Club. Here, before the rolling green fairways, you can tee off some magical gastronomic experiences that are fit for the whole family, including your four legged ball of fluff. Humans can enjoy ice-cold beverages on tap and all sorts of succulent meat offerings, while your pup sits by your side in the pet-friendly outdoor space.

@tapandgrill.jge

Highly Commended Pet-Friendly Restaurant: Beach By Five Deck, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Highly Commended Pet-Friendly Restaurant: Lila Molino + Cafe

Favourite Alfresco Restaurant: Tagomago

Your experience of the White Isle is sorted here at Tagamago. This Balearic-inspired restaurant features a sunbed-lined beach, an adults-only pool and a chiringuito-style restaurant, which spills out onto a terrace. Work on your tan on the sandy shores, take a dip in the sparkling waters, or graze on a Mediterranean menu crafted by corporate executive chef Giles Bousquet. Your ticket to Ibiza sorted, courtesy Tagamago.

@tagomagodubai

Highly Commended Alfresco Restaurant: Nuska Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Highly Commended Alfresco Restaurant: Surf Club

Entertainment

Favourite Spa: The Pearl Spa and Wellness, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

The Pearl Spa and Wellness is the perfect place to go if you need a break from the hustle and bustle of daily life in Dubai. A place of pure relaxation, take a dip in the pool, soak in the jacuzzi or even experience the tropical rain shower. The treatments are as good as the facilities, whether it’s a facial, massage or a full body exfoliation, you’ll be like a new person when you leave.

@thepearlspauae

Highly Commended Spa: Cinq Mondes Spa at Raffles The Palm Dubai

Highly Commended Spa: Sofitel Spa with L’Occitane

Favourite Daycation: Maison Revka

Maison Revka is a new enough addition to the Dubai scene, and boy are we glad it has arrived. A simply stunning haven in Delano Hotel, by the powerhouse that is Rikas Hospitality, Maison Revka brings French elegance and a Slavic inspired concept to Bluewaters. If it’s good enough for both Paris and St Tropez, it’s good enough for us. Check out the private areas with their own pool for a pure luxury experience.

@maisonrevka_dubai

Highly Commended Daycation: Be Beach

Highly Commended Daycation: Nikki Beach Dubai

Favourite Staycation – Northern Emirates: Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah

The Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah is a fabulous inclusion to the RAK hotel scene. A beautiful location, located directly on the beach, so you have the choice of having sand between your toes or lounging by the pool bar with a cocktail. It’s an all-inclusive resort too so you can eat and drink until your heart’s content.

@rixosalmairid

Highly Commended Staycation – Northern Emirates: Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah Resort

Highly Commended Staycation – Northern Emirates: InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa

Favourite Staycation – Dubai: Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

The Hilton on Palm Jumeirah is a brilliant all rounder of a daycation in Dubai, it’s family friendly, you’ve got the choice of both pool and a private beach. Plus the food is really good so you can easily spend the day relaxing here with the gorgeous views of the Dubai Harbour and Marina. Bliss.

@hiltondubaipalm

Highly Commended Staycation – Dubai: Address Beach Resort

Highly Commended Staycation – Dubai: Sofitel Dubai The Palm

Favourite Attraction: Topgolf Dubai

Topgolf is one of the most fun evenings out in Dubai, round up your friends, grab yourself a booth, pick your golf club and try and aim for the large targets in front of you. You don’t need to be a golfer to have the best time, and you can even play a version of Angry Birds if the standard golfing doesn’t float your boat. They have tasty food and great cocktails too that you can enjoy while you’re playing.

@topgolfdubai

Highly Commended Attraction: Aquaventure World, Atlantis, The Palm

Highly Commended Attraction: Aura Skypool

Favourite Concert, Show, or Festival: Bohemia, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

FIVE Palm Jumeirah is already known for hosting the most incredible parties and Bohemia is absolutely no exception. They host some incredible names such as Diplo, Sonny Fodera, Lost Frequencies, and more. And what better way to party than on the beach overlooking Dubai Harbour, a vibe.

@bohemiabyfive

Highly Commended Concert, Show, or Festival: Phantom of the Opera at Dubai Opera

Highly Commended Concert, Show, or Festival: Snoopy Beats

Favourite Bar: Amelia Dubai

One of several high-flying nightlife imports from Beirut, the decorative theme of Amelia is loosely based around the adventures of trailblazing explorer and pilot, Amelia Earhart. But it’s not just the steam punk decor in its overhead locker that led to you crowning this your bar, that sets the bar, for all other bars. A stunning range of mixology, some unfathomably strong after-work promotions, and a menu of oustanding Asian bites – make Amelia, number one for mate nights, date nights and just ‘plane’ old great nights.

@amelia.dubai

Highly Commended Bar: Mimi Kakushi

Highly Commended Bar: Paradiso Dubai, FIVE Luxe

