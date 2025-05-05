No plans? You do now…

Outside is cancelled ‘til further notice, but Dubai is in its glow-up era anyway. The temps are rising, but so is the lineup – which makes these 5 of the best restaurants in Dubai worth leaving the house for. Save this list.

Above Eleven

When the rooftop isn’t enough, there’s the rhythm. Ritmo Arriba is Above Eleven’s new weekend vibe – a moody late-night line-up of Peruvian-Japanese favourites, pisco cocktails, and a live three-piece Latin band to turn up the tempo. On the menu? Think ceviches, bao, tartares and grilled anticuchos served in style, with cocktails that lean classic or fruit-forward (hello mango & mandarin).

Offer: Ritmo 211 oriced at Dhs211 for three dishes and three drinks, Ritmo Libre priced at Dhs311 for three dishes and two hours of free-flow drinks

Timings: Fridays & Saturdays, 8pm to midnight

Location: Above Eleven, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

Contact: (0)4666 1407. aboveeleven.com @aboveelevendubai

Elaia, Pier 7

The newest name at Pier 7, Elaia brings a laid-back take on Mediterranean dining with a menu made for sharing. Expect dishes like crispy zucchini, melitzanosalata, grilled octopus, and salt-baked red snapper, plus wood-fired pizzas and a solid wine list. Inside, the space is low-lit, warm, and spacious – with Marina views if you’re sitting outside.

Offering: Mediterranean sharing plates, seafood, wood-fired pizzas, fresh breads and dips, curated wines.

Timings: Daily, 12pm to 1am

Location: Elaia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina

Contact: (0)52 503 6910. elaiadubai.com. @elaiadubai

Antika

Antika has relaunched its signature brunch – this time at its new home inside 25hours Hotel, and with an updated vibe. Expect a spread of hot and cold mezze, raw seafood and meats, grilled mains, and classic desserts like Kunafah – plus live music, belly dancers, and a DJ that keeps the afternoon going.

Offering: A Levantine brunch with mezze, grilled meats, seafood, desserts, and live entertainment

Packages: brunch is priced at Dhs320 (Non-Alcoholic), Dhs450 (Arak & Spirits), Dhs495 (Premium with Prosecco, Beer & Spirits).

Timings: Saturdays, 2pm to 6pm

Location: Antika, 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central

Contact: (0)507359177. @antikadubai

China Tang

The iconic London-born Cantonese restaurant makes its Middle East debut at The Lana Promenade. Opulent, Art Deco glamour meets 1930s Shanghai. Think mirrored ceilings, stained glass, intricate wallpaper, and a moody, elegant cocktail bar.

Offering: A refined take on Cantonese cuisine by Chef Li Zhenjun. Signature dishes include Xiao Long Bao, Sir David’s Hot & Sour Soup, Whole Lobster with E-Fu Noodles, and the famous Beijing Duck – roasted in a custom oven and carved tableside. New Dubai exclusives include Foie Gras Cherries, Da Hong Pao Lamb Cutlets, and Honey-Glazed Beef Char Siu.

Timings: Opening daily 12pm to 11pm

Location: The Lana Promenade, Dorchester Collection, Marasi Bay Marina

Contact: (0)4 295 7464. @chinatang_dubai

Tatel

The Entre Amigos Brunch at Tatel is stylish, buzzy, and full-on Spanish. Starters include crispy Andalusian-style squid, garlic shrimp, chicken croquetas, ceviche with mango and sweet potato, and a cold cuts + cheese board. Mains include creamy seafood rice or beef tenderloin with chimichurri. Desserts go big: Basque-style cheesecake and a rich chocolate cake with sea salt.

Offer: Valencia package (non-alcoholic) priced at Dhs355, Madrid package (with Cava) priced at Dhs455, Dubai package (with Champagne) priced at Dhs725.



Timings: Every Saturday, 2 pm to 6pm

Location: TATEL, Downtown Dubai, Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection

Contact: Tel: (0)4 215 2121 @tatel.dubai

Images: Supplied/Instagram