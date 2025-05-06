Summer shoe shopping sorted for you…

Summer is a-coming, and with it, a dilemma – what must one wear that doesn’t want to make them never leave the house again? Comfort is key when it comes to dressing for the toughest season of the year, and limping around in uncomfortable shoes while the sweat soaks through your clothes and the humidity destroys your blow-dry is not the vibe we’re going for. We predict these uber floaty footwear options will be all the rage come summer, because comfort doesn’t have to be at the cost of style.

ASICS x Kiko Kostadinov UB8-S GT-2160 in Brown Storm Sienna

The chunky, Y2K sneaker trend hasn’t died yet and for good reason. Often designed for running or other athletic activity, these are perhaps the most comfortable types of shoes out there, coming in eclectic colourways that you can use to dress your outfit up or down. This new ASICS design collaboration is bringing together the London-based designer and the shoe brand for a drop you can’t miss. Chocolate brown for the win.

Dhs1,256 on kickscrew.com

Nike Cortez in White/Varsity Red

Another retro win, the Nike Cortez is one of the brand’s most iconic models, first released in 1972. Designed for long-distance runners to go faster for longer, this shoe will provide you the ultimate runner’s comfort this summer, and the classic colourway is versatile enough for you to dress up or down with anything. Wear to work, wear to dinner, wear it to go running. You’ll get the most out of your money. It’s also the most economical shoe on this list, which is always a win.

starting from Dhs229, nike.com

New Balance X Miu Miu 530 SL in Metallic-Mesh

This collaboration was one for the books – a beautiful marriage of high and low dressing that’s sure to add life to any boring outfit. New Balance are said to be notoriously comfortable, and with the flare of the Miu Miu design, these metallic-mesh sneakers are a chic-barbecue-dad dream. The dynamics of most of the shoes on this list of foot-hugging, race shoe design that’s all the rage right now, and this one is a premium option.

Dhs4,300, miumiu.com

Adidas Tokyo in Blue Bird

The Adidas Tokyo is a sweet tribute to the running shoes of the 70s, the originals that have inspired a whole generation to adopt the style of yesteryear. Deliciously retro, these are perfect for your everyday sneaker, something you can throw on as you head out to work or to run errands. Durable, low maintenance and they come in four different colourways, but we’re a fan of texture, which is why the suede models are our pick.

Dhs479, adidas.ae

Puma Speedcat in For All Time Red

Designed to emulate the look of a race shoe, the Speedcat is a 25-year-old classic that has been revived in recent times. Sleek lines, bold colours and a standout look – that is the Speedcat, and if you’re mostly into basics for your wardrobe, a minimal shoe in a bold colour not only keeps that theme going but dresses up a boring outfit. Great for lots of walking, movement and heavy wear. Comes in six different colourways, but the red is the icon.

Dhs519, ae.puma.com

Adidas Samba Millennium Wales Bonner in Silver Metallic Yellow Croc

A textural haven, if you ask us – the Adidas Wales Bonner range is perhaps their most trendy and this Samba Millennium in a silver-crocodile print mix is less a shoe, more an accessory, with all the walking comfort of the OG Samba. The colours and textures make for easy styling. Throw these on with a some basics and you have a style statement.

Dhs780 on farfetch.com

Images: Socials