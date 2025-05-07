What’s cooking this weekend? This…

If your plans revolve around what’s for lunch and dinner at the best restaurants in Dubai, this weekend’s lineup is worth making room for. We’ve rounded up seven of the best restaurants in Dubai doing something a little different this weekend – think lively brunches, chef collabs, and new menus. Whether you’re in the mood to try something new or just looking for a solid go-to, here are 7 of the best restaurants in Dubai worth adding to your weekend group chat.

SUSHISAMBA

What: A one-night-only four-hands dinner collaboration between Chef Dani García (Leña) and SUSHISAMBA’s Chef Kitak Lee, blending Spanish wood-fired finesse with SUSHISAMBA’s bold style.

Vibe: High-energy, tropical glam and theatrical – set against Palm Jumeirah’s views.

When: 7.30pm, Saturday, May 3

Menu: À la carte diners can enjoy six Leña signature dishes woven into SUSHISAMBA’s menu for the night. Highlights include: The Foie That Wanted To Be An Apple, Grilled Avocado, The Burger That Gave Meaning To Everything, Chilean Seabass by SUSHISAMBA, and Torta di Rose. A limited Four-Hands Dinner (Dhs1,200 with beverage pairing).

Where: Private Dining Room (seating 13 guests), SUSHISAMBA Dubai, 51st Floor, St. Regis, Palm Jumeirah. @sushisambadubai

Ling Ling

What: Ling Ling at Atlantis The Royal has launched a new menu with over 30 fresh dishes, spanning Japan, Indonesia, Korea, Canton and Thailand. There’s also a new late-night bites menu available into the early hours on weekends.

Vibe: lively, late-night energy.

Menu: New highlights include wagyu beef sando, jumbo tiger prawns with Balinese sambal, Korean BBQ short rib, and wok-fried lobster with a choice of sauces. Desserts include mango sticky rice and a Thai tea crème brûlée. Late night bites range from bao buns and okonomiyaki fries to mochi and caviar. Drinks get a creative update with new cocktails inspired by Madame Ling Ling’s travels.

When: Daily from 6pm to 1am. Late Night Bites every Friday and Saturday, 12.15am to 2am. Over 21s only after 9pm.

Where: 22nd and 23rd floors, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah. @linglingdubai

Cutfish

What: Cutfish, the contemporary Japanese izakaya at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, launches Chōshoku – Breakfast of the Rising Sun, a new breakfast concept inspired by Japanese morning traditions and elevated with modern flair.

Vibe: A sleek, upscale take on Japanese breakfast culture – blending zen-like calm with contemporary Dubai style, perfect for slow mornings with a luxurious twist.

Menu: Highlights include Tornado Eggs (Dhs35), Matcha Pancakes (Dhs55), Hokkaido Goma Toast (Dhs45), Saikyo Avocado Toast (Dhs45), and Asa Buns with truffle and ikura (Dhs79). Drinks feature Floating Coconut Matcha (Dhs40), Matcha Highball (Dhs40), and Iced Matcha Latte (Dhs35).

When: Available daily from 8am to 12pm.

Where: Cutfish, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Marina, Dubai. @cutfishdubai

Thiptara

What: Thiptara has launched a new Saturday Thai brunch, From Siam to Isaan, bringing together flavours from across Thailand – from street markets to royal kitchens – right in the heart of Downtown Dubai.

Vibe: Laid-back but elegant, with front-row views of Burj Lake and the Dubai Fountain. A serene spot for a long, lazy afternoon with great food and good company.

Menu: Expect colourful plates packed with authentic Thai flavours, spanning classics and regional specialities. Think street food favourites and refined dishes served family-style.

When: Every Saturday, 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

Where: Thiptara, Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai. @thiptaradubai

Fi’lia

What: Fi’lia, the region’s first female-led Michelin Select restaurant, has launched a new à la carte menu inspired by Chef Célia Stoecklin’s travels through Italy. It’s a fresh take on classic dishes, with handmade pasta, shareable plates, and a few French coastal touches.

Vibe: Warm and welcoming, with skyline views and an open kitchen that keeps things lively but relaxed.

Menu: Highlights include lemon tagliolini, truffle mafaldine, and a show-stopping 600g veal Milanese. Pizzas are baked in copper ovens, and desserts like the amarena gelato and Torta della Mamma bring it home. There’s also an extensive wine list and cocktails to match.

When: Available daily – lunch and dinner.

Where: Fi’lia, 70th Floor, SLS Dubai, Business Bay. @filiadubai

Café de Palma family brunch

What: A new weekend brunch at Dubai Creek Harbour, bringing together fresh flavours, skyline views, and family-friendly fun. Choose from four set menus – Green, Meat, Bruschetta, or Kids – each with 5 dishes.

Vibe: Relaxed and welcoming, perfect for families, groups, and friends, with entertainment for kids and a sea breeze setting.

Menu: Highlights include green crepes with salmon, beef tartare brioche, shrimp bruschetta, and matcha pancakes. Kids get their own menu with burgers, noodle soup, and gelato. Green brunch priced at Dhs350 (soft), Dhs450 (cocktail), meat or bruschetta brunch priced at Dhs300 (soft), Dhs400 (cocktail), kids brunch priced at Dhs175

When: Every Saturday & Sunday, 12pm to 4pm. Live violin and kids’ workshops on Saturdays; kids’ shows and activities on Sundays.

Where: Café de Palma, Dubai Creek Harbour. @cafedepalma.uae

ROKA

What: ROKA Dubai launches its ROKA Family Brunch, an indulgent yet family-friendly Saturday brunch where adults enjoy signature Japanese flavours while kids are entertained with games, toys, colouring, and live entertainers.

Vibe: Lively yet serene – a stylish, high-energy brunch with upbeat DJ sounds, paired with a relaxed, kid-friendly atmosphere that makes it perfect for families.

Menu: Dhs295 per person includes live stations with starters, soups, makis, nigiris, and Robatayaki grill favourites. Mains are served tableside, with an option to upgrade to premium robata dishes like black cod in yuzu miso and beef fillet with chili, ginger, and spring onion for an extra Dhs60.

When: Every Saturday from 12pm onwards.

Where: ROKA Dubai, Business Bay. @rokadubaiofficial

Images: Supplied/Instagram