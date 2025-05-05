What’s cooking in Dubai? This…

Dubai’s food game is nonstop, and if your week revolves around what’s on your plate, you’re speaking our language. From the latest openings to exclusive pop-ups and chef collabs, these 5 best restaurants in Dubai are making your weekdays something to look forward to. Hit the group chat.

FLØR business lunch

What: FLØR at The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC has launched a business lunch designed for those who want a midday break that feels a little more special – without taking up the whole afternoon. The set menu offers a mix of starters, hearty mains, and something sweet to round things off.

Vibe: modern, artistic elements, with just the right balance of professional and relaxed. A smart spot to catch up with colleagues or take a breather from back-to-back meetings.

Menu: Highlights include salmon tartare with blood orange dressing, homemade truffle pasta, and striploin with mashed potatoes. For dessert, it’s a toss-up between the coffee cheesecake and chocolate tart. Two courses are Dhs120, or go all in with three for Dhs150.

When: Weekdays, 12pm to 4pm.

Where: FLØR, The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC. @flor.dxb

BOCA x Revelry: Tales of Tapas

What: For one night only, DIFC’s BOCA teams up with Revelry to give tapas a creative spin. Expect Spanish roots, Indian flavours, and a new take on small plates, with eight signature dishes split between the two kitchens.

Vibe: Lively and a little bit experimental – perfect for foodies who like to try something different in a buzzy, social setting.

Menu: Eight dishes in total, with four from each side. Go à la carte or try the full line-up as a set menu. It’s Dhs250 for ladies and Dhs350 for men.

When: Tuesday May 6, 7pm to 9pm.

Where: BOCA, DIFC. @bocadubai

L’Amo Bistro del Mare: Four-hands dinner with Chef Alessandro & Chef Akmal

What: Two of Dubai’s top chefs – Alessandro Salvatico of L’Amo Bistro del Mare and Akmal Anuar of Osteria FunkCoolio – join forces for one exclusive night. Expect Italian flair with a modern edge, as their distinct styles come together for a collaborative dinner.

Vibe: Sophisticated but relaxed, ideal for foodies who appreciate fine dining. Think waterfront views and a crowd that’s here for the craft.

Menu: A special set menu crafted by both chefs, blending their unique approaches into one dining experience. Priced at Dhs480 per person.

When: Tuesday, May 7.

Where: L’Amo Bistro del Mare, Dubai Harbour. @lamobistrodelmare

MOLI: New Wednesday BBQ nights

What: MOLI is bringing Chinese BBQ vibes to Dubai Hills every Wednesday night. Expect flame-grilled plates, smoky aromas, and live entertainment, turning midweek dinners into something worth planning for.

Vibe: Warm and lively, with the sizzle of the grill and a soundtrack that keeps things upbeat. Perfect for a midweek catch-up or a laid-back date night.

Menu: Dhs350 for two gets you tiger prawns with wasabi, an assorted dim sum basket, a BBQ platter loaded with lamb ribs, charred octopus, and miso yuzu chicken, plus dessert. Drinks are extra, but there’s a curated list to pick from.

When: Every Wednesday, from 7pm onwards.

Where: MOLI by SHI, Dubai Hills Business Park, Dubai. @molidubai

Girl & the Goose: New Central American business lunch

What: Girl & the Goose has launched Almuerzo, a business lunch that brings bold Central American flavours to your midday break. Perfect whether you’re meeting clients or just stepping away from your desk for an hour or two.

Vibe: Bright, relaxed, and welcoming – think courtyard feel with a sophisticated edge. A little pocket of Mesoamerica in the heart of the city.

Menu: Two courses for Dhs109 or three for Dhs139, with dishes inspired by Chef Gabriela’s roots and travels. You can also add two glasses of grape or select hops for Dhs69.

When: Monday to Friday, 12pm to 4pm.

Where: Girl & the Goose, DIFC, Dubai. @girl.and.the.goose

Images: Supplied