Sharjah is emerging as quite the spot for cool and creative cafes. Serving up quality coffee and even better vibes, these are the best cafes in Sharjah perfect for your next get-together in the UAE’s creative capital.

Parka Bakehouse

In a modern barn-style setting, Parka Bakehouse is new in Aljada. Its glass walls flood the breezy space with natural light, and inside shades of cream and warm woods make the space feel cosy and modern. The breakfast menu puts regional twists on classic, with poached eggs served in a spinach and pistachio sauce, avo on top of zaatar labneh served with parka bread, and baked omelette served with whipped labneh and Persian herbs. Crowd-pleasing salads, flatbreads, sandos and sweet treats make up the menu for lunch and dinner.

Parka Bakehouse, Aljada, Sharjah, 9am to 11pm weekdays, 9am to 12am weekends. @parkabakehouse

Olas by Brunch and Cake

Surf’s up at Olas, the Cali-cool sister café to smash-hit Instagrammable eatery, Brunch and Cake. Pretty pastel-hued interiors create a space that’s reminiscent of your favourite seaside cafes around the world, and the menu is just as colourful. Sustainably-focused dishes include smoothie bowls, cakes, and rainbow-hued bagels.

Olas by Brunch and Cake, Al Zahia, Sharjah, 8am to 10pm Mon to Fri, closed Sat and Sun. @olasuae

Point Seven

Dine-in or drive-thru at Fujairah-born Point Seven, a 24/7 café recently opened in Aljada, Sharjah. Deep terracotta, textured alcoves and billowing white curtains create a warm, bohemian aesthetic. Order the creamy tiramisu made tableside, or the flaky frost, a croissant stuffed with gooey chocolate. While on the drinks front, there’s a dedicated matcha menu, various lattes, and a selection of colourful coolers perfect for summer.

Point Seven, Aljada, Sharjah, 24/7. @pointsevencoffee

Café Chloe

As pretty pink cafes go, Café Chloe in Al Mamsha hits all the high notes with its pastel pink interiors, baby pink cups and plates, and a flower cat featuring shades of magenta, cerise and blush. Even the menu features pink dishes, like a hot pink Spanish latte, wildberry pancakes, and strawberry lemonade. Getting your coffee or snacks to go? You’ll be taking them away in pretty pink packaging.

Café Chloe, Al Mamsha by Alef, Sharjah, 9am to 12am daily. @cafechloeuae

Lammah Space

A serene homegrown café that’s further added to the bean scene in Aljada is Lammah Space. Part café, part co-working space, it’s adorned in calm shades of beige and features meeting rooms and semi-private desk spaces perfect for when you need a quiet spot to get creative. Day passes are AED35 to use the co-working space, including a coffee. They’ve even created a cool merch line of totes and hats, because who doesn’t like feeling like they’re part of the cool club?

Lammah Space, Aljada, Sharjah, 9am to 11pm weekdays, 9am to 12am weekends. @lammah.space

Canvas Café

Get creative over a coffee at Canvas, where art and dining collide. The space feels like somewhat of a blank canvas, with its minimalistic interiors and double height ceiling, a glass front inviting natural light to flood in. Canvases start from Dhs50, with all the materials provided, so you can unleash your inner Picasso while keeping cool with a refreshing ice tea, cold brew coffee, or matcha.

Canvas Café, Warehouse Land, Sharjah, 8am to late daily. @canvascafe.ae

Baitna Café

Boasting the title of Sharjah’s first rooftop café, you’ll find Baitna on the 30th floor of Tabark Tower in Al Mamzar has a minimalist, aesthetically pleasing interior design – but it’s all about the views. Brave the heat and sit outside on the terrace, or perch up at a table window-side and benefit from the same stretching vistas while sipping on speciality coffees, and tucking into their homemade sandwiches and pastries.

Baitna Café, Tabark Tower, Al Mamzar, 8am to 2am daily. @baitnacafe

Ethr ClubHaus

A homegrown concept rooted in heritage and found in iconic locations like Louvre Abu Dhabi and Fujairah Fort, the latest Ethr concept has now landed in Sharjah. This time in the form of the cool, community-focused Ethr ClubHaus this beautifully designed and moodily hued space is filled with raw materials linked to the local areas of Mleiha and Buhais. As well as drinks and baked goods, Ethr ClubHaus is also home to a curated concept store.

Ethr ClubHaus, Al Mamsha by Alef, Muwaileh Commercial, Sharjah, 7am to 1am daily. @ethr.clubhaus