Your cheat sheet for where to eat, drink, and vibe this week…

If your week revolves around where to eat, what to try, and where the vibe’s at, consider this your cheat sheet to the best restuarants in Dubai right now. From live performances to new menus, these are 5 of the best restaurants in Dubai making midweek feel like the weekend. Send it to the group chat.

Here are 5 of the best restaurants in Dubai this week: May 12 to 15

SUSHISAMBA Dubai

What: For one night only, SUSHISAMBA Dubai presents an exclusive live performance by the Cubache Band, bringing the vibrant rhythms of Cuba to the Palm’s highest sky bar and lounge. Expect an evening of hot salsa beats, Afro-Cuban son, and soulful Latin sounds, set against the glittering skyline.

Vibe: Vibrant, and a little wild.

Menu: Alongside the music, guests can enjoy SUSHISAMBA’s signature dishes – from the iconic SAMBA Dubai Roll to plates designed for sharing. The new Fruteria do Brasil cocktail menu adds an innovative twist, featuring tropical flavours like Coconut & Pandan and Mango & Yuzu. For something bolder, the Signature Street Art Selection offers playful, vibrant cocktails inspired by Japan, Brazil, and Peru.

When: Wednesday, May 14, from 9pm.

Where: SAMBAROOM, SUSHISAMBA Dubai, The Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah. To book, contact reservations@sushisambadubai.com. @sushisambadubai

North Audley Cantine (NAC)

What: Beloved French bistro NAC is starting the new season with a brand-new breakfast menu and dishes across its brunch, daytime, and evening offerings. From eggs every way to indulgent desserts and a few lighter plates, there’s now even more reason to make NAC your go-to, whether you’re starting early or staying late.

Vibe: Chic but chilled out, NAC brings its London charm to Al Safa with a buzzy crowd, laid-back beats, and comfort food.

Menu: The new breakfast menu is flavour-packed: shakshuka poached eggs, Turkish eggs, salmon with poached eggs, and a breakfast plate for those who want a little of everything. Sweet tooth? Don’t miss the speculoos French toast with raspberries, or the infamous crushed milk chocolate cookies with soft serve. The Brunch menu features hits like rigatoni in pink sauce, wagyu truffle burgers, creamy mushroom risotto, and veal schnitzel. New additions to the all-day line-up include raw sea bass tiradito, conchiglie with wild morels, and a strawberry pistachio pavlova.

When: Breakfast, Monday to Thursday, 9am to 12pm. Brunch, Friday to Sunday, 8am to 5pm. Daytime and evening menus available daily.

Where: H Residence, Al Safa, Dubai. @nacdubai

Canary Club

What: Business lunch, but make it West Coast. Canary Club’s new Lunch N’ Lounge is a fresh take on midday dining, serving signature favourites in a relaxed but polished setting.

Vibe: Effortless and easy, with laid-back lounge energy that makes weekday lunches feel like a little escape.

Menu: Choose two courses (Dhs105) or go for three (Dhs129), with the option to double up on appetisers. Highlights include the Pomelo & Avo Salad, Miso Seabass, and other house favourites designed to hit that sweet spot between light and satisfying. Whether you’re breaking up your workday or catching up with friends, it’s the kind of lunch your calendar’s been waiting for.

When: Weekdays, during lunch hours.

Where: Canary Club, Banyan Tree Residences, JLT, Dubai. @canaryclubdxb

Loona Dubai

What: Loona, Downtown’s modern Italian favourite, joins Dubai Restaurant Week with two special menus designed to show off its bold, creative side.

Vibe: Chic yet welcoming, with that classic Italian warmth – perfect for a long leisurely lunch or an indulgent dinner.

Menu: At lunch (priced at Dhs125), expect flavour-packed starters like Truffle Carpaccio, a trio of seafood tartares, and Chicken Liver & Foie Gras Pâté, followed by comforting mains like spaghetti, lasagna, or a juicy Lamb Patty – and, of course, dessert. Dinner (priced at Dhs250) takes things up a notch with dishes like slow-braised veal cheek risotto, crab polpetta, and porcini pappardelle, finished with ganache and classic tiramisu.

When: May 9 to May 25, for both lunch and dinner.

Where: Loona, Downtown Dubai. @loona.uae

The Underground Pub

What: The Underground Pub at Al Habtoor Grand Resort brings the spirit of a classic English pub to JBR, with hearty bites, refreshing drinks, and weekly specials to keep things lively. Thursdays come with an extra treat — ladies enjoy 50% off food from 7 PM to 11 PM.

Vibe: Warm, energetic, and inviting, with a relaxed atmosphere that’s perfect for casual nights out, after-work gatherings, and late-night catch-ups.

Menu: Expect comforting favourites and pub classics made for sharing — from satisfying mains to small plates that pair perfectly with a round of drinks.

When: Open daily. Thursday nights, 7 PM to 11 PM, ladies enjoy 50% off food.

Where: The Underground Pub, Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, JBR.

Images: Supplied/Instagram