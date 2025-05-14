Not your average four walls…
In Dubai, the typical event space? Not really a thing. This city is home to some of the most unique party venues in Dubai that turn the ordinary into extraordinary. Imagine hosting a launch party on a floating pier with the skyline as your backdrop, or stepping into an art gallery that doubles as the setting for your next creative project. Dubai doesn’t do boring, and neither should you. Here’s a look at some of the most unique party venues in Dubai to rent.
Infinity pool event space with beach views and bar
Adults-only setting, views for days, and a 314-metre infinity pool, makes it a no-brainer for private events. With stunning beach views and a full bar on hand, Celeste is built for those “invite-only” kind of nights. The space fits up to 60 guests comfortably, and yes, it’s fully licensed, so the cocktails can keep flowing well into the evening.
Price: Dhs72,000 per day
More information: thestorefront.com
Skyline lounge overlooking the museum of the future
Floor-to-ceiling windows, loads of natural light, and front-row views of the Museum of the Future. This bright, modern space works well for corporate hangouts, pop-ups, and art shows, anything that calls for an elegant yet practical setting.
Price: Dhs7,200 per day
More information: thestorefront.com
Hotel rooftop
A quiet rooftop with a pool and city views that do the talking. You’ll have unlimited water and soft drinks, Wi-Fi, parking, and music already lined up. The exact spot is shared once you’ve arranged a visit with the owner.
Price: Dhs7,800 per day
More information: thestorefront.com
Bakery & specialty coffee shop
A modern, minimalistic bakery and specialty coffee shop located inside a concept store at Wafi City. With its clean lines and stylish ambiance, the space is ideal for hourly meetups, creative workshops, photo shoots, live interviews, and more.
Price: Dhs6,000 per day
More information: thestorefront.com
Beachfront dining with seafront views
Beachfront made for chilled out gatherings that still feel special. Shimmers puts you right on the sand with panoramic sea views and plenty of shaded spots to stay cool. With space for up to 228 guests, it works just as well for a casual meeting as it does for a product launch or photoshoot. The Mediterranean menu and that open-sky vibe tie it all together, effortless, comfortable, and quietly impressive.
Price: Dhs540,000 per day
More information: thestorefront.com
Rooftop bar with jazz-era charm & Parisian dining
615 metres up, this rooftop blends Parisian-inspired dishes with jazz-era charm and a solid cocktail game. It fits up to 180 guests and suits everything from dinners and launches to private parties and creative shoots. Go all in with a full buyout or keep it intimate with a partial rental, either way, the skyline brings the wow.
Price: Dhs120,000 per day
More information: thestorefront.com
Dubai’s longest dining table over the Arabian Gulf
At the end of Jumeirah Al Qasr’s private pier, Pierchic gives you wide-open views of the Arabian Gulf and 535 metres of space to play with. It can seat up to 150 guests and even transform into the longest dining table in Dubai. From next-level dinners to food events or client nights that need to land, this one is made to stand out.
Price: Dhs1,200,000 per day
More information: thestorefront.com
Onda by Pierchic, Floating pier venue with Arabian Gulf views
A floating venue with a front-row view of Burj Al Arab, Onda is designed for smaller and more intimate gatherings. With 71 square metres and space for up to 60 guests, it’s ideal for sunset aperitivos, cocktail evenings, or quiet networking sessions.
Price: Dhs120,000 per day
More information: thestorefront.com
Hidden speakeasy
Tucked behind closed doors, this low-lit gem brings just the right energy for private events. With a warm interior, laid-back music, and a standout bar, it’s built for launches, creative shoots, or anything that needs something a little different. It fits up to 150 guests and works just as well for low-key networking as it does for late-night celebrations.
Price: Dhs96,000 per day
More information: thestorefront.com
Palm Garden: Open-air venue in the heart of Dubai
Right by the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre, this green outdoor space is all about calm vibes with plenty of room to move. Palm Garden works for everything from corporate events and receptions to private parties, with on-site support, AV gear, and catering all available. Music is allowed until 10pm, and you’ve got the space from 8am to 11pm, so you can shape the day exactly how you want.
Price: Dhs9,000 per day
More information: the storefront.com
Waterfront restaurant for daytime events
This waterfront spot is all about daytime energy. With 1,088 square metres and room for up to 290 guests, Hanaaya is a solid pick for launches, business lunches, or creative sessions. Full or partial bookings are available, but it’s a lunchtime-only venue, perfect for gathering while the light is good and the views are clear.
Price: Dhs78,000 per day
More information: thestorefront.com
The Nas House Garden: A flexible outdoor space in Al Barsha
Set in Al Barsha 1, this open-air venue mixes indoor comfort with outdoor flow. With multiple rooms, a full kitchen, and modern sound and video gear, it’s a solid choice for everything from corporate meetups to fashion showrooms or art shows. Ground-level access makes setup easy, and the space is wheelchair-friendly, with cosy furniture that keeps things practical without feeling too polished.
Price: Dhs9,600 per day
More information: thestorefront.com
Authentic cultural event space
Looking for a venue with a cultural vibe? This traditional courtyard space fits up to 50 guests and brings a quiet charm that’s hard to find. You’ll get floor seating in a beautifully preserved Emirati setting, along with Wi-Fi, A/C, a projector, and a full kitchen. It’s ideal for intimate workshops, low-key events, or community-style meetups with a comfortable, down-to-earth vibe.
Price: Dhs12,000 per day
More information: thestorefront.com
Contemporary Gallery, Al Khayat Avenue
In the heart of Dubai’s creative district, this two-storey, 350 sqm gallery brings together industrial character and contemporary design. It’s ideal for exhibitions, talks, private dinners, wellness gatherings, and even yoga sessions, set against a backdrop of curated art. The space includes gallery lighting, full A/C, a kitchen, private bathroom, office areas, and on-site parking. Whether you’re planning an event or a creative project, this venue offers style, function, and plenty of inspiration.
Price: Dhs14,400 per day
More information: thestorefront.com
