A little mystery, a lot of style…
In a city known for doing the most, there’s a quiet thrill in finding the places that don’t ask for attention. The best speakeasies in Dubai are low-lit, low-key, and not interested in being found easily. You’ll find them hidden behind kitchens, inside tearooms, or through doors you’re not entirely sure you should open. Inside, it’s all creative cocktails, close conversation, and a sense that you’re in on something special. Here are 11 of the best speakeasies in Dubai in 2025 for low-key summer nights.
Click through the gallery
3 of 12
Blind Tiger
Behind a discreet entrance at Turtle Lagoon, Blind Tiger hums with quiet elegance. A mirrored ceiling nods to 1920s glamour, while soft lighting and curated jazz nights set the tone. The cocktail list leans inventive, paired with delicate, Asian-leaning bites. It’s understated, grown-up, and just the right amount of elusive.
Turtle Lagoon, Jumeirah Al Naseem, daily 5pm to 2am.@blindtigerdxb
Honeycomb Hi-Fi
Hidden behind a vinyl shop in Business Bay, Honeycomb Hi-Fi is a listening bar first, speakeasy second, but it nails both. Designed to feel like a recording studio, this warm, wood-toned space is all about sound. Expect nightly DJ sets, deep cuts, and a curated izakaya menu that hits the same notes as the music: clean, considered, and perfectly pitched. A cult favourite for audiophiles and good-time chasers alike.
Honeycomb Hi-Fi, Pullman Hotel, Business Bay. @honeycombhifi
Chanca by Coya
Once a members-only lounge, now open to those who know when and where to look, Chanca by Coya still keeps things discreet. It’s Coya’s late-night alter ego, a music-led hideout where the mood shifts with the night. Thursdays lean in with a refined Peruvian dinner crowd, Saturdays go full throttle with a crowd that wants to move. Think dim lights, standout drinks, and a soundtrack worth staying late for.
Chanca by Coya, Inside Coya, Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 2. @chancadubai
NYX
A darker current beneath the surface. Gaia upstairs is golden and polished, a glowing Greek taverna with a loyal following. But head below and the mood shifts. NYX is darker, quieter, and far less interested in being seen. Named after the Greek goddess of night, this low-lit hideout swaps coastal charm for crimson velvet, fractured light, and a heavy dose of mystery. The entrance isn’t obvious, the guest list isn’t easy, and the whole thing feels a bit like a dream you’re not sure you had. Go late, go quietly, and don’t be surprised if it becomes your favourite place you never talk about.
NYX, Gaia Dubai, DIFC Gate Village 4, Dubai.@nyx__dxb
Moonshine
Wise Guys is known for its New York-style sandwiches, but behind one turquoise fridge door, there’s a whole other story. Moonshine is a hidden speakeasy with 1920s charm filtered through a futuristic lens. Think dark corners, deco edges, and a bar that feels more like a film set than a lounge. The food is Japanese izakaya, the drinks are inventive, and the atmosphere is cool without trying too hard.
Wise Guys, Gate District, DIFC, open Sun, Tue and Wed 6pm to 12am and Thu to Sat 6pm to 3am.@moonshinedubai
Nobu Prive
You’ve made it to Nobu. Now go further. Nobu Prive sits quietly behind the scenes, only open to Black Card holders and the kind of guests who don’t need to ask how. It’s small, dimly lit, and lined with vintage wine and rare spirits. There’s a DJ, low conversation, and just enough space to feel like you’ve slipped off the grid, without ever leaving the building.
Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Fri to Sat 10pm to 3am. @nobudubai
Smoke & Mirrors
You won’t find it unless you’re looking. Hidden behind Carna at SLS, Smoke & Mirrors feels like stepping into another city, another time. The lights are low, the wood is dark, and the energy hums with old-school cool. Think Latin jazz, cigar smoke curling through the air, and a backbar that knows what it’s doing. The views stretch across the skyline, but the real magic happens inside, where it’s all about mood, rhythm, and a little mystery.
SLS Dubai, Business Bay, daily, 5pm to 2am.@smokeandmirrorsdubai
GABA
GABA has quietly landed in Dubai Marina, and it’s already feeling like that place you want to gatekeep (but won’t, because your friends deserve this too). By day, it’s a tea lounge serving rare brews in a setting that feels calm and curated. There’s a real ritual to it, organic teas, calming vibes, and just enough ceremony to make it feel special.
But stay a little longer (or better yet, come back after dark), and the doors open to a whole other scene. Hidden behind the tea facade is a speakeasy that’s glam yet intimate in all the right ways, vintage touches, velvet chairs, and warm, low lighting. DJs set the mood without overpowering the room, cocktails get creative, and the whole space somehow feels both elevated and chilled. It’s the kind of spot where you can dress up or down and still feel right at home.
GABA, M level, Marina Promenade, Dubai Marina. Tel: (0)55 397 6973.@gaba.dubai
Ongaku
Behind the buzz of CLAP lies Ongaku, a low-lit hideout that swaps the main floor’s polish for something a little more raw. Music drives the space, loud, curated, and never random. There’s a terrace with city views, a solid cocktail list, and just enough chaos to keep things interesting. Come for the energy, stay for the edge.
CLAP, DIFC, Gate Village Building 11, level 9.claprestaurant.com
Gohan
Tucked just off the buzz of La Cantine, Gohan trades in sleek Parisian energy for something darker, tighter, and Tokyo-inspired. Walk in through the glow of red lanterns, slip past low ceilings and softly lit corners, and you’ll find a mood-heavy space with a solid Japanese street food menu and DJs spinning in arm’s reach. It’s intimate, sharp, and effortlessly cool, like Tokyo at 2am.
La Cantine Du Faubourg, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Mon to Fri noon to 4pm, daily 7pm to 2am.@gohandubai
Voyage by Amelia
Upstairs from the steampunk swirl of Amelia Lounge, behind a private lift and a little mystery, is Voyage, the kind of place that feels like stepping into a time machine lined in velvet. Inspired by the spirit of Amelia Earhart, this hidden room leans into old-world aviation nostalgia with vintage-style seating shaped like retro luggage and chrome details that feel straight off an airship. It’s transportive in all the best ways.
Amelia Lounge, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Thur to Sat from 11pm till late.@voyagebyamelia
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in