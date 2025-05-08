8 new restaurants in Dubai you'll want to try this May
New restaurants in Dubai, because the city is always hungry for more…
Dubai’s always got something new cooking, and May is no exception. This month, there’s an exciting lineup of new restaurants in Dubai to explore. From classic French dining to innovative plant-based cuisine, here are 8 new restaurants in Dubai to check out this May.
