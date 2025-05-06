Moonlit dips for days at these night swims…

Night swims are the activity for summer, especially if you’re a water baby and the thought of bidding goodbye to your beach days is unbearable. Head over these spots for late night swims to keep the party going and (still beat the heat).

Ginger Moon

This gorgeous Tulum-boho-inspired location is offering night swims, with a beautifully adorned pool deck and sweeping stunning views of the Dubai Marina skyline. Experience this magic at night accompanied by bites, beats and minimum spend of Dhs200. The Moon Swim takes place every week, Friday through Sunday, throughout summer.

Ginger Moon, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Fri to Sun, 8pm to 12am, minimum spend of Dhs200, Tel: (0) 4 350 9998, @gingermoondxb

Barasti

Barasti Beach Bar’s pool is welcoming guests to enjoy tropical summer vibes, ice cold drinks and delicious bar bites. This night swim is priced at Dhs150 on weekdays and Dhs200 on weekends, fully redeemable, and goes from 9pm to 2am. For entertainment, you can watch live games from the pool and of course, the DJ will be spinning live beats all night.

Barasti, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, daily, starts at Dhs150, 9am to 2am, free entry, Tel: (0) 56 992 2847, @barastibeach

Mare by Bussola

This chic adult-only pool and beach club restaurant is offering extended swimming pool hours until 10pm and will be taking place every Friday to Sunday, starting June 13, allowing guests to take a sunbed for an evening. You can also sample beverages, a menu of Italian cuisine and a soundtrack of live beats.

Mare by Bussola, Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, twilight till 10pm, Fri to Sun, Dhs165 minimum spend, fully redeemable on F&B, Tel: (0) 56 994 7429m, @marebybussola

St. Trop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ST. TROP DIFC (@sttrop.difc)



Head over to St. Trop, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, perched on the 18th floor and offering French Riviera flair, stunning views of the city’s glittering skyline. It’s a great place to relax post sundown until 10pm and y0ur Dhs300 entry fee has Dhs200 redeemable on food and drinks.

St, Trop, Waldorf Astoria, DIFC, Fri to Sun, until 10pm, Dhs300, Tel: (0) 4 515 9999, @sttrop.difc

Cloud 22

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)



Post sundown, Cloud 22 at Atlantis the Royal is inviting guests for a dip in its iconic sky pool. The Moonlight Sessions, as it is aptly named, has returned. The deal takes place from Thursday to Saturday, from 7pm to 11pm. There is a Dhs300 minimum spend per person for a spot at Lotus Bar, but if you want pool access, you can get a single lounger for Dhs300 which includes pool access.

Cloud 22, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 11pm, Thurs to Sat, prices from Dhs300. Tel: (0)4 426 2700. @cloud22dubai

SAL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAL at Jumeirah Burj Al Arab (@sal_burjalarab)



SAL at Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, will kick off night swims on June 5. Think a beautiful post-sundowner dip with live entertainment and exciting new additions to the food and beverage menu.

SAL, Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, from June 5, Tel: ( 800) 32 32 32, @sal_burjalarab

