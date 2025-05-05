5 of the best restaurants in Dubai this week: May 26 to 29
Here’s what’s cooking this week…
New week, new reasons not to cook and book a table instead. From chef collabs to menus made for golden hour, here’s what’s catching our eye (and appetite) at 5 of the best restaurants in Dubai right now.
HANU
For one night only, HANU at St. Regis Gardens is hosting a culinary crossover worth clearing your calendar for. On May 28, Chef Kyung Soo Moon joins forces with Emirati pitmaster Hattem Mattar for a one-off menu layering refined Korean tradition with smoky barbecue.
Offer: Expect creative plates like Sujuk Gyoza with kimchi hummus (Dhs68), Cast Iron Scallop with prosciutto and kimchi butter (Dhs95), Smoked Duck Tteokbokki with black sesame (Dhs82), and a Wagyu Bulgogi Bibimbap reimagined with Mattar’s signature smoke (Dhs98). Dessert? Kunafa Bingsu (Dhs65) – a sweet nod to both cuisines.
When: May 28
Where: HANU, St. Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah
Contact: (0)4 278 4844. hanu-restaurant.com @hanu_dubai
Magadan
Set against one of Dubai’s most iconic sunset backdrops, Golden Hour at Magadan is giving your afternoons a serious glow-up.
Offer: Golden Hour menu with sushi, seafood appetisers, and cocktails
Timings: Daily from 3pm to 7pm
Location: Magadan, The Club, Palm West Beach
Contact: (0)50 407 1735. magadandubai.com @magadandubai
Derwandi
Derwandi, known for its lively Lebanese vibe, has launched “From Sea to Table” at both Dubai and Abu Dhabi locations. This seafood-focused set menu highlights coastal Beirut dishes with a modern twist. The menu features mezze, char-grilled seabass, shrimp fatteh, and Samkeh Harra Beiroutiyeh, all served with Derwandi’s signature warm hospitality.
Offer: From Sea to Table set menu
Timings: Available now, lunch and dinner
Location: Derwandi, Jumeirah 2, Dubai
Contact: (0)4 385 0800. derwandi.ae @derwandi
OAnjo
Located above the city at Sheraton Mall of the Emirates, OAnjo invites diners to skip the menu and let the chef take the lead. Its Omakase Experience is a rotating tasting menu built around seasonal Japanese favourites and a few surprises.
Offer: Omakase tasting menu, priced at Dhs150 for 3 courses, Dhs180 for 5 courses, Dhs210 for 7 courses
Timings: Tuesday to Sunday
Location: OAnjo, Sheraton Mall of the Emirates, Dubai
Contact: (0)4 377 2007. oanjo.ae @oanjo
Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia
Atrangi at Al Qasr has introduced a new menu that leans into the kind of Indian food most people rarely see outside of home kitchens. Designed by chef Ritu Dalmia, it’s a deep cut into lesser-known regions, with dishes that span from coastal spice to hearty grains and preserved meats.
Offer: New à la carte menu now available
Timings: Daily, lunch and dinner
Location: Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Dubai
Contact: (0)4 366 6750. jumeirah.com @atrangidubai