A little mystery, a lot of style…

In a city known for doing the most, there’s a quiet thrill in finding the places that don’t ask for attention. The best speakeasies in Dubai are low-lit, low-key, and not interested in being found easily. You’ll find them hidden behind kitchens, inside tearooms, or through doors you’re not entirely sure you should open. Inside, it’s all creative cocktails, close conversation, and a sense that you’re in on something special. Here are 11 of the best speakeasies in Dubai in 2025 for low-key summer nights.

