The ultimate day out…

Dubai World Cup is the world’s most spectacular race day, and it is back once again taking place on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at the iconic Meydan in Dubai.

It is a highlight in the sporting and social calendar, where sporting excellence, fashion, entertainment, and fine dining mingle together, making it one of the UAE’s unmissable annual social events.

The best horses, trainers, and jockeys from around the world descend to Dubai for a packed day of thrilling action. There’s a whopping 30.5 million dollars up for grabs across nine races.

We all can’t wait to see who will lift the trophy, but the glittering celebrations continue post-race, too, with a glittering closing ceremony lighting up the sky for miles around.

Another highlight of the event is the Dubai Racing Club’s annual fashion event, where racing attendees showcase their finest race day attire. Taking place at Apron Views, participants can compete in various categories, including Best Dressed Lady, Best Dressed Man, Best Dressed Couple, Best Traditional Outfit, and Best Hat. And of course, winners will walk away with incredible prizes.

Hospitality and admission opportunities

If you’re planning to head to the races, make sure you book your tickets first before planning your outfits for the day. You best be quick though, as tickets are quickly selling out.

All tickets can be purchased at dubairacingclub.com. Have a look at all the packages available below before making your decision.

Royal Enclosure

Cost: Dhs12,000 (minimum two person booking)

For the ultimate VIP experience, the Royal Enclosure offers everything from a private chauffeur, exclusive entrance to the event, spacious leather seats, and a Majlis banquet. On the menu, you can expect to indulge in Dibba Bay oysters, Boston lobster, Ocietre caviar, Australian Wagyu beef, and so much more. In your welcome pack, you will get two access tickets, badges that grant access to the Parade Ring and Presentation Stage so you can be in the centre of all the action.

Private Suites

Cost: Dhs4,900

Want something more private? Entertain your loved ones or clients with a private suite. The space is yours for the day with a fantastic view of the track and a team to assist with your food and beverage needs. It can be as bespoke as you wish it to be. It has a capacity for 10 people and more.

Silks Restaurant by The MAINE

Cost: Dhs5,750 per person (minimum two people booking)

An all-inclusive hospitality experience awaits, complete with views of the exhilarating horseracing, The MAINE’s signature dishes, and a free-flowing bar with premium beverages. It is located at level four of the iconic Meydan Grandstand, in the Silks Restaurant.

Winner’s Circle Restaurant

Cost: Dhs3,800 per person (minimum two people booking)

Spread over four floors, this Meydan Racecourse restaurant grants you perfect views of the track. From 2pm to 5pm, there’s afternoon tea, and from 6pm to 10pm, a five-course dinner is served with premium beverages.

First Class Lounge

Cost: Dhs3,000 (inclusive of house drinks)

The First Class Lounge is located on the ‘Far Turn’ offering elevated views from the third floor of its outdoor balcony. TGP Catering’s menu includes an afternoon tea and a dinner spread with international delicacies such as sushi, herb-roasted chicken, slow-cooked lamb, and cheeseboards. Sips can be enjoyed to ensure the good vibes continue to flow from start to finish.

The Terrace

Cost: Dhs2,600

Don’t want to be stuck in one location? The Terrace’s outdoor seating area extends from the centre of the Grandstand to the end. You can have an afternoon tea and dinner from 6pm. Pair your experience with premium beverages throughout the day.

Trackside

Cost: Dhs2,000

Located just opposite the finish line and adjacent to the Parade Ring, you will get unobstructed views of the horseracing action and the Dubai World Cup Closing Ceremony. Before this though, there’s an afternoon tea to be enjoyed, international food stations, and an unlimited selection of standard house beverages. For those who wish to purchase a bottle of bubbly, a premium list will be available.

The Gallery

Cost: Dhs1,200 with house beverages

Brunch fans, is this what you’ve been looking for? This one-of-a-kind brunch offers a view of the finish line and the closing ceremony and delicious food throughout the day. Complement your experience with house beverages and live entertainment.

The Grand Gallop Mega Brunch powered by Candypants

Cost: Dhs849 with house beverages

Candypants at Dubai World Cup is offering a nine-hour mega brunch experience at Sky Bubble, combining all-day dining, drinks, and race day action into one all-inclusive package. There’s brunch, of course, live racing action, and entertainment. It is located on the uppermost two floors of the Grandstand, where you can watch sweeping panoramic views of the race day action.

Apron Views by McGettigan’s

Cost: Dhs350

Want to truly enjoy a day with friends? Head to Apron Views by McGettigan’s – a vibrant social village packed with food and drink offerings, live music on the main stage, DJs (at O Lounge by O Beach), roaming entertainment, and, an afterparty.

Apron Views is also home to the Style Stakes fashion arena, where from 4pm, you can show off your race day attire, or cheer for others.

