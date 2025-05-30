Use this time to have a little Eid Al Adha staycay…

With Eid Al Adha just around the corner, there’s no better time to plan a well-deserved break. Whether you’re craving mountain views, beachside bliss, or a stylish city escape, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best staycation deals across the UAE. From family-friendly resorts to luxe getaways with brunches, spa discounts, and more—these limited-time offers are your ticket to a memorable Eid.

JA Hatta Fort

Looking for a unique Eid escape? JA Hatta Fort Hotel offers up to 30 per cent off stays with kids under 6 staying free, just 90 minutes from Dubai. Enjoy 20 per cent off à la carte dining at Jeema and Gazebo, plus on resort activities like spa treatments and padel tennis. You also get 20 per cent off top Hatta attractions like Hatta Outdoor and the Honey Bee Farm. Don’t miss the Eid brunch on June 7 & 8, featuring local favourites like Lamb Ouzi and a Date Tasting Bar. Brunch is Dhs145 for adults and Dhs75 for kids aged 7 to 12. Early check-in and late check-out included (subject to availability). T and C’s apply.

JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Hatta, valid June 6 to 9, 2025. jaresortshotels.com @jahattaforthotel

Park Hyatt Dubai

Craving a serene Eid escape? Park Hyatt Dubai is celebrating 20 years of refined elegance with its ‘Two Decades of Timeless Luxury – The Ultimate Escape ‘ offer. Enjoy daily breakfast at Brasserie du Park, 20 per cent off dining at select venues, two signature cocktails at NOÉPE, plus a complimentary room upgrade, early check-in, and late check-out. With creekside views, award-winning pools, and access to padel, tennis, and golf, this staycation is all about stylish serenity.

Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek Resort, valid until September 30, 2025. parkhyattdubai.com @parkhyattdubai

Hyde Dubai

Looking for a city escape with a side of rooftop magic? Hyde Dubai is turning up the charm this Eid Al Adha with a staycation deal that’s hard to resist. Expect bold design, laid-back luxury, and serious skyline views. Guests can enjoy 20% per cent off stays during Eid and all summer long, plus enjoy a complimentary drink every night by the pool; yep, with front-row seats to the glittering Burj Khalifa. Sunset sips never looked so good.

Hyde Dubai, Business Bay, valid till September 30 2025, hydeservice@hydedubai.com @hydedubai

Five Luxe, JBR

Looking to turn up the heat this Eid? FIVE Palm Jumeirah is serving signature flair with a glam staycation that brings together beach bliss, world-class dining, and next-level nightlife. From poolside vibes at Playa Pacha to indulgent dinners at Ronin, weekend brunches, and serene spa rituals, it’s the ultimate Eid escape.

FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, valid throughout June 2025, starting from Dhs850. fivehotelsandresorts.com @fiveluxejbr

Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah

Head to the Palm and enjoy a staycation that’s full of relaxation and you can switch off fully from daily life. The Travel Pulse deal offers you up to 40 per cent off the flexible daily rate and a buffet breakfast each day at Brunello Restaurant.

Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, valid from June 1, 2025. kempinski.com @kempinskipalm

Media One Hotel

Looking for an early bird Eid escape that ticks all the boxes? Media One Hotel is serving up style, comfort, and unbeatable value with stays from just Dhs225 per night, including breakfast. Whether you’re lounging at Coco Lounge, dining at QWERTY or Ciao Bella, or catching up with friends at garden on 8, this Media City gem puts you right where the action is—beach, shopping, nightlife and all. Media One Hotel, Media City, valid from June 6 to 10, 2025, starting from Dhs225. hello@mediaonehotel.com, +971 4 427 1000 @mediaonehoteldubai

Tryp By Wyndham

Planning a family-friendly Eid escape? TRYP by Wyndham Dubai has you covered with a 36-hour staycation that’s all about making memories. Enjoy a 6am check-in and 6pm check-out, plus plenty of perks, think up to 45 per cent off advanced bookings, free stays and meals for kids under 5, 20 per cent off food and drinks, and Dhs100 off a 60-minute spa treatment. Stay longer, unwind deeper, and make the most of every moment. TRYP by Wyndham Dubai, Barsha Heights, valid from May 1 to September 30, 2025. @trypwyndhamdxb

LEVA Hotel

Need a city escape with a side of skyline serenity this Eid Al Adha? LEVA Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road is bringing the chill this Eid with rooftop swims, uninterrupted Burj Khalifa views, and spacious suites that feel like home—only better. Book directly on stayleva.com with promo code GSTLV and enjoy 30 per cent off the best available rates. It’s the perfect excuse to relax, recharge, and celebrate in style.

LEVA Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, valid from May 30 to June 6, 2025. stayleva.com @leva_hotels

W Dubai – The Palm

Dreaming of a city meets beach retreat this Eid? W Dubai The Palm is dialing up the indulgence with daily breakfast, Dhs100 dining credit per night, and a guaranteed upgrade from a Wonderful to a Fabulous Room. Book your stay between June 1 and 10 using promo code 11P and enjoy bold luxury, epic vibes, and all the right reasons to escape to the Palm.

W Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, valid from June 1 to 10, 2025. wpalmreservations@whotels.com, +971 4 245 5555 @wdubaipalm

Raffles Dubai

Looking for a luxe city escape this Eid? Raffles Dubai is serving timeless elegance and warm Arabian hospitality with 30 per cent off Raffles Signature Rooms and suites from June 5 to 8. Guests can enjoy daily breakfast for two at Azur and 25 per cent off select dining venues. Book by June 4 and step into a world of refined comfort right in the heart of the city. Raffles Dubai, Oud Metha, valid from June 5 to 8, 2025. Book by June 4. raffles.com/dubai @rafflesdubai Also Read: Emirates, Etihad and more offering major discounts for Eid Al Adha weekend

