The top three spots all went to homegrown Dubai concepts…

Dubai’s gastronomic trophy cabinet might have to go up a belt notch or two following the unveiling of the latest MENA 50 Best Restaurant list.

This latest, regionally focused edition of the globally respected restaurant guide – has ranked the Middle East and North Africa’s 50 best restaurants for 2025, according to the whims, wants and informed subjective opinions of 250 industry experts.

Top of the chops pops

And yet again, Dubai’s assembly of homegrown eateries has dominated the list.

Orafali Bros Bistro in Wasl 51 – powered by a fraternal trio possessed of exceptional culinary talent – rightfully retained its number one spot; the epic Two-Michellin Star Chef Himanshu project: Trèsind Studio of St. Regis Gardens was another non-mover and the MENA region’s second best restau; and Kinoya, (up from 11 last year) Chef Neha Mishra’s outstanding Japanese restaurant in The Greens took the bronze podium spot. Ossiano was placed at number five, Jun’s was sitting pretty in seventh place and Moonrise rounded out the top ten.

In total 19 of the 50 Best restaurants were of Dubai origin, that’s 38 per cent of the whole list which was open to eateries from Algeria; Bahrain; Egypt; Israel; Iran; Iraq; Jordan; Kuwait; Lebanon; Libya; Morocco; Oman; Palestine; Qatar; Saudi Arabia; Syria; Tunisia; United Arab Emirates; and Yemen.

You can view the full list here, but the other UAE restaurants named in the top 50 were:

12. Boca (Dubai)

14. 3 Fils (Dubai)

15. Bait Maryam (Dubai)

17. Row on 45 (Dubai)

19. Zuma Dubai (Dubai)

23. LPM Dubai (Dubai)

25. Gaia (Dubai)

26. 21 Grams (Dubai)

28. 11 Woodfire (Dubai)

29. Marmellata Bakery (Abu Dhabi)

33. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal (Dubai)

37. Mimi Kakushi Dubai

38. LPM Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi)

41. TakaHisa (Dubai)

45. Smoked Room (Dubai)

50. Niri (Abu Dhabi)

Lone stars

The 50 Best announcement is more than just a list of the best eateries, it also recognises and celebrates the outstanding contributions of certain individuals and operations in the industry, that dare to do things differently – or constitute a talent to watch out for. Here, again, Dubai took the lion’s share.

Carmen Rueda Hernandez of 3 Fils and Brix, was recognised as MENA’s Best Pastry Chef 2025.

Founder of Boca, Omar Shihab was singled out as the worthy winner of 2025’s Icon Award.

Boca also picked up the Sustainable Restaurant Award 2025.

The masterful Row on 45, was the Highest Climber of 2025.

Ossiano earned the Art of Hospitality Award 2025.

And whilst Em Sherif is a Beiruti-born brand, it does have several UAE locations. Its young talisman, Yasmina Hayek was acknowledged as MENA’s Best Female Chef 2025.

